Journey to Makkah- When Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him), the intimate friend of Allah, was commanded to proclaim the pilgrimage to Makkah, he did so with unwavering faith. Standing in what was then a barren, inhospitable desert, he called for men and women to come on pilgrimage to the holy Ka`bah at Allah’s command. Astonishingly, from the north, south, east, and west, he heard voices responding, “I respond to Your call, O Allah! I respond to Your call,” as people from all corners of the earth began to journey in praise of Almighty Allah.

Thousands of years later, believers still converge from every corner of the globe to worship at Allah’s command. I have just returned from performing `Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage, for the first time, and I wish to share these reflections with my Muslim brothers and sisters to strengthen their faith and glorify Allah’s name even more.

But how can I convey such a profound and beautiful experience? Should I say it was the most blessed event of my life? Or that Almighty Allah touched my heart, granting me peace like never before? Perhaps the tears that flowed freely as I circled the holy Ka`bah, affirming my Muslim faith, best express the depth of this journey. To share this experience, I’ll start from the beginning, letting Almighty Allah guide my words.

Preparation for `Umrah: A Spiritual Journey Begins

Preparing for any journey is nearly as important as the journey itself. As I prepared for my journey to Makkah, my heart stirred with the enormity of what I was about to undertake. I read extensively and consulted various manuals to ensure that my `Umrah, in sha’ Allah, would be accepted. I also learned the necessary prayers in Arabic to recite at different stages of the pilgrimage.

Good Muslim brothers assured me not to stress too much over these preparations, reminding me that it would be my heart speaking when I reached the holy Ka`bah. Indeed, Almighty Allah has instilled in the heart of every Muslim a deep longing to visit Makkah, to return to where we belong—the first house built on Earth for the worship of Allah.

Some traditions say that Prophet Adam (peace and blessings be upon him) first built the Kabah, while others suggest it was first constructed by angels beneath the throne of Allah in heaven. Some even attribute the first construction to Prophet Idris (peace and blessings be upon him). Regardless of its origins, we know that by the time of Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him), the Kabah had fallen into disrepair. Allah commanded Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismail (peace be upon them both) to rebuild it.

Though I had written about these events and knew the history of the Sacred House well, this time it felt real. I left my home in Cairo, wearing the simple white garments of ihram, showered with good wishes and prayers from family and friends. Even during the journey to the airport and upon arrival, many Muslims expressed their joy at seeing a brother embarking on the journey of a lifetime.

What a blessed religion is ours, where brothers and sisters we do not know care so deeply for us! Throughout the journey, I repeated the sweet words that Prophet Ibrahim (peace be upon him) first heard:

I respond to Your call, O Allah!

I respond to Your call and I am obedient to Your Orders.

You have no partner.

I respond to Your call.

All praises and blessings are for You.

All sovereignty is for You.

And You have no partners.

As the plane took off, I recited these words. As we flew across the Red Sea and landed in Jeddah, I continued saying them. My heart filled with excitement as we traveled by car through the Makkan hills and approached the city. Tears welled up as I arrived in Makkah and saw the sanctuary for the first time from a distance.

Entering the Sacred Mosque: A Moment Beyond Words

But nothing compares to the moment of entering the sacred mosque and seeing the holy Kabah. Overcome with emotion, I was breathless and filled with immense joy. Even the hardest of hearts would be moved by the grace, simplicity, and majesty of the Kabah, which has stood since the beginning of time. I reminded myself that in this very place, our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) walked and prayed, as have countless millions of Muslims throughout history.

I performed the rituals of Umrah, my heart overflowing with joy and tears streaming down my face. Despite their profound significance, the rituals themselves are simple—circling the Kabah seven times and then running or walking seven times between the hills of As-Safa and Al-Marwa, emulating Hagar’s desperate search for water, which led to the spring of Zamzam gushing forth. Our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) taught us to recite this prayer while encircling the Ka`bah:

May Our Lord grant us blessings in this life,

Blessings in the life to come,

And save us from the torment of the hell-fire.

This experience felt like a dream. While my lips recited the prayers I had learned, my mind raced with thoughts, and my heart poured out all that was within it. I had come to the center of the world in response to Allah’s call. How much love Allah shows us, yet how ungrateful we often are. How many blessings He bestows upon us daily, yet how slow we are to respond to the Adhan and praise Him.

We can easily spend hours watching television or talking idly on the phone, yet we struggle to dedicate a few minutes to prayer, even though our eternal life depends on it. The experience of `Umrah cuts through the distractions of life, revealing the true perspective—our return to Allah. This pilgrimage also envelops the believer in love, compelling a heartfelt response of gratitude.

A Spiritual Journey Culminates in Madinah: The City of Peace

Most pilgrims conclude their pilgrimage with a visit to Madinah, the city of our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) and the first Muslim state. Here, the mosque was central to life, with Allah at the heart of every Muslim’s existence. I ended my pilgrimage in this tranquil city, walking the paths once trodden by Allah’s Messenger (peace and blessings be upon him) and prostrating on the very ground where he prayed. I met Muslims from almost every nation on earth, and the warm welcome I received in this city where Islam is everything was deeply touching.

If Makkah is a place of powerful emotions that shake a person to their core, Madinah is the city of peace. The Prophet’s Mosque, with its salmon-colored walls, grey and cream Moorish arches, and white marble pillars, is breathtakingly beautiful. Although it is immense and can hold thousands for prayer, the Prophet’s Mosque remains a place of serenity. The gentle presence of our beloved Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) pervades every corner. Madinah is indeed a privileged place to conclude the journey of a lifetime.

The Real Challenge Begins: Living Out the `Umrah

Now that I am home, the true challenge of living out my Umrah begins. It is not difficult to remain focused on prayer and Islam while gazing at the Kabah or near the resting place of Allah’s final messenger to mankind (peace and blessings be upon him). However, the routine of daily life, with all its distractions, poses a greater challenge.

I cherish the memories of those days in Saudi Arabia and say al-hamdu lillah. I pray that Almighty Allah will grant me the strength to be a good Muslim, to remain prompt and faithful in prayer, to learn and recite more of the Qur’an daily, and to set a good example for my Muslim brothers and sisters. I also pray that I may convey the sweetness and beauty of Islam to non-Muslims. Ameen. Ameen. Ameen.

By Idris Tawfiq