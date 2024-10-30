What the Messenger Muhammad ﷺ brought forth in terms of divine legislation indicates his role as the Prophet for this nation. The profound changes he initiated globally confirm that his message was not self-derived but divinely inspired by Allah. The unwavering devotion of his companions—their eagerness to follow his Sunnah, commitment to voluntary practices, dedication to his mission, willingness to sacrifice their lives for him, and preference for him over their own families—serves as compelling evidence of his prophethood. Additionally, his accurate prophecies of past and future events based on divine revelation, along with other definitive proofs, all affirm the prophethood of Muhammad ﷺ.

Key Proofs of Muhammad’s Prophethood

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Abdul Khaliq, the former head of the Committee for the Verification of Islamic Heritage in Kuwait (may Allah have mercy on him), outlined several key proofs of Muhammad’s prophethood:

His Illiteracy and Profound Knowledge

The Prophet ﷺ was illiterate; he could neither read nor write throughout his life. Known among his people for honesty and trustworthiness, he had no prior exposure to religious teachings or previous scriptures. Yet, at the age of forty, he began conveying the Qur’an—a scripture containing detailed accounts of previous prophets and nations, described with such precision as if he had witnessed them. These narratives aligned perfectly with the Torah revealed to Moses and the Gospel revealed to Jesus, leaving the Jews and Christians unable to refute his accounts. Accurate Foretelling of Future Events

He ﷺ accurately predicted events that would occur during his lifetime and after his passing. These included the victory and empowerment of his followers, the downfall of tyrannical rulers like Khosrau and Caesar, and the widespread establishment of Islam. These events unfolded precisely as he had foretold, demonstrating knowledge that could only come from divine revelation. The Inimitable Qur’an

The Qur’an, revealed in eloquent Arabic, stands unmatched in its linguistic excellence. The Prophet ﷺ challenged the eloquent Arabs of his time, who initially disbelieved in him, to produce even a single chapter comparable to it. Despite their linguistic prowess, they failed to meet the challenge—a testament to the divine origin of the Qur’an. Exemplary Character and Morality

The Prophet’s ﷺ life was a paragon of virtue. He embodied integrity, mercy, compassion, honesty, courage, generosity, and humility. He was ascetic regarding worldly pleasures, focused on the Hereafter, constantly mindful of Allah, and fearful of Him in all circumstances. Unparalleled Love and Devotion from Followers

Allah instilled immense love for the Prophet ﷺ in the hearts of his companions. They were willing to sacrifice everything—their lives, families, and wealth—for him. This profound love continues among believers today, with many yearning to see him even once, valuing such an experience above all else. Preservation of His Biography

No individual’s life has been documented and preserved in history as meticulously as that of Muhammad ﷺ . He is revered as the greatest person to have ever lived, and believers across the world remember him daily, sending peace and blessings upon him numerous times each day with heartfelt devotion. Emulation by Millions Across Generations

Believers strive to emulate the Prophet ﷺ in every aspect of life. From sleeping and purification rituals to eating, drinking, and dressing, they follow his teachings meticulously. They recite the supplications he taught for various daily activities—entering and exiting the home, visiting the mosque, eating, traveling, and more. Their acts of worship, including prayer, fasting, charity, and pilgrimage, mirror his practices in detail. Global and Timeless Influence

No other individual has commanded such love, respect, and obedience across diverse cultures, races, and eras. People from all backgrounds—former Christians, Jews, polytheists, atheists—have embraced his message, often facing persecution without wavering in their faith. Acceptance Despite Hardship

Many of his followers accepted Islam during times of oppression, without any promise of immediate material gain. Their steadfastness, despite severe persecution, underscores the profound impact of his message and the authenticity of his prophethood. Comprehensive and Just Teachings

He ﷺ introduced a religion with a profound doctrinal and legislative framework. His descriptions of Allah surpass those of philosophers and scholars, portraying a being of perfect power, knowledge, and mercy. The comprehensive legal system he brought addresses every aspect of human life—commerce, marriage, justice—with unparalleled equity and wisdom. Wisdom and Ethical Guidance

The Prophet ﷺ provided teachings on morality and ethics that are unparalleled. His guidance covers interactions with parents, relatives, neighbors, animals, plants, and even the environment, offering a holistic approach to living a righteous life. Miraculous Legislative System

The legislative and doctrinal structure of Islam mirrors the intricate design of the universe. Just as the cosmos operates in perfect harmony, the laws and principles he brought fit perfectly within human nature and society. Any alteration to this divine system results in imbalance and injustice.

Conclusion

The multitude of evidences—ranging from his personal virtues and accurate prophecies to the miraculous nature of the Qur’an and the transformative impact of his teachings—collectively affirm that Muhammad ﷺ was indeed the Messenger of Allah. His life and message continue to guide and inspire millions, reflecting a legacy that is both timeless and universal.