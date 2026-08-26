Balancing worldly work and the hereafter is a fundamental principle in Islam, as people hold varying perspectives regarding this world and the afterlife. Some drift toward materialism to the extreme, letting worldly pursuits distract them from their ultimate spiritual destination. Conversely, others abandon material life entirely, neglecting work and provision to the point of destitution. Islamic teachings endorse neither extreme. Instead, Islam structures a believer’s life on equilibrium: prioritizing preparation for the hereafter while maintaining engagement in worldly work to avoid poverty, hardship, or dependence on others.

Encouragement of Work and Lawful Earnings in the Prophetic Tradition

Prophetic traditions strongly encourage legitimate work and earning a livelihood, as the Prophet (PBUH) stated: (No one has ever eaten food better than that which he eats from the work of his hands. Indeed, the Prophet of God, David, used to eat from the work of his hands) (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith No. 2072).

This urges the Muslim to strive, work, and earn lawful money to fulfill their needs and protect themselves from poverty and begging. Legitimate wealth—properly acquired and utilized in ways pleasing to God—serves as a practical tool for obedience. It secures shelter, clothing, and nourishment, establishing the stability necessary to focus on worship and righteous deeds.

Meanwhile, destitution can weaken an individual and induce dependency, reflecting the wisdom behind the adage: “Whoever does not control their daily bread does not control their decisions.” However, this does not mean relying solely on personal effort for sustenance, as provisions are ultimately decreed by God. Still, the Muslim is commanded to take practical steps and exert effort in what benefits them.

The Prophet (PBUH) stated: (The strong believer is better and more beloved to God than the weak believer, though there is good in both. Strive for what benefits you, seek God’s help, and do not feel helpless…) (Sahih Muslim, Hadith No. 2664).

Taking Practical Steps and True Reliance (Tawakkul)

The Prophet (PBUH) commanded us to strive for what benefits us, seek God’s help, and avoid helplessness. The believer strives, works hard, and does not depend on others or make begging a way of life as long as they are capable of working and earning.

This is illustrated in the noble tradition: (A man said to the Prophet (PBUH): “Should I let my camel loose and trust in God, or tie it and trust in God?” He said: “Tie it and trust in God.”) (Sahih Ibn Hibban, Hadith No. 731). The Prophet (PBUH) instructed the man to take the practical step—tying his camel to protect it from getting lost—and then trust in God. True trust does not mean abandoning practical steps while waiting for results; rather, it combines personal effort with complete reliance of the heart on God.

Furthermore, piety and reliance on God are among the greatest means of obtaining provisions and easing matters, as the Almighty stated: (And whoever fears Allah – He will make for him a way out * And will provide for him from where he expects not. And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him. Indeed, Allah will accomplish His purpose. Allah has already set for everything a [decreed] extent) [Surah At-Talaq: 2-3].

Organizing Priorities and Intention Monitoring

Along with striving in work and seeking provisions, a Muslim must ensure that worldly life does not consume them to the point of neglecting the purpose for which they were created. It is equally important to monitor and renew one’s intentions in daily actions; a permissible act can become a vehicle to the hereafter if the intention is sincere—such as seeking self-sufficiency, supporting one’s family, and strengthening oneself to obey God.

The balance advocated by Islam does not mean dividing a human life into a secular part and a spiritual part as if they were conflicting paths. Rather, it means living out one’s worldly life while keeping the afterlife in mind, turning daily affairs into a path toward God’s pleasure.

Lessons from the History of Islamic Civilization

Had Muslims firmly grasped these fundamentals—combining strong faith, righteous work, and practical preparation—they would have been more capable of building strong societies and overcoming hardships. As God stated: (Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them…) [Surah An-Nur: 55].

The history of Muslims witnessed eras wherein Islamic civilization flourished, as Muslims combined the power of faith, science, labor, and urban development, maintaining the hereafter as the ultimate objective guiding their actions.

By: Manal Abu Al-Azaim