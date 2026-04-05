The Minions and the search for an evil God is a concept that might seem lighthearted on the surface, but for a parent sitting in a dark theater, it can trigger a series of profound reflections. You can’t but LOL when you watch the Minions, especially if you sit next to my daughter Maryam (5 years), whose loud laughter adds a lot of juice to the experience. However, as a parent, you cannot but reflect on the implicit messages that are being carried out to our youngsters. I am NOT a conspiracy theorist, and I do not try to overthink things. I am not a book burner; in fact, it is very hard these days to “burn” a book, a movie, or an online trend that invades human beings worldwide.

In this article, I will share some of the principles that I could not swallow from the movie. I am not declaring this movie as “banned” or “haram”; I do not claim that you will get any sin by watching it (unless you are at risk of a heart attack from laughing too much!). However, the underlying philosophy regarding the nature of authority and divinity in the film deserves a closer look through the lens of faith and critical thinking.

Religion as a “Human Invention” in Animation

The movie is a spin-off from the famous “Despicable Me” series. In the plot, Kevin, Bob, and Stuart go out in search of their nation’s next “master.” The minions keep on switching between different leaders, from T-rex the Dinosaur to Dracula and Napoleon. Every time, they end up killing their master with their own hand, out of their own stupidity but also because their master is much more stupid. If you ever wonder why Dracula could not celebrate more than 350 birthdays or why the Dinosaurs ceased to exist, the movie suggests it was the minions who put an end to all that.

What bothers me is the clear indication that the minions’ master is a spiritual god in a religious sense. There are rituals and prayers offered to welcome any new god. There is pessimism and desperation whenever the nation is “godless,” and cheer whenever a new god is found. This aligns with secular claims that religion is a man-made theory and that God is an outcome of human imagination due to psychological and emotional needs. These ideas, often found in books like “The God Delusion,” are now penetrating the minds of our kids through colorful animation. The message is subtle: humans (or minions) create their own gods to satisfy a void, and these gods are often as flawed and temporary as the creatures who seek them.

The Concept of an “Evil God” and Media Neutrality

The minions have a clear idea of what their new master should be like: he or she should be pure evil. This is why they go to a “Villain-Con” to search for the most evil person, who happens to be Scarlet Overkill. They win the contest and get the honor of being her henchmen, only to find out later how evil she is and then start their rebellion against her. This suggests a disturbing paradigm where the ultimate authority is sought specifically for its capacity to do harm or cause chaos.

The “God is Evil” concept is not new in literature, but its packaging for a generation that is already being encouraged to rebel against all traditional ideologies is concerning. We live in a world where people define “critical thinking” only when it comes to challenging religion. If you question God or the Qur’an, you are considered a “free thinker.” If you question Hollywood and the ideology it preaches to the masses, you are often labeled as having a “backward mentality” or being obsessed with conspiracies. However, it is essential to recognize that media is never neutral; it always carries a worldview.

Mentorship vs. Censorship: A Modern Parenting Strategy

In a world where digital content is everywhere, the old method of “banning” things is largely ineffective and often counterproductive. My simple solution to this mess is: Mentorship instead of censorship! I want my kids to enjoy “Halal” entertainment similar to their peers, but I use these moments to open a discussion with them. We should not be afraid of the media our children consume, provided we are there to guide them through the interpretation of its themes.

Instead of turning off the screen, we can use these stories as “discussion starters” to reinforce our own values. By engaging with the content rather than simply ignoring it, we empower our children to become critical consumers of media rather than passive recipients of hidden ideologies. This approach builds a stronger bond between parent and child and ensures that the primary source of guidance remains the family and faith, rather than a production studio in California.

Practical Discussion Starters for Parents

When the Minions and the search for an evil God becomes a topic of conversation in your living room, consider these questions to help your children (especially teenagers) process what they’ve seen:

On Fulfillment: What do you think about the minion’s new master? Do they seem happy serving her?

What do you think about the minion’s new master? Do they seem happy serving her? On Faith: Isn’t it great that we believe in a merciful God who actually takes care of us and wants good for us, unlike the masters in the movie?

Isn’t it great that we believe in a merciful God who actually takes care of us and wants good for us, unlike the masters in the movie? On Ethics: Would you be interested in working for an evil master? What would the consequences be?

Would you be interested in working for an evil master? What would the consequences be? On Leadership: If you were in Stuart’s shoes, how would you handle the situation when you realized your leader was unfair?

These questions steer the conversation away from “conspiracy theories” and toward character development, ethics, and the beauty of our relationship with Allah. It helps children distinguish between the “stupidity” of the fictional masters and the Wisdom and Mercy of the true Creator.

Conclusion: Empowering the Next Generation

Ultimately, the Minions and the search for an evil God serves as a reminder that we must be vigilant and present in our children’s digital lives. We cannot outsource the moral education of our children to movies that frame religion as a “delusion” or authority as inherently “evil.” By choosing mentorship over censorship, we provide our children with the tools they need to navigate a complex world without losing their faith.

We can laugh at the Minions, enjoy the “juice” of the experience with our daughters and sons, and still walk away with our values intact. The goal is to raise a generation that can appreciate art and humor while remaining firmly grounded in the truth that we serve a Lord who is the Most Merciful, the Most Kind, and the only Master worthy of our devotion. In doing so, we turn a simple movie night into a lasting lesson in spiritual awareness.

By Mohannad Hakeem