The Adhan (The Call to Prayer)

islamonline_en
Adhan for prayer time
The minaret of a mosque used to be the place from which the muezzin would call out for prayers.

The adhan is the call given to announce that it is time for a particular obligatory Salah (ritual Prayer). Five times a day the adhan is raised from mosques throughout the world. It is a Sunnah (optional duty) that brings its own reward from Allah (God). The person who gives the adhan is called a muadhdhin. (The English word “muezzin” is a mispronunciation of the Arabic term.)

The adhan begins with an affirmation of the supremacy of Allah (God). Then comes the shahadah (profession of faith), which consists of the profession of the Unity of Allah (God), the negation of shirk (polytheism), and the confirmation that Muhammad (peace and blessings be on him) is the Messenger of Allah (God). And after that, comes the call to the Prayer and to success — our eternal home in Paradise — which also implies our return to the Creator. Each line is repeated for emphasis.

The words of the adhan are as follows:

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar.    

Allah is the Greatest, Allah is the Greatest.

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar.

Allah is the Greatest, Allah is the Greatest.

Ash-hadu alla ilaha illa-llah.

I bear witness that there is none worthy of worship but Allah.

Ash-hadu alla ilaha illa-llah.

I bear witness that there is none worthy of worship but Allah.

Ash-hadu anna Muhammadar-Rasulullah.

I bear witness that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah

Ash-hadu anna Muhammadar-Rasulullah.

I bear witness that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah

Hayya ‘ala-s-Salah, hayya ‘ala-s-Salah.                 

Hasten to the Prayer, hasten to the Prayer.

Hayya ‘ala-l-falah, hayya ‘ala-l-falah.

Hasten to real success, hasten to real success

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar.

Allah is the Greatest, Allah is the Greatest.

La ilaha illa-llah                     

There is none worthy of worship but Allah.

In the adhan for the Subh (Dawn) Prayer (also commonly called the Fajr Prayer), the following words are added after Hayya ‘ala-l-falah:

As-Salatu khairun min an-naum, As-Salatu khairun min an-naum.

Prayer is better than sleep, Prayer is better than sleep.

The Sunnah (practice of the Prophet) recommends that while the adhan is being called, one should listen attentively and repeat it silently after the muadhdhin, but when he says “Hayya ‘ala-s-Salah” and “Hayya ‘ala-l-falah” one should say:

La hawla wa la quwwata illa billah.

There is no might or power except with Allah.

After the adhan, it is recommended to say the following du‘a’ (supplication):

Allahumma rabba hadhihi-d-da‘awati-t-tammati wa-s-Salati-l-qa’imati, ati Muhammadan il-wasilata wa-l-fadilata wa-d-darajata-r-rafî‘ati wa-b‘ath-hu maqamam mahmudan illadhi wa‘adtahu.

0 Allah, Lord of this most perfect call, and of the Prayer that is about to be established, grant to Muhammad the favor of nearness (to You) and excellence and a place of distinction, and exalt him to a position of glory that You have promised him.

Iqamah (Standing Up For Prayer)

Iqamah means to stand up for the Salah (ritual Prayer). It is a Sunnah (practice of the Prophet) to call the iqamah just before the Salah begins, whether the salan is performed individually or in congregation.

The words of the iqamah are the same as the adhan, except that after Hayya ‘ala-l-falah” one says:

Qad qamati-s-Salah, Qad qamati-s-Salah.

Prayer is ready, Prayer is ready.

It is recommended that the hearer of the iqamah should repeat it after the muqim (the one who announces the iqamah).

# Prayer

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Sheria'h
Justice in Islam the Backbone of Creation
Sheria'h
Patience of Believers
Sheria'h
Fabricated Hadiths (3)
Sheria'h
Fabricated Hadiths (2)
Sheria'h
Fabricated Hadiths (1)
Recent Articles
Historical picture of Islamic scientist
The Origin of Life – an Islamic Perspective
Islam symbols to mankind
Justice in Islam the Backbone of Creation
Time management and patience
Patience of Believers
prophet's biography books
Fabricated Hadiths (3)
Recommended
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
ابتسامة الرسول
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
أفعال الرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم
Types of actions of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace
العلم والمعرفة
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
استغفار
The Prophet’s seeking for forgiveness
بناء الرسول للجانب الاقتصادي
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
Top Reading
1
kindness is the basis for the formation of the family system in Islam
2
The status of the Messenger (Pbuh) in the Holy Quran
3
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
4
The authenticity of the Qur’an and the Bible
5
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
6
Why Did Muhammad Come After Jesus?
7
Common Grounds Between Moses and Muhammad
8
Was Muhammad a Prophet?
9
Heraclius’ Investigation on Muhammad
10
Any Need for Hadith?