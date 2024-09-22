It is not by mere coincidence that the birth of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) occurred in the middle of spring (April), a time when trees sprout leaves, flowers bloom in preparation for fruit-bearing, the earth is adorned with fresh greenery, and the weather becomes mild, spreading joy and invigorating the human spirit.

This birth followed the birth of Jesus (PBUH), who was born without a father, becoming a trial that many people failed. Especially after the Jews later distorted his true nature—from being a messenger, preceded by others, and his mother a truthful woman who ate food, into a figure embodying the divine essence—exalted is Allah above what they claim. They suggested he accepted to be killed and crucified, crowned with thorns by some soldiers. And for what purpose? To atone for humanity’s sin inherited from their father Adam (eating from the tree)—a sin that occurred under Satan’s temptation, but which Adam repented for, and Allah accepted his repentance.

Restoring Monotheism: The True Message of Islam

Many people fell into this trial, in addition to those who were overwhelmed by illusions and began worshipping idols, statues, and desires. Only a small handful of people remained steadfast in monotheism, though its impact on their lives was barely noticeable—much like the roots of trees in winter, which hold life inside without showing signs on their branches. When spring arrives, the hidden life force flows through them, and they leaf out, bloom, and bear fruit.

With the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Allah renewed pure monotheism. He sent him to all people to bring them from darkness into light, clarifying that Allah is One, the Eternal Refuge; He neither begets nor is born, and nothing is comparable to Him.

Removing False Claims of Divinity

This message cut off the path for those who unjustly claimed divinity on earth, showing that they possess neither benefit nor harm for themselves—let alone for others. It also blocked the way for those who attempted to monopolize religion for themselves, convincing people that no one could reach Allah except through them and by submitting to their authority. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) showed that no one has any kinship or closeness to Allah, and on the Day of Resurrection, all will fear His punishment.

Trusting in Allah’s Provision

Through this pure monotheism, people approached life assured of their sustenance and existence. They feared nothing unknown or present except Allah Almighty. Doubt did not touch them, nor did anxiety overcome them, after Muhammad (PBUH) taught them that what missed them was not meant for them, and what befell them was unavoidable. He ingrained in their hearts that no soul would die until it had completed its provision and lifespan.

Striving for a Better Life Through Faith

They strove and labored, sought and built, utilizing the means of life after Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) explained the reward of effort in the sight of Allah. From this foundation of monotheism, he moved people toward unity of hearts, removing animosity, hatred, division, and differences. With Allah’s help, he united them so his followers became like one body; if one part complained, the rest of the body would respond with sleeplessness and fever.

We saw among them those who would go hungry to feed their brother, those who would go without clothes to clothe their brother, and those who would thirst to quench their brother’s thirst—not an exaggeration, but a truth affirmed by Allah in His Noble Book, where He says:

“And [also for] those who were settled in Al-Madinah and [adopted] the faith before them. They love those who emigrated to them and find not any want in their breasts of what the emigrants were given but give them preference over themselves, even though they are in privation.” (Al-Hashr: 9)

Unity Among the People of Medina

Love and harmony spread among the inhabitants of Medina, despite their different backgrounds (including the Aws, Khazraj, Romans, Persians, Abyssinians, Qurayshis, and Jews who embraced Islam, as well as the Bedouins who migrated to them).

Gradually, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) began to expand this unity of hearts under the banner of brotherhood, spreading from within Yathrib (Medina) to the rest of the Arabian Peninsula. He strengthened its bonds and organized the people into a single contract—the contract of Islam. For the first time in history, its inhabitants united under one leadership, loyal and obedient to it, with all people equal before Allah’s law: men and women, black and white, kings and commoners.

Examples of Equality in Islam

The story of Abu Dharr Al-Ghifari and Bilal (may Allah be pleased with them) is a prime example. One day, Abu Dharr insulted Bilal by calling him, “O son of a black woman!” Bilal informed the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) about this. The Prophet became angry and said to Abu Dharr, “Are you insulting Bilal because of his mother? By the One who revealed the Book to Muhammad, no one has superiority over another except through righteous deeds. You are all equal.” This caused Abu Dharr to plead with Bilal to forgive him for his offense.

Similarly, the story of Jabalah ibn Al-Ayham, the last king of Banu Ghassan, who slapped a man from Banu Fazara during the pilgrimage season because the man stepped on his cloak. When Umar summoned them and Jabalah admitted to slapping the man, Umar said, “You will give him his right.” Jabalah replied, “How can that be? I am a king, and he is a commoner!” Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) said, “Islam has made you equal; you have no advantage over him except through piety.” This equality before the law extended to all citizens of the Islamic state.

Justice and Social Reform in Islam

An example of this can be seen in the document Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) wrote between the Muslims and the Jews of Yathrib when establishing the Islamic state in Medina. It stated:

“The Jews… are one community with the believers. The Jews have their religion, and the Muslims have theirs—their allies and themselves—except for those who wrong or sin; they harm only themselves and their families.”

When a hypocrite stole armor from a Jew and his people came to defend him, Allah revealed:

“And do not argue on behalf of those who deceive themselves.” (An-Nisa: 107)

The Prophet’s Kindness and Forgiveness

Each person had the courage to demand their rights without fear, even from the highest authority in the state. A Bedouin once stood before the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and said, “Give me from the wealth of Allah that you have, for you are not giving me from your wealth or your father’s.” The Prophet responded with a gentle smile.

Likewise, the killer of Umar’s brother came to him after embracing Islam and said publicly—when Umar told him he did not love him—that Umar’s dislike would not prevent him from obtaining his rights. Umar replied, “No.” The man bluntly responded, “Only women weep for love,” as if he cared not for Umar’s affection.

Islamic Morality and Compassion

Though boldness may have exceeded its limits among some newly converted Bedouins, their nature soon softened as Islam imbued them with noble virtues such as respect for elders, compassion for the young, kindness to neighbors, honoring parents, maintaining family ties, embodying loyalty, honesty, generosity, chastity, and purity.

Yes, the Prophet (PBUH) elevated the Arabs to these virtues, even guiding them in basic health principles. He encouraged cleanliness of the body, clothes, homes, and roads, as well as beautification and the use of perfumes. One of the Persian leaders later remarked, “He taught them everything, even how to relieve themselves.”

The Prophet’s Care for Animals and Nature

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) elevated their morals to such an extent that even kindness to animals was encouraged. He taught that giving water to a thirsty dog could lead one to Paradise, while imprisoning a cat without feeding it would bring punishment in Hell. He urged care for plants and trees, not to destroy them, and not to pollute water, soil, or air—all under his guidance and divine revelation from Allah.

They adopted these principles after they had been, as Ja’far ibn Abi Talib (may Allah be pleased with him) said to the Negus of Abyssinia:

“We were a people of ignorance: we worshiped idols, ate carrion, committed immoralities, severed family ties, mistreated neighbors, and the strong among us devoured the weak…”

Islam’s Global Impact

In an article titled “Prophet Muhammad” published in the Russian magazine Culture, Arlenoff wrote:

“In the Arabian Peninsula adjacent to Palestine, a religion emerged based on the recognition of the Oneness of God. This religion is known as Muhammadanism, or as its followers call it, Islam. It spread rapidly. Its founder is the Arab Muhammad—peace be upon him—who eradicated the pagan customs of his people, united the Arab tribes, enlightened their minds and eyes with the knowledge of the One God, refined their morals, softened their natures and hearts, and prepared them for progress. He prevented them from shedding blood and burying daughters alive.”

Thanks to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Arabs seemed reborn. They carried the message after him, bringing people out from the worship of servants to the worship of the Lord of servants, from the injustice of religions to the justice of Islam. They conveyed it to the kingdoms of Persia, Rome, India, China, and others, leaving kings and princes astonished.

The Transformation of Arabia

Rostam, the Persian commander at the Battle of al-Qadisiyyah, said to the envoys of Sa’d ibn Abi Waqqas:

“You Arabs were in misery and hardship. You came to us as traders, laborers, and visitors. You ate from our food, drank from our drinks, and enjoyed our shade. Then you went back and brought your companions to us.”

Initially, he thought they were driven by hunger, as some materialist historians claim. He said:

“I know that what brought you here is hardship. Return this year, and we will load your camels with wheat and dates, and clothe you.”

However, Al-Mughirah ibn Shu’bah (may Allah be pleased with him) corrected him, revealing the religion that revived them, saying:

“We had endured worse conditions… Until Allah sent among us a Prophet.”

Islam’s Future and Rostam’s Realization

Rostam, astonished, said: “I never thought I would live to hear this from you Arabs!”

Amr ibn Abd al-Masih, a prince of al-Hirah, when he saw the swift victories of the Muslim armies, said:

“I have never seen a clearer sign of fortune… By Allah, O Arabs, you will possess whatever you wish.”

He learned from over a hundred years of life, seeing the conduct of kings, that the world was witnessing a new, divine generation—the generation of Muslims.

Rostam’s theory was confirmed when an Arab captive told him:

“Your deeds have brought you low, and Allah delivered you through them. Do not be deceived by those around you, for you are not fighting humans but fate.”

Indeed, Allah removed the authority of both the Persians and Romans who oppressed their people. As a result, many nations hastened to enter Islam, finding justice and fairness under its rule.

The freed peoples embraced life with renewed hearts. They engaged in various professions and pursued knowledge, with new opportunities previously reserved for the noble class. This scientific and civilizational leap achieved in just a few centuries what had not been accomplished in long histories.

Muslim Contributions to Global Civilization

The German orientalist Sigrid Hunke acknowledges:

“We stand amazed before the development of rockets, without asking ourselves to whom we owe this invention,” referring to Muslim advancements in weaponry.

Sir John Hammerton adds:

“The sciences, arts, public services, governmental systems, and industries of the East… had profound and far-reaching effects on Europe during the Crusades.”

Charles Blanc also affirms:

The World’s Need for the Prophet’s Teachings

Today, the world is in great need of the guidance of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to bring it back to the right path, solve its crises, and resolve its problems, as Bernard Shaw rightly said.

By Dr. Ahmed Abdul Hamid Abdul Haq