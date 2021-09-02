A Mercy to the Worlds

islamonline_en

Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) was an illiterate but wise and well-respected man, a member of the ruling Quraysh tribe, who was born in Makkah in the year 570 C.E.*, at a time when Christianity was not yet fully established in Europe. He was orphaned at an early age and then raised by his uncle Abu Talib.

As Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) grew up, he became known for his truthfulness, generosity and sincerity, so that he was sought after for his ability to arbitrate in disputes. His reputation and personal qualities also led to his marriage at the age of 25 to Khadijah, a widow whom he had assisted in business. From then on, he became an important and trusted citizen of Makkah. Historians describe him as calm and meditative.

Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) never felt content to be part of his society whose values were devoid of true religious significance. He never worshiped idols and never drank alcohol, although drinking was widespread in Arabian society at that time. It became his habit to retreat from time to time to meditate in the cave of Hira’ near the summit of Jabal An-Nur, the “Mountain of Light”, near Makkah.

At the age of 40, while engaged in one such meditative retreat, Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) received his first revelation from Allah (God) through the Angel Gabriel (Jibril). This revelation, which continued for twenty-three years, is known as the Qur’an.

The Early Message

His first convert was his wife Khadijah, whose support and companionship provided necessary reassurance and strength. He also won the support of some of his relatives and friends. The basic themes of the early message were the majesty of the One, Unique God; the futility of idol worship; the threat of judgment; and the necessity of faith, compassion and morality in human affairs.

All these themes represented an attack on the crass materialism and idolatry prevalent in Makkah at the time. So when he began to proclaim the message to others, the Makkans rejected him. He and his small group of followers suffered bitter persecution. Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) and his followers drew comfort from the knowledge revealed to him about other Prophets, such as Abraham, Joseph, and Moses, each of whom had also been persecuted and tested.

Emigration

The persecution by the Makkans grew so fierce that in the year 622 c.e., thirteen years after the beginning of the revelation, Allah (God) commanded the Muslims to emigrate. This event, the Hijrah (migration), in which they left Makkah for the city of Madinah, some 433 km (260 miles) to the north, marked the beginning of a new era and thus the beginning of the Muslim calendar.

In Madinah the Muslims were able to live, worship, and spread their message in peace. During this period, the revelations of the Qur’an mainly dealt with the Muslims’ relationships with family members, the community of believers, and the non-Muslims.

The Quraysh in Makkah continued their efforts to stop the growth of Islam and forced the Muslims to fight several battles. Finally a truce was called and the Treaty of Hudaybiyah was signed to bring an end to hostilities.

When the Makkans broke the truce two years later, the Muslims set off to fight them. However, on seeing the size of the Muslim army, the Makkans surrendered. Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) and his followers entered the city peacefully, where they forgave their enemies and established Islam definitively.

By the time the Prophet died at the age of 63, ten years after the Hijrah, the greater part of Arabia had accepted Islam. Within a century of his death, Islam had spread as far west as Spain and as far east as China. It was clear that the message was not limited to Arabs; it was for the whole of humanity. In the Qur’an, Allah describes Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) as (a mercy to the worlds) (21:107, Shakir’s translation).

Although Muhammad is deeply loved, revered and emulated by Muslims as Allah’s final Messenger, he is not an object of worship.

صورة رمزية للكاتب - اسلام اون لاين

islamonline_en

Has103 Post
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
A day in life of the Prophet (may the peace and blessing of Allah be upon him) in the month of Ramadan
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
Lessons on the patience of female companions around the Messenger
More by author

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
{Do not consider your being summoned by the Apostle to be like your summoning one another}
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
The Messenger, The Teacher (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and His Methods of Teaching
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
Credibility of the Revelation
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
The Prophet’s Methods of Education
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
A Pact of Love
Recent Articles
The Holy Quran copies for display
How Were the Qur’an and the Bible Compiled?
The crescent sign
Why I came to Islam?
Minaret of modern mosque
Islamic Dealing with People of the Book
world and universe and the importance of knowledge
Islamic View of the Universe
Quran for reading
What is a captive that the right hands possess?
Uthman bin Affan's portrait
`Uthman ibn `Affan The Man With Two Lights (Part Two)
Man prays during the dawn time
Self, Soul and Personality
Recommended
The status of the Prophet (Pbuh) in the Holy Qur’an
The status of the Prophet (Pbuh) in the Holy Qur’an
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
بناء الرسول للجانب الاقتصادي
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
استغفار
The Prophet’s seeking for forgiveness
العلم والمعرفة
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
أفعال الرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم
Types of actions of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
ابتسامة الرسول
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
Top Reading
1
Why Prophet Muhammad Is Mentioned in the Shahadah?
2
Types of Prophetic Traditions
3
References of Muhammad in the Torah
4
Was Muhammad Possessed and Suicidal?
5
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
6
Is Humility the Essence of Greatness?
7
The Prophet may God’s blessings and peace be upon him and Correcting the Mental Image of Islam
8
The sunnah of taking by the means in the Sunnah of the Prophet
9
The Messenger, The Teacher (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) and His Methods of Teaching
10
The status of the Prophet (may the blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) in the Holy Qur’an