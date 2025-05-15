Islamic priorities guide every believer in distinguishing between obligatory (wajib) and optional (nafl) deeds, ensuring sound fiqh knowledge shapes our worship and daily life. In his well-known book, Al-Hikam (Words of Wisdom), sheikh Ahmad Ibn `Ataa’illah As-Sakandari says:

“A sign of following one’s whims is to be active with optional good deeds while being lazy with required obligations.”

The Role of Fiqh and Sound Understanding

The next step in our journey to Allah requires sound knowledge and deep understanding. The Prophet (Allah’s peace and blessings be upon him) said:

“If Allah wishes to elevate someone, He grants him knowledge (fiqh) of the faith”. (Al-Bukhari)

Knowledge (fiqh) is not only about the judicial rulings pertaining to the practical rituals and social aspects. In principle, fiqh means the deep understanding and full comprehension of the Islamic law and its different rulings. This deep understanding of the Islamic law is very important in our journey to Allah.

Understanding Islamic Priorities

In Islamic law, there are principals (usul) and secondary issues (furu`). Principals have priority over secondary issues. There are required obligations and optional good deeds. Obligations have priority over optional deeds.

There are major sins and minor sins. Major sins take priority, in terms of avoiding them, over minor sins. The action of the heart is more important than the action of other organs of the body, and thus has higher priority. The sin committed in the heart is more dangerous than the sin committed by the other organs. And so on.

Real-World Examples of Islamic Priorities

One should be aware of those differences and their implications; otherwise, he/she will be following whims and not a proper understanding of the Islamic law. Without the knowledge of priorities, one will be following the outward appearances and not the essence of the faith.

Example: Pilgrimage vs. Mosque Beautification

For example, if you have some money by which you can either perform pilgrimage or help in improving the building of a mosque, a proper understanding entails that you perform pilgrimage first. Pilgrimage is an obligation and one of the pillars of Islam, and thus it has to be performed first, whereas improving or beautifying the building of a mosque is optional and in fact not necessary. If you give priority to the optional deed over the principle obligation then, the Sheikh says, you will be following your whims not the right path.

Example: Elderly Care vs. Delaying Hajj

However, if this money is needed for medication for your elderly mother, for example, then you should spend this money on her and delay the performance of pilgrimage. Taking care of your mother is an immediate obligation, while pilgrimage is an obligation that could be delayed. If you do the opposite, then this is a sign of following whims and not proper knowledge.

Optional Deeds vs. Obligatory Acts

Unfortunately, some people perform optional good deeds while they are careless with basic obligations of the faith.

Example: Missing Obligatory Prayer for Optional One

Another example is that, if you have a limited time either to perform the obligatory prayer on time or perform the two rak`ah (units of prayer) of greeting the mosque, and if you perform the optional prayer, you will miss the obligatory one, then what should you perform first? The answer is to perform the obligatory prayer first. If you perform the prayer for greeting the mosque and thus you miss the obligatory prayer, this is a sign of misunderstanding and following whims.

Ritual Formalities vs. Core Islamic Values

Unfortunately, some people are keen on performing optional good deeds and especially ritual formalities, while they themselves are careless with basic obligations of the faith. It is agreed that being kind to one’s parents is an obligation:

{For your Sustainer has ordained that you shall worship none but Him. And do good unto [your] parents…}. (Al-Israa’ 17:23)

It is also obligatory to return the trusts to people:

{then let him who is trusted fulfill his trust…}. (Al-Baqarah 2:283)

A believer is also required not to curse. The Prophet said:

“It is not fitting for a believer to be a curser or a defamer”. (Al-Bukhari in Al-Adab al-Mufrad)

Example: Outward Sunnah with Inner Corruption

Unfortunately, in our present-day societies and communities, we find some people who claim that they follow the Prophet’s way of life—his way of dressing, his outward appearance, etc.—yet they mistreat parents, misuse public trust, or curse others. In other words, they fulfill the outward looks while missing the obligations.

Example: Performing Eid or `Umrah vs. Abandoning Obligations

Some people may not perform the obligatory prayers, but they perform the Eid prayer even under the most difficult circumstances, even though the Eid prayer is optional. Others commit grave sins in public but regularly perform Umrah. Umrah is optional, but refraining from spreading mischief is obligatory.

Hadith on Obligations and Optional Works

We often hear a hadith in which Allah speaks about optional good deeds:

“And my servant continues to draw near to Me with optional works so that I shall love him…” (Al-Bukhari)

But we forget the beginning of the hadith:

“My servant draws not near to Me with anything more loved by Me than the duties I have enjoined upon him”.

Foundations of Islam Come First

If we perform the obligations such as prayers, zakah, fasting and pilgrimage, giving up sins, being kind to parents, treating the young and the old gently, and so on, we shall enter Paradise.

Story of the Bedouin and the Prophet’s Teaching

When the Prophet was asked about Islam, he did not begin with the formalities or outward looks. A bedouin came and asked about obligations. The Prophet answered each obligation clearly and concluded:

“If he is saying the truth, he will succeed and will be granted Paradise.” (Al-Bukhari)

We pray to Allah to grant us correct understanding and sound knowledge so that we can journey to Him in the most guided way.

By Jasser Auda

