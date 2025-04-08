Quranic Verses: Surah Al-‘Alaq (Verses 6–14)

{Nay! Verily, man transgresses. When he sees himself self-sufficient. Indeed, to your Lord is the return. Have you seen the one who forbids a servant when he prays? Have you considered if he is upon guidance or enjoins righteousness? Have you considered if he denies and turns away? Does he not know that Allah sees?}

[Surah Al-‘Alaq: 6–14]

Revealed Against Abu Jahl: The Context Behind the Verses

The above verses from Surah Al-‘Alaq were revealed in defense of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ against the aggression of Abu Jahl, one of the most hostile enemies of Islam.

Story Behind the Revelation:

According to a hadith in Sahih Muslim, Abu Hurairah (RA) narrated that Abu Jahl once said:

“Does Muhammad put his face on the ground in front of you?”

When told yes, he swore by Al-Lat and Al-‘Uzza:

“If I see him doing it, I will step on his neck or rub his face in the dirt.”

But when Abu Jahl actually approached the Prophet ﷺ while he was in prayer, he abruptly turned back in fear, shielding himself with his hands.

When questioned, he claimed:

“Between me and him there is a trench of fire, terror, and wings!”

The Prophet ﷺ later confirmed:

“If he had come closer, the angels would have torn him limb by limb.”



This incident was followed by the revelation of verses 6–14 of Surah Al-‘Alaq, exposing Abu Jahl’s arrogance and Allah’s protection over His Prophet ﷺ.

Two Forms of Abu Jahl’s Aggression

Verbal Threat: Abu Jahl publicly declared he would trample the Prophet ﷺ if he prayed at the Ka‘bah. Physical Attempt: He actually approached the Prophet ﷺ during prayer with the intention to carry out his threat.

Both acts represent a combination of extreme arrogance, rebellion, and disbelief.

Allah’s Divine Defense of the Prophet Muhammad

1. Through Direct Intervention

Allah filled Abu Jahl’s heart with terror, stopping him from harming the Prophet ﷺ. The Prophet explained that angels would have destroyed him had he come closer.

2. Through Quranic Revelation

The verses of Surah Al-‘Alaq rebuke Abu Jahl and describe his condition of pride, ignorance, and transgression.

{Nay! Verily, man transgresses when he sees himself self-sufficient.}

This highlights how material wealth and false pride can lead one to rebel against Allah.

3. Through Logical Refutation

{Have you seen the one who forbids a servant when he prays?}

Allah rhetorically questions whether someone who prays should be stopped. When has prayer ever been a crime? This showcases the absurdity of Abu Jahl’s actions.

4. Through Moral Reminder

{Have you considered if he (the Prophet) is upon guidance or enjoins righteousness?}

Allah gently reminds the transgressor that the Prophet’s actions are not only guided but are the essence of truth and piety.

5. Through Warning of Punishment

{Have you considered if he denies and turns away? Does he not know that Allah sees?}

This is a stern warning: no act escapes divine observation.

Why “A Servant When He Prays”? The Power of the Word ‘Servant’

In verse 10, instead of calling the Prophet ﷺ by title, Allah uses:

{A servant when he prays}

This has deep significance. It implies:

Perfect servitude : No one has achieved the level of servanthood like the Prophet ﷺ .

: No one has achieved the level of servanthood like the Prophet . Elevated status : Allah often refers to the Prophet ﷺ as “His servant” in verses of great honor — such as: “He took His servant by night” [Al-Isra:1] “He revealed to His servant” [Al-Kahf:1] “When the servant of Allah stood up” [Al-Jinn:19]

: Allah often refers to the Prophet as “His servant” in verses of great honor — such as:

Imam Ar-Razi notes that this title magnifies the Prophet’s ﷺ sincerity and complete devotion.

Verses 15–16: A New Level of Divine Threat

{Nay! If he does not desist, We will drag him by the forelock — a lying, sinful forelock.}

“Forelock” here symbolizes arrogance and pride .

. To drag someone by it is the ultimate form of disgrace and humiliation — a known method of punishment in pre-Islamic Arabia.

— a known method of punishment in pre-Islamic Arabia. Scholars interpret this as both a warning in this world and a sign of punishment on the Day of Judgment.

Verses 17–19: Allah’s Final Response and the Prophet’s Command

{Then let him call his assembly; We will call the angels of punishment. Nay! Do not obey him, but prostrate and draw near.}

Context of Revelation:

Narrated by Ibn Abbas: Abu Jahl arrogantly said,

“Don’t you know I have more supporters than anyone in Mecca?”

In response, Allah said:

{Let him call his assembly, We will call the Zabaniyah} (stern angels assigned for punishment).

Ibn Abbas swore:

“If he had called them, Allah’s angels would have seized him.”

Command to the Prophet ﷺ :

{Do not obey him, but prostrate and draw near.}

This is a clear instruction to persist in prayer .

. Abu Jahl and others like him are too insignificant to stop the divine mission.

The Prophet ﷺ is encouraged to continue prayer and closeness to Allah, especially within the sacred space of the Ka‘bah.

The Fulfillment of the Divine Threat: Death of Abu Jahl at Badr

Historical Fulfillment:

Abu Jahl was killed at the Battle of Badr — not by mighty warriors, but by:

Two young boys from the Ansar : Mu‘adh ibn ‘Afra and Mu‘adh ibn ‘Amr ibn al-Jamuh

: Mu‘adh ibn ‘Afra and Mu‘adh ibn ‘Amr ibn al-Jamuh Abdullah ibn Mas‘ud (a shepherd often mocked by Quraysh)

The Prophet ﷺ said:

“This is the Pharaoh of this nation.”

This demonstrates that Allah chose the humble and the youth to bring down a tyrant, showing that victory is from Allah alone.

Final Quranic Rebuke

{Taste this — for you are the mighty, the noble!} [Ad-Dukhan: 49]

A sarcastic rebuke to Abu Jahl, echoing his own false claims of superiority.

Ibn Abbas commented:

“He was neither mighty nor noble — only disgraced and cursed.”

Conclusion: Five Key Ways Allah Defended the Prophet ﷺ

Terrified Abu Jahl through angelic presence Revealed verses exposing his arrogance Admonished him logically and morally Threatened him with hellish humiliation Destroyed him at Badr through unlikely means

These events and verses emphasize the honor, protection, and support Allah grants to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, and serve as a reminder that truth will always overcome tyranny.

Takeaways for Muslims Today: