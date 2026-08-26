Reflecting on the Prophet’s Birthday: Character and Sunnah is an essential practice as the crescent moon of Rabi’ al-Awwal appears, reminding Muslims worldwide of the anniversary of the birth of Al-Huda (peace and blessings be upon him). While diverse regions observe this blessed occasion through various cultural traditions, a profound and meaningful way to commemorate it is by studying his Sunnah, learning his noble character, and embodying his ethics. This practice fulfills the divine directive found in the Quran:

“There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day and [who] remembers Allah often.” (Al-Ahzab: 21)

Allah the Almighty elevated and magnified the character of His beloved Prophet, emphasizing it with multiple affirmations in the verse: “And indeed, you are of a great moral character.” (Al-Qalam: 4). In essence, the Quran served as the living character of the Prophet (PBUH). When Sa’d ibn Hisham ibn Amir asked Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her), “O Mother of the Believers, inform me about the character of the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings be upon him),” she replied, “Do you not read the Quran?” When he answered affirmatively, she explained: “Indeed, the character of the Prophet of Allah was the Quran,” as recorded by Imam Muslim in his Sahih (Book of the Prayer of the Traveler and its Shortening, Hadith 746). As Imam al-Nawawi elaborates in his commentary on Sahih Muslim (6/369), this means living by its teachings, halting at its limits, adhering to its etiquettes, taking heed from its parables, pondering it, and reciting it well.

The Manifestations of His Boundless Mercy and Gentleness

Among the defining traits of the Prophet (PBUH) were his profound tenderness, gentleness, and mercy. The Almighty describes him in the Quran:

“There has certainly come to you a Messenger from among yourselves. Grievous to him is what you suffer; [he is] concerned over you and to the believers is kind and merciful.” (At-Tawbah: 128)

He was further described as a source of divine grace: “So by mercy from Allah, you were lenient with them…” (Ali ‘Imran: 159). Serving as a gifted mercy to humanity, when people asked him to invoke curses upon the polytheists, he firmly responded—as documented by Imam Muslim in Sahih Muslim (Book of Virtue and Good Manners, Hadith 6778)—“I was not sent as a curser, but I was sent only as a mercy.” Al-Hakim also records in Al-Mustadrak (Vol. 1, Hadith 100, authenticated alongside Al-Dhahabi) that he explicitly stated, “O people, I am only a gifted mercy.”

Core Noble Characteristics to Remember and Emulate

Reflecting upon his birth involves reviving the essential traits that defined his blessed life:

1. Exceptional Modesty (Al-Haya’)

The Prophet (PBUH) possessed a level of modesty that surpassed that of a secluded virgin, a description highlighted by Abu Sa’id al-Khudri in Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 3562) and Sahih Muslim (Hadith 2320), who noted that when the Prophet disliked something, it was immediately recognized in his face. As elaborated in Fath al-Bari (6/667), this comparison signifies the pinnacle of inner modesty experienced in total privacy. His deep sense of grace meant he never turned away anyone who asked him for assistance, as noted in Sunan al-Darimi (Introduction, Hadith 71).

2. Deep Forbearance (Al-Hilm)

His patience and forbearance in daily interactions were remarkable. Anas ibn Malik (RA), who served him for a decade, testified in Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 6038) and Sahih Muslim (Hadith 2309) that the Prophet never uttered an expression of annoyance (Uff) nor ever questioned why he performed or omitted certain tasks.

3. Grace and Forgiveness When Empowered

Demonstrating the highest standard of forgiveness, after conquering Mecca and overcoming those who had inflicted severe hardships, he granted them amnesty with the gracious spirit of Prophet Joseph, sending them forth as free individuals (Al-Sunan al-Kubra by Al-Bayhaqi, Hadith 18054–18055).

4. Balanced Moderation

As recounted by Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) in Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 3560) and Sahih Muslim (Hadith 2327), he was never given the choice between two matters except that he chose the easiest as long as it was not sinful, and he never exacted personal revenge except when Allah’s sacred limits were violated.

5. Extraordinary Generosity

Ibn Abbas reported in Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 6) and Sahih Muslim (Hadith 6149) that the Prophet (PBUH) was the most generous of people, reaching his absolute peak in Ramadan when Gabriel would review the Quran with him, making his benevolence faster and more abundant than the loose, life-giving wind.

6. Unwavering Courage

Anas ibn Malik noted in Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 2665) and Sahih Muslim (Hadith 6146) that the Prophet was the bravest of people. During a sudden nighttime commotion in Medina, he rode out ahead of everyone else on an unsaddled horse with his sword around his neck to secure the community.

7. Absolute Truthfulness and Trustworthiness

Long before his prophethood, Khadijah chose him for his unmatched trustworthiness and truthfulness (Al-Sirah al-Nabawiyyah, 1/97), and Ali ibn Abi Talib risked his life sleeping in the Prophet’s bed on the night of migration to return the trusts of the polytheists (Al-Riyad al-Nadiyah, p. 26). His verifiable honesty was acknowledged universally, even when he publicly warned his kinsmen on Mount Safa and Abu Lahab objected (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 3335; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 208).

8. Compassion Toward the Vulnerable

Family and Servants: He maintained absolute fairness and kindness, never reprimanding domestic helpers (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 2616; Sahih Muslim (Hadith 6151)).

He maintained absolute fairness and kindness, never reprimanding domestic helpers (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 2616; Sahih Muslim (Hadith 6151)). Children: He championed affection toward youth, famously reminding observers that mercy is a prerequisite for divine compassion (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 5997–5998; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 2317–2318). He also shortened congregational prayers upon hearing a baby cry out of consideration for the mother (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 675).

He championed affection toward youth, famously reminding observers that mercy is a prerequisite for divine compassion (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 5997–5998; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 2317–2318). He also shortened congregational prayers upon hearing a baby cry out of consideration for the mother (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 675). The Weak and Animals: He routinely visited the sick, attended funerals (Al-Mustadrak, Hadith 3735), and instructed believers to fear Allah regarding emaciated and mute animals (Sunan Abu Dawud, Hadith 2548).

9. Justice, Loyalty, and Humility

Fairness: He upheld strict equity, offering Sawad ibn Ghaziyyah full reciprocity during army alignment before Badr (Al-Maghazi, 1/57; Al-Tabaqat al-Kubra, 3/516).

He upheld strict equity, offering Sawad ibn Ghaziyyah full reciprocity during army alignment before Badr (Al-Maghazi, 1/57; Al-Tabaqat al-Kubra, 3/516). Fidelity: He continuously honored the memory and friendships of his late wife Khadijah, noting that her loyalty during difficult times was unmatched (Musnad Ahmad, Hadith 24908; Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 3816; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 2435).

He continuously honored the memory and friendships of his late wife Khadijah, noting that her loyalty during difficult times was unmatched (Musnad Ahmad, Hadith 24908; Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 3816; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 2435). Humility and Asceticism: The family of Muhammad never ate their fill of wheat bread for three consecutive nights until his passing (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 5100; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 7633). He explicitly warned against exaggerating his status, saying, “I am only His slave, so say: The slave of Allah and His Messenger” (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 3445), and he happily allowed ordinary female slaves in Medina to take his hand and lead him to wherever they needed help (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 5724).

10. Refined Personal Demeanor

Quiet Dignity: He practiced prolonged silence, which enhanced wisdom (Fayd al-Qadir, 5/172), spoke purposefully, kept laughter to gentle smiles, and allowed companions to share poetry without abandoning his calm composure (Sunan al-Tirmidhi, Hadith 2305; Musnad Ahmad, Hadith 20846).

He practiced prolonged silence, which enhanced wisdom (Fayd al-Qadir, 5/172), spoke purposefully, kept laughter to gentle smiles, and allowed companions to share poetry without abandoning his calm composure (Sunan al-Tirmidhi, Hadith 2305; Musnad Ahmad, Hadith 20846). Graciousness with Food: As noted by Abu Hurairah in Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 3370) and Sahih Muslim (Hadith 5501), he never criticized food; he ate what he desired and left what he disliked.

As noted by Abu Hurairah in Sahih al-Bukhari (Hadith 3370) and Sahih Muslim (Hadith 5501), he never criticized food; he ate what he desired and left what he disliked. Optimism and Compassion: He favored optimism, avoided harsh language, cursing, or vulgarity, and even during intense persecution wiped blood from his face while praying for his abusers (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 3290; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 4747). He corrected community errors constructively without naming individuals publicly (Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 5063; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 1401), and wept out of intense compassion while praying, “O Allah, my nation, my nation!”—prompting divine reassurance conveyed by Gabriel (Sahih Muslim, Hadith 520).

By Alsayyid Ahmad Sahlul