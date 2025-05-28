Prophet Muhammad’s ﷺ Mercy Towards the Daws Tribe

How immense was the mercy of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ! His call to Islam (da’wah) was not founded on cursing or seeking revenge, but rather on profound mercy and compassion, even towards those who, like many from the Daws tribe initially, denied and opposed him. The story of At-Tufayl ibn Amr Ad-Dawsi, a prominent figure from the Daws tribe, offers a powerful example of this Prophetic educational wisdom. When At-Tufayl requested the Prophet ﷺ to pray against his people, the Daws tribe, after they disobeyed and turned away, the Prophet ﷺ, the “Bestowed Mercy,” chose a different path. He raised his hands to the sky, praying: “O Allah, guide Daws and bring them (to Islam).”

The Daws Tribe’s Journey: A Prophetic Lesson in Effective Da’wah

This significant incident is far more than a historical anecdote; it’s a vital lesson teaching us that patience with people and treating them with kindness are the most effective routes to guidance (hidayah). Indeed, how many closed hearts have been gently opened by a kind word?

Let us reflect together on this great lesson and draw inspiration for our own methods of calling to Islam (da’wah) with wisdom (hikmah) and beautiful admonition. A single, sincere word from you could be the catalyst for guiding a heart no one ever expected to find its way. In this educational reflection, we delve into a great edifying Hadith, recounting a story and a pivotal dialogue between the beloved Chosen One, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, and At-Tufayl ibn Amr Ad-Dawsi.

The Expansive Nature of Prophetic Mercy: Focusing on the Daws Tribe’s Guidance

In Musnad Ahmad, narrated by Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him), it is reported: At-Tufayl ibn Amr Ad-Dawsi came to the Messenger of Allah ﷺ and said, “Indeed, Daws has disobeyed and refused (Islam), so pray to Allah against them.” The Messenger of Allah ﷺ faced the Qiblah, raised his hands, and as the people anticipated a curse, exclaiming “Daws is doomed!”, he ﷺ prayed: “O Allah, guide Daws and bring them (to Islam). O Allah, guide Daws and bring them (to Islam).”

Similarly, in Sahih Muslim, also from Abu Hurayrah, it is narrated: It was said, “O Messenger of Allah, pray against the polytheists.” He ﷺ responded: “Indeed, I was not sent as a curser, but rather I was sent as a mercy.”

At-Tufayl’s Mission to the Daws Tribe and the Prophet’s ﷺ Guidance

The Prophet’s ﷺ mercy towards those who disbelieved was not limited to merely overlooking their actions or patiently enduring their ignorance and harm. It extended into a much broader and more encompassing sphere, clearly manifested in his profound keenness for their guidance. This illustrates a beautiful facet of Prophetic mercy towards his opponents. At-Tufayl Ad-Dawsi, fiercely devoted to his faith, naturally felt that those who loved his religion were his allies, and those who hated and opposed it were his adversaries, even if they were his closest kin.

When his people showed hostility towards Islam and remained unresponsive to his call, At-Tufayl felt compelled to ask the Prophet ﷺ to pray against them. At-Tufayl had embraced Islam in Makkah and, upon returning to his homeland, invited his parents to the faith. While his father accepted, his mother did not. He then called his people, but only Abu Hurayrah initially responded. It was after this that he approached the Prophet ﷺ. When the Prophet ﷺ raised his hands in supplication, many assumed he would invoke a curse that Allah Almighty would surely answer.

Yet, the Prophet ﷺ instead prayed: “O Allah, guide Daws.” He then instructed At-Tufayl (may Allah be pleased with him) to return to his people, continue calling them to Allah, and to do so with gentleness. As-Suyuti in Al-Khasa’is Al-Kubra, Al-Bayhaqi in Dala’il An-Nubuwwah, Ibn Kathir in Al-Bidayah wa An-Nihayah, Ibn Hisham in As-Sirah An-Nabawiyyah, and others narrated that the Prophet ﷺ told At-Tufayl: “Return to your people, call them to Allah, and be gentle with them.”

At-Tufayl recounted, “So I returned to them and remained in the land of Daws, calling them to Allah. Later, I came to the Messenger of Allah ﷺ with those of my people who had embraced Islam with me, while the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was in Khaybar. I settled in Madinah with seventy or eighty households from Daws. We then joined the Messenger of Allah ﷺ in Khaybar, and he allocated us a share [of the spoils] with the Muslims.”

Enduring Lessons for Da’wah, Inspired by the Daws Tribe’s Story

This narrative holds profound lessons for every caller to Islam (da’i), every educator, and every adviser. The foremost qualities required are mercy and compassion towards the person being called. Often, what leads someone to turn away from good is simply ignorance of it or the overpowering influence of their desires. Therefore, show mercy to those afflicted with hardness of heart, those engrossed in sin, and those distant from acts of obedience. Pray to Allah for them, strive earnestly in your call with gentleness and leniency, and patiently endure any harm they may cause. Perhaps Allah will open their heart to your efforts, and they will respond to your sincere advice, guidance, and invitation.

A Crucial Warning: Against Impatience and Arrogance in Da’wah

Be wary of becoming annoyed or frustrated if they refuse to accept the truth or reject your counsel. Guard against letting personal pride or anger dictate your actions, lest you act in a way that incurs Allah’s displeasure. Consider the example of the man who, after repeatedly advising someone who retorted, “Leave me alone, you are not a guardian over me,” became enraged and declared, “By Allah, Allah will not forgive so-and-so.” As narrated in Sahih Muslim from Jundab, the Messenger of Allah ﷺ recounted that Allah Almighty then said: “Who is he that presumes upon Me, that I will not forgive so-and-so? Indeed, I have forgiven so-and-so, and I have nullified your deeds.”