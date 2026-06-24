Introduction: Correcting the Timeline of the Hijrah

Before diving into the detailed phases of the honorable Prophetic Migration (Hijrah), it is essential to clarify a common misconception: the migration did not actually occur in the holy month of Muharram.

While the concept, planning, and preparation for the migration project began in Muharram, the actual journey was executed and completed later. According to the majority of historical accounts, the migration of the Prophet Muhammad—peace and blessings be upon him—alongside his companion, the Truthful (Al-Siddiq) Abu Bakr, concluded when they arrived in Medina on the twelfth of Rabi’ al-Awwal.

The month of Muharram was chosen as the start of the Islamic calendar during the caliphate of Al-Faruq Umar ibn al-Khattab (may Allah be pleased with him). When the noble Companions debated the necessity of establishing a distinct calendar for Muslims—similar to the Romans and Persians—they selected Muharram because it marked the period when the strategic decision to migrate was first deliberated. The Hijrah stands as one of the most monumental turning points in Islamic history, serving as a permanent dividing line between truth and falsehood.

The migration was never a random or spontaneous act. Rather, it was a vital tactic embedded within a long-term strategic plan. Drawn up over a ten-year period during the Prophet’s time in Mecca, it involved a series of calculated preparatory operations that culminated in his historic journey—or what we would today define as political asylum—to Yathrib (Medina).

The Migration Project: Between Asylum and Integration

The migration of an entire community to the homeland of another is a complex socio-political challenge. A host nation may warmly welcome you as a political refugee for a period of time. However, if the displacement becomes prolonged, there is a high probability of negative societal repercussions.

When you migrate as a political refugee—pursued by a hostile government and accompanied by hundreds or thousands of others—it places an immense socio-economic burden on the host country’s government and citizens. Inevitably, narrow-minded individuals within the host community may resort to harassment and incitement against refugees or migrants. Whether driven by external political agendas or psychological malice, these reactions are challenges that cross historical eras.

The Socio-Political Environment of Medina (Yathrib)

Returning to the historical backdrop of the blessed migration, we find that the host community welcoming the Meccan refugees did not possess the military, economic, or political dominance of the Quraish tribe.

Yathrib was an economically modest city reliant primarily on agriculture. Furthermore, it suffered from deep-seated internal conflicts and tribal rifts that frequently escalated into bloody infighting. This unstable environment was heavily exploited by the subversives of the era—the hostile tribes among the Jews of Yathrib. Though divided among themselves, they frequently united to instigate crises between the dominant Aws and Khazraj tribes.

The political climate of Medina was inherently turbulent. Stirring up civil unrest was easily accomplished, particularly later on when a new faction—the hypocrites (Munafiqoon)—allied with the hostile elements to destabilize the growing community.

The Ansar: A Perfect Model of Islamic Support and Solidarity

Consider the fragile state of Yathrib during that period. Imagine how that delicate equilibrium was disrupted by the arrival of successive waves of migrants (Muhajiroun) who openly opposed the powerful political, tribal, and social system of Mecca.

Furthermore, the majority of these refugees left their ancestral homes carrying nothing but basic travel provisions, leaving all their wealth and property behind. Consequently, they arrived completely impoverished and entirely dependent on the people of Medina. This dependency was compounded by the fact that the Meccan migrants were traders, unfamiliar with Medina’s primary agricultural economy.

Was this socio-economic challenge hidden from the architect of the migration, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)? Of course not.

Economic Planning by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

The Prophetic Migration project was planned years in advance with meticulous precision. The host city’s economic sustainability and the integration of the refugees were core components of the Prophet’s strategy. He established immediate socio-economic mechanisms—most notably the bond of brotherhood (Mu’akhah)—to support the local community and ensure that the refugees’ reliance on external aid would not be prolonged.

Prior to the migration, the Ansar (the Helpers) of Yathrib had pledged allegiance to the Prophet, promising to protect him and the message of Islam through prosperity and adversity. With Medina suddenly crowded with refugees, economic hardships intensified rapidly, testing that pledge almost immediately.

Yet, the Ansar remained steadfast. Their commitment to the Messenger of Allah was unshakable, even as hostile factions and hypocrites entered the scene to spread misinformation and discord. These divisive groups actively tried to incite racial prejudice and xenophobia among the weaker-willed citizens of Medina, weaponizing rhetoric that mirrors modern anti-refugee propaganda:

They claimed the migrants had only come to take away the livelihoods of the locals.

They warned that the refugees would eventually seize political control of the city.

These historical falsehoods are identical to the rhetoric we see today in modern nations hosting refugees of the same faith.

The Migration of Ideas and Emotions: Timeless Lessons of the Hijrah

The ultimate takeaway from the history of the Hijrah is that the core dynamics of migration remain identical across time and space. The concept of migration transcends physical relocation; it is the transition of pioneering ideas, reformative concepts, and shared values from one era and geography to another. When these ideas are carried sincerely in the hearts and minds of a people, they successfully inspire and influence any community ready to embrace them.

This was the true legacy of the noble Ansar. They possessed a profound readiness to receive these transformative ideas and emotions, interacting with them through sincere faith. They sought total socio-spiritual integration with the migrants, forming a single, unified, and unbreakable society.

The memory of the Hijrah offers endless lessons and morals for the modern world. It marks the definitive journey of the Guide who brought Islam to humanity. Peace of Allah be upon the Prophet, while the universe echoes, “Ameen.”

By: Abdullah Al-Emadi