Do our sins harm God, or does our obedience benefit Him? This is the central question explored by the great scholar Sheikh Ahmad Ibn `Ataa’illah As-Sakandari in his profound work, Al-Hikam (Words of Wisdom).

He teaches a foundational Islamic principle: your obedience does not benefit Him, and your sins do not harm Him. God ordered you to do good and forbade you from evil solely for your own benefit. Understanding this transforms how a believer views the relationship between the Creator and the created.

The Absolute Independence of the Divine

It is an established fact that Allah the Almighty does not benefit from anyone’s obedience, for He is the Most Wealthy and the Most Gracious. No individual’s sins—nor the sins of all humanity combined—can harm Him. His Glory is unreachable and dignified beyond any human action.

The absolute independence of the Divine is a core pillar of Islamic faith. Recognizing this allows the believer to see worship not as a transaction with a needy deity, but as an act of self-care and spiritual growth.

The legislations sent by Allah serve specific, human-centric purposes:

Regulating the relationship with one’s own soul.

Guiding interactions with fellow human beings.

Structuring a harmonious human society.

As for the Legislator Himself, He was, still is, and will be in no need of any of His creation. It is completely irrational to believe the Creator requires anything from what He originated.

The Purpose of Creation and Worship

Allah states in the Ever-Glorious Qur’an that He created jinn and humankind solely to worship Him. However, He explicitly clarifies that He seeks no livelihood from them, nor does He ask them for sustenance. Rather, it is Allah Who gives livelihood, being the Lord of Unbreakable Might.

Allah originated the universe and subjugated it to serve human existence, interests, and needs. Consider the marvels of creation designed for human benefit:

The Earth: Provides resources, food, and stability to fulfill human needs.

Provides resources, food, and stability to fulfill human needs. The Cosmos: Skies and space help humanity arrange time, seasons, and navigation at land and sea.

To guide humanity through this vast, subjugated universe, Allah provided a comprehensive legislative system. He commands—rather than merely advises—us to observe this system for our ultimate good.

Divine Legislation: A Gift of Mercy, Not Hardship

Allah’s orders and prohibitions are a Divine gift designed to help us attain happiness and prosperity in both this life and the Hereafter.

The Qur’an repeatedly emphasizes that Allah does not want us to endure unnecessary hardship. He desires ease for His servants. Through obedience and excellence in carrying out His commands, humanity unlocks goodness and welfare.

The Reward of Righteousness

The promise of Allah is clear: whosoever does right, whether male or female, and is a believer, will be granted a good life and paid a recompense in proportion to the best of what they used to do. Allah revealed the creed to help us understand His Divine Self and to assure us that ultimate benefit and harm lie solely in His Hands.

How Worship Strengthens Certainty

Acts of worship are the spiritual food required to strengthen the creed within the mind, heart, and soul. Through persistent practice and reflection, worship elevates a believer to a level of absolute certainty, free from doubt or suspicion.

Human Perception Divine Reality Worship is a burden or obligation to God. Worship is a tool for human spiritual growth and worldly peace. Sins anger God and diminish His power. Sins only harm the sinner; God’s Kingdom remains absolute. Obedience is a favor done for the Creator. Obedience is a mercy gifted from the Creator to the created.

The Infinite Richness of the Creator (Hadith Qudsi)

The ultimate clarification of this concept is found in a beautiful Hadith Qudsi narrated by Abu Dharr al-Ghifari. In this narration, Allah declares that He has forbidden injustice for Himself and made it forbidden among mankind.

He reminds humanity of their complete dependence on Him:

All are astray except those He guides.

All are hungry except those He feeds.

We sin day and night, yet He forgives all sins for those who seek it.

Most importantly, Allah declares the infinite nature of His Kingdom:

Universal Piety: If the first and last of humanity and jinn were as pious as the most righteous heart, it would not increase His kingdom in the slightest.

If the first and last of humanity and jinn were as pious as the most righteous heart, it would not increase His kingdom in the slightest. Universal Wickedness: If all were as wicked as the most wicked heart, it would not decrease His kingdom.

If all were as wicked as the most wicked heart, it would not decrease His kingdom. Infinite Provision: If every creation stood together and made a request, and Allah granted every single one, it would not decrease His wealth any more than a needle decreases the ocean when dipped into it.

It is only our deeds that He reckons and recompenses us for. Therefore, let those who find good praise Allah, and let those who find otherwise blame no one but themselves.

Conclusion: The Path to True Gratitude

So, do our sins and obedience affect God? The resounding answer is no.

Our actions are mirrors of our own souls, and Islamic legislation is the map to our own success. When we pray, fast, or give in charity, we are not adding to the glory of the Almighty, for His Glory is already absolute and infinite. Instead, we are polishing our own hearts and securing our own welfare.

Recognizing this shifts our perspective: worship transforms from a heavy burden into a supreme act of Divine Mercy. It allows us to approach Allah with love and gratitude, knowing that every command and prohibition is a protective barrier between us and our own self-destruction.

By A. S. Halawani, PhD