Whether through death, separation, or hardship, losing someone or something dear to us can be overwhelming. The pangs of grief can feel all-consuming, making it seem as if the pain will never end. In these moments, our hearts feel heavy, and blinded by tears, we often fail to see the light.

But even in the darkest moments, Islam offers a profound source of light and comfort. There is a powerful statement that provides an anchor in the storm of trauma, reminding us of a fundamental truth:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji`oon” (Verily, unto God do we belong and, verily, unto Him we shall return).

This single phrase holds the key to navigating grief with grace and strengthening our faith when we need it most.

The Profound Meaning of “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji`oon”

When we take a moment to truly reflect on these words, we find a powerful message that answers our deepest questions and soothes our rawest emotions. This statement encapsulates the essence of our existence: where we came from and where we are ultimately headed—to Allah (God).

Understanding this concept has the power to eradicate regrets and reframe past events. It provides the ultimate answer when we ask, “Why did this have to happen?” Instead of drowning in a relentless search for answers, we discover patience by affirming that regardless of what occurs, our final return is to God.

How This Understanding Heals the Heart

When the meaning of “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji`oon” settles in our hearts, it transforms our perspective on loss and hardship.

Eradicates Bitterness: It leaves no space for lasting anger or bitterness. We recognize that God alone holds all sovereignty, and even our most painful moments occur only by His will.

It leaves no space for lasting anger or bitterness. We recognize that God alone holds all sovereignty, and even our most painful moments occur only by His will. Fosters Forgiveness: It allows us to forgive those who have wronged us, knowing that true justice and judgment belong to God. By releasing this burden, we free ourselves.

It allows us to forgive those who have wronged us, knowing that true justice and judgment belong to God. By releasing this burden, we free ourselves. Builds Resilience: By accepting God’s decree, we can move on from painful moments and refocus on our ultimate goal: meeting Him in a state of purity and peace.

The word ‘Inna’ (verily) appears twice, emphasizing the absolute certainty of our origin and our destination. God is Al-Awwal (The First) and Al-Akhir (The Last). This knowledge is the source of light in every moment of despair.

Allah’s Promise: A Test for the Patient (As-Sabirun)

Instead of being blinded by sadness, we can train ourselves to find contentment in God’s decree. Allah Himself tells us in the Qur’an that trials are a certainty, but so is the reward for patience (sabr).

{And certainly, We shall test you with something of fear, hunger, loss of wealth, lives and fruits, but give glad tidings to As-Sabirun (the patient). Who, when afflicted with calamity, say: “Verily! To Allah we belong and verily, to Him we shall return.} (Al-Baqarah 2:155-56)

In His infinite mercy, God not only tells us we will be tested but also gives us the exact tool to pass the test: the declaration that we belong to Him and will return to Him. This reminds us that all hardships in this life are temporary.

A Lesson in Patience: The Story of Umm Salamah

The life of Umm Salamah (RA), a wife of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), provides a perfect example of patience in action.

When her first husband, Abu Salamah, passed away from wounds sustained in the Battle of Uhud, she was heartbroken. Yet, in her immense grief, she turned to Allah. Remembering a supplication the Prophet had taught her, she prayed:

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji`oon; Allahumma ajirni fi musibati wa akhlif li khayran minha” (Verily, we belong to Allah and unto Him we shall return. O Allah! Reward me for this calamity and grant me something better in its place.)

Even as she wondered who could possibly be better than Abu Salamah, she placed her complete trust in God. Allah answered her prayer in the most beautiful way: He compensated her with the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) himself as her husband.

This powerful legacy shows that when a believer faces loss with patience and reliance on God, Allah will always replace what was lost with something better.

Practical Steps to Cultivate Patience and Trust

If you are facing a trial right now, know that the cure is with you by God’s will. Here is how to apply these lessons:

Acknowledge the Source: Remind yourself that Allah is closer to you than your jugular vein. He knows what you are feeling because He is the one who decreed your test, and He never burdens a soul with more than it can bear. Verbalize and Internalize: The next time you face any loss—big or small—don’t just utter “Inna lillahi…”. Pause to feel its meaning in your heart. Acknowledge God’s ultimate power and your return to Him. Make Sincere Du’a: Like Umm Salamah, turn your grief into a conversation with God. Ask Him for a reward for your patience and to replace your loss with something better. Trust that no du’a is ever lost. Place Your Trust in Him: Put your complete trust (tawakkul) in Allah to get you through the hardship. He is the best of planners, and His wisdom is beyond our comprehension.

Conclusion: Your Return is the Ultimate Comfort

No pain, grief, or disagreement can last forever. Only Allah is eternal.

When we understand that we belong to Him and are journeying back to Him, every event in this life becomes a means to that final, blessed destination. By embracing patience and placing our trust in God, we unlock a new world of contentment and serenity, even amidst our trials. No distress is too difficult to handle when we know that we truly belong to God, and to Him is our certain return.

By Abida Aura Mustafa