Honoring the Prophet (PBUH) is a profound and essential topic in Islam. This discussion is of such great importance that it could be expanded into an entire independent volume. However, as brevity is required in this setting, I will present concise highlights, ensuring that the reader gains a clear understanding of this critical matter of faith — one that strengthens the first pillar of Islam, the Testimonies of Faith (Shahadatayn), and affirms the fourth pillar of faith: belief in the Messengers.

Additionally, this introduction is necessary before delving into the core subject, to enable every Muslim to comprehend the seriousness of insulting the Prophet (PBUH), as Allah commanded His believers to honor, revere, and show utmost etiquette toward him.

Now, dear esteemed reader, here are several important points regarding the obligation of honoring the Prophet.

First: Evidence for the Obligation of Honoring the Prophet (PBUH)

Allah Almighty has made it obligatory upon the Muslim Ummah to love their Prophet (PBUH), to honor him, to revere him, to support him, to respect him, and to safeguard his noble status. Moreover, Allah has legislated punishments for those who harm the Prophet (PBUH), to protect his honored position and deter anyone who might dare to insult, belittle, or mock him.

Among the Prophet’s rights upon his nation is that he be revered and honored more than any child reveres his father or any servant respects his master. These rights go beyond merely believing in his message — they are essential requirements. Allah says:

“That you [people] may believe in Allah and His Messenger and honor him and respect him…”

(Surah Al-Fath, 48:9)

And He says:

“So those who believe in him, honor him, support him, and follow the light sent down with him — it is they who will be successful.”

(Surah Al-A‘raf, 7:157)

Thus, Allah has clarified that success is achieved by combining faith in the Prophet (PBUH) with honoring him. There is no disagreement among scholars that “honoring” (ta‘zeer) here means “glorification” and “reverence.”

In the combination of believing in him and honoring him found in the two aforementioned verses, there is a profound indication that fulfilling the Prophet’s rights (PBUH) is part of obligatory faith, without which a believer’s faith would be incomplete.

Imam Al-Halimi (may Allah have mercy on him) said:

“It is known that the rights of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) are more exalted, greater, nobler, more binding, and more obligatory upon us than the rights of masters over their slaves or fathers over their sons; because Allah saved us through him from the Hellfire in the Hereafter, and through him protected our souls, bodies, honor, wealth, families, and children in this world. He guided us through him to that which, if obeyed, would lead us to the Gardens of Bliss.

What blessing can match these blessings? What favor equals these favors?

Furthermore, Allah has obligated obedience to him, threatened Hellfire for disobedience, and promised Paradise for following him.

What rank can compare to his rank? What station matches his station in honor?

Therefore, it is an obligation upon us to love him, revere him, honor him, and fear him more than any slave reveres his master or any child reveres his father.

Such is the teaching of the Qur’an and the commands of Allah, exalted be He.”

(Al-Jaami‘ li-Shu‘ab al-Imaan, vol. 2, pp. 302-304)

Thus, the right of the Prophet (PBUH) and his honor upon us require that we love him, revere him, glorify him, and hold him in awe. Through this, we become among the successful, as Allah said:

“So those who believe in him, honor him, support him, and follow the light sent down with him — it is they who will be successful.”

(Surah Al-A‘raf, 7:157)

This verse establishes that success is achieved through both faith and honor toward the Prophet. The wording of the verse powerfully restricts success to those who fulfill this noble Qur’anic etiquette.

Similarly, Allah says:

“Indeed, We have sent you as a witness and a bringer of good tidings and a warner, so that you [people] may believe in Allah and His Messenger and honor him and respect him…”

(Surah Al-Fath, 48:8–9)

The scholars of the righteous predecessors (salaf) have stated that the pronouns in “honor him and respect him” refer back to the Messenger of Allah (PBUH). That is, believers must glorify, venerate, and display refined manners toward the Prophet, both in speech and in interaction.

Ibn Taymiyyah (may Allah have mercy on him) stated:

“Glorification (tasbeeh) is due solely to Allah; honoring (ta‘zeer) and respecting (taqeer) are for the Messenger; and faith (iman) combines belief in Allah and His Messenger.”

Thus, these verses and others have been revealed to clarify the elevated rank and sublime status of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) and the obligation upon the believers to maintain the utmost etiquette, reverence, and honor towards him.

Second: Examples of the Companions’ and the Righteous Predecessors’ Honor for the Prophet (PBUH)

The Companions (may Allah be pleased with them) demonstrated the highest forms of honoring the Prophet (PBUH). Among the many examples:

Narrated by At-Tirmidhi from Anas ibn Malik (may Allah be pleased with him):

“The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) would come out to his Companions while they were seated. None of them would raise their gaze to him out of reverence, except Abu Bakr and ‘Umar. They would look at him and smile, and he would smile back at them.”

Narrated by At-Tabarani and authenticated by Ibn Hibban from Usamah ibn Sharik (may Allah be pleased with him):

“We were sitting with the Prophet (PBUH) as if birds were perched on our heads. None among us would speak unless necessary. Then some people came and asked: ‘Who is the most beloved of Allah’s servants to Allah?’ He said: ‘The one who has the best character.'”

This narration shows the companions’ extreme reverence — remaining still, silent, and humble in his presence.

The Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, as recorded in Sahih Al-Bukhari:

Urwah ibn Mas’ud observed: “By Allah, I have visited kings, including Caesar, Chosroes, and the Negus, but I have never seen a king whose people honored him as Muhammad’s Companions honor Muhammad (PBUH). Whenever he spat, it would fall into the hand of one of them who would rub it on his face and skin. Whenever he ordered something, they hastened to fulfill it. When he performed ablution, they would almost fight over the leftover water. When he spoke, they lowered their voices in his presence, and they would not look at him directly out of reverence.”

Even in matters of personal rights, the Companions showed perfect understanding and respect. As seen in the case of Barirah and Mughith:

When Barirah was emancipated, she was given the choice regarding her marriage. Mughith begged for her to remain with him. When the Prophet (PBUH) interceded, she asked:

“O Messenger of Allah, is it a command?”

He replied: “I am only interceding.”

She said: “Then I have no need for him.”

Had it been a command, she would have obeyed immediately, demonstrating the supreme place of the Prophet’s directives among the believers.

By Ahmad Khidr Hassanein Al-Hassan

