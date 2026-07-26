It is a matter of unanimous agreement among Muslims that the science of the Islamic creed (Aqeedah) is the most honorable of all sciences. The honor of any knowledge is derived from the honor of its subject matter. In Islamic scholarship, Aqeedah is considered the “Major Jurisprudence” (Al-Fiqh Al-Akbar) compared to the practical rulings of daily life.

For this reason, Imam Abu Hanifa titled his foundational work on the roots of the religion Al-Fiqh Al-Akbar. A believer’s need for correct Aqeedah supersedes every other human necessity. There is no true life for the heart, nor lasting bliss or tranquility, except by knowing Allah—our Lord, Worshipped One, and Creator—through His Names, Attributes, and Actions.

The Pillars of the Islamic Message

It is impossible for the human mind to independently comprehend God in detailed certainty. By His immense mercy, Allah sent Messengers to introduce Him, call humanity to Him, give glad tidings to the believers, and warn those who turn away.

The core of their message is the knowledge of the Worshipped through His Names, Attributes, and Actions. Upon this foundation of Tawheed (Islamic Monotheism), two great pillars follow:

The Path (Sharia): Defining the path that leads to Allah, which encompasses His commands and prohibitions. The Destination (The Hereafter): Informing the travelers on this path of the everlasting bliss that awaits them in Paradise.

The people most knowledgeable about Allah are those who most strictly adhere to the path leading to Him.

7 Reasons Why Studying the Islamic Creed is Essential

Why must every Muslim prioritize learning Aqeedah? Here are seven profound reasons rooted in the Quran and Sunnah:

1. Aqeedah Unites the Muslim Ummah

The Islamic creed is the ultimate unifying force. It gathers hearts upon a single goal: fighting polytheism, misguidance, and injustice, while spreading monotheism, justice, and truth.

“And hold firmly to the rope of God all together and do not become divided. And remember the favor of God upon you – when you were enemies and He brought your hearts together and you became, by His favor, brothers.”(Quran, Aal ‘Imran: 103)

Before Islam, the Arabs were divided by endless tribal wars. The Aqeedah forged them into the greatest nation on earth within a few years. Today, no earthly ideology—whether nationalism, socialism, or capitalism—can unite the Muslim ranks like this blessed, clear, and unclouded creed.

2. It is the Mark of the True Muslim Nation

A nation cannot truly thrive unless it holds fast to the pure, pristine creed inherited from the pious predecessors (Salaf al-Salih). This creed is the natural disposition upon which Allah created humanity. It is the key to earning Allah’s pleasure, victory, and support in this world, and eternal paradise in the Hereafter.

3. Righteous Deeds Require Correct Belief

Allah Almighty does not accept any righteous deed unless a correct Islamic creed is firmly settled in the heart. Without it, a person’s good deeds are rendered void.

“Whoever does righteousness, whether male or female, while he is a believer – We will surely cause him to live a good life, and We will surely give them their reward according to the best of what they used to do.”(Quran, An-Nahl: 97)

Conversely, Allah describes the deeds of those who reject faith as “ashes which the wind blows forcefully on a stormy day”(Quran, Ibrahim: 18).

4. It Was the Primary Focus of the Prophet’s Makkan Era

To understand the importance of Aqeedah, look at the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He spent the entire 13 years of his preaching in Makkah solely establishing the Islamic creed.

The Quranic verses revealed during the Makkan period focused almost exclusively on rooting the pillars of faith. Only after souls found tranquility in Tawheed were the verses regarding acts of worship, societal rulings, and transactions revealed in Madinah.

5. It is the Universal Message of All Prophets

Aqeedah is the common thread agreed upon by every Prophet and Messenger. While their specific laws (Sharia) may have varied, their core theology was identical.

“And We certainly sent into every nation a messenger, [saying], ‘Worship God and avoid false deities.'”(Quran, An-Nahl: 36)

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) confirmed this when he said: “The Prophets are paternal brothers; their mothers are different, but their religion is one.” (Narrated by Muslim). True faith requires exerting effort to learn Allah’s Names and Attributes; the more your knowledge of your Lord grows, the stronger your faith becomes.

6. It Fulfills the Ultimate Purpose of Creation

Allah created humanity and jinn for one singular purpose: to worship Him alone.

“And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.”(Quran, Adh-Dhariyat: 56)

You cannot truly worship what you do not know. Therefore, learning the Islamic creed is fulfilling the very purpose of your existence. It is a tragedy for a servant, surrounded by Allah’s continuous blessings, to remain ignorant of his Lord and His Beautiful Names.

7. It is the Greatest Subject in the Holy Quran

To recognize the nobility of Aqeedah, consider that virtually every verse in the Quran mentions an attribute or Name of Allah.

Shaykh al-Islam Ibn Taymiyyah noted that the Quran contains more mentions of Allah’s Names and Attributes than it does of Paradise. This is why the greatest verse in the Quran is Ayat al-Kursi, and why Surah Al-Ikhlas—which focuses entirely on the attributes of the Most Merciful—is equal to one-third of the Quran. The Prophet (PBUH) explicitly stated that Allah loves those who love the mention of His Attributes.

By: Muhammad Al-Humoud Al-Najdi