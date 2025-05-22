Ibrahim al-Khalil: A School of Steadfastness recounts how Prophet Abraham faced his father’s threats with patience and unwavering faith. Allah, the Exalted, says:

“[I] said, ‘Do you turn away from my gods, O Abraham? If you do not desist, I will surely stone you, and let me be excused from you for a long time.’” (Quran 19:46)

It is not easy for a person to respond to gentleness, kindness, and courtesy with harshness, brutality, or even threats of violence. Yet this was the response of Abraham’s own father, Azar, when the Prophet Ibrahim ﷺ tirelessly called him and his people to the worship of the One True God and to abandon the idols. Ibrahim’s approach was full of compassion and patience—but it availed nothing among his people.

In his counterattack, Azar said to his son, “Do you turn away from my gods, Abraham?” Notice that he did not address him as “my son,” a term of endearment, but used his proper name, signaling his anger and disbelief at this strange, unfamiliar call. Then he threatened him: “If you do not cease this course of action, I will stone you, and you must leave my presence for a very long time—I do not wish to see you!”

Thus the disbelieving father met the son’s gentle invitation with rudeness, harshness, threats, and ignorance—symptoms of a heart corrupted by disbelief.

Some exegetes, like al-Fakhr al-Razi, explain that Allah recounts this incident to console the heart of His Messenger ﷺ, reminding him that the ignorant have always responded in this way and that he was not alone in facing such cruelty.

Ibrahim al-Khalil: A School of Steadfastness — Modern “Idols” and Ideologies

In former times, people worshiped idols of stone, trees, or celestial bodies—and many believers were tortured or killed simply because they refused the ignorant, corrupt beliefs of their own tribes. The biographies of the Prophets are filled with such stories from the age of ignorance.

But in our modern era of science, enlightenment, communication, and information, nothing has truly changed. Today’s “gods” are not carved statues or sacred trees, but rather ideologies, political parties, decision-makers, or power-holders. Ordinary people find themselves bewildered in this chaotic landscape: to whom should they pledge loyalty and obedience, despite the clarity of Divine revelation following the final Messenger?

Whenever a follower of truth shows the least sign of dissent, the court of opinion surrounding these modern “gods” repeats Azar’s cry to Abraham, “Do you turn away from my gods?” History thus repeats itself—in different forms but with the same essence.

What Lesson Do We Learn from Ibrahim’s Example?

Whoever finds himself standing as Ibrahim ﷺ did—facing the court of idols, whether literal or figurative—must know that, if he remains firm and steadfast on the Straight Path, he is walking in the light of truth, even if he loses his own life, wealth, or family.

Prophet Ibrahim chose to sacrifice all he had—and to emigrate from his homeland to worship his Lord—rather than abandon the path of Allah. He was neither seduced nor intimidated by threats. Likewise, our Master Muhammad ﷺ left behind his wealth, family, and tribe, emigrating to preserve his soul and his faith.

Thus unfolds the eternal struggle between truth and falsehood. The arrogant, corrupt mindset remains unchanged across millennia—unchanged in its inner nature, even if its outward forms shift.

In the stories of the noble Prophets lie innumerable lessons and admonitions. As Allah says:

“There was certainly in their stories a lesson for those of understanding. It was not a fabricated word but a confirmation of what was before it—and a detailed explanation of all things—and guidance and mercy for a people who believe.” (Quran 12:111)B

By Abdullah Al-Amadi