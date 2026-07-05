The Internal Proof: Beyond Historical Inscriptions

Not everything raised around the Holy Quran requires invoking history books or excavating inscriptions and antiquities to be refuted. The Quran carries within its structure evidence of its truthfulness that dispenses—in many places—with the need to cite external sources. Among the issues that reveal this truth is the claim denying the Story of the Companions of the Elephant or diverting it from its Meccan context to other events that have no connection to the Sacred House (the Kaaba) or to Quraysh. Many researchers have taken the path of discussing and refuting this from a historical perspective, which is an irreproachable approach. However, the Quran itself establishes an internal proof regarding this issue; it does not present the incident merely as an abstract historical report, but rather makes it a link in an argumentative structure where one part is only complete with the other.

Why Surah Al-Fil Opens with a Question

For this reason, the Surah did not open with a declarative reporting form, but rather with an affirmative interrogative, saying: ﴿Have you not considered how your Lord dealt with the companions of the elephant?﴾. The question here is not a request for knowledge, but an obligation regarding what is already settled in the knowledge of the addressee until it became akin to something directly witnessed. Therefore, the expression used is “seeing” (considering) rather than “knowing”; because the context is one of argumentation, not of introduction.

Imam Abd al-Hamid al-Farahi (d. 1349 AH) says: “Know that the Quran did not detail in the story of the Companions of the Elephant that they came to destroy the Kaaba, nor who they were, nor where they came from; because the incident was of utmost fame, to the point that the Arabs adopted it as the beginning of their calendar, and mentioned it in their poetry… Silence about the details is a more profound expression of its utmost fame. Beginning the discourse with His saying: ﴿Have you not considered how your Lord dealt﴾ suits this matter; for one is not addressed with it except regarding what is hidden from no one, as if everyone addressed had seen it, even if they did not see it with their own eyes. This is how it should be when demanding acknowledgment of something, as is known to the people of the Arabic language. Then, if speech is brought forth in this manner, only what is famous and known is mentioned in it, so detailing is not appropriate for it” [1].

The Historical Consciousness of Quraysh

The incident of the elephant was a deeply rooted part of the historical consciousness of Quraysh, by which they dated their years. The Quran was not establishing a new piece of knowledge for them, but rather building upon established and settled knowledge. Had the polytheists—who seized every opportunity to attack the Message—found a way to belie its origin, they would have taken it. However, nothing of the sort was reported from them, so the testimony of eloquence and the testimony of history combined at the beginning of the Surah.

Listen to the master of men of letters, Al-Jahiz (d. 255 AH), depicting this meaning, saying: “He revealed this Surah while Quraysh at that time were rallying in opposition to the Prophet ﷺ, and nothing was dearer to them than to see a slip, a stumble, a lie from him, or something similar to attach themselves to. Had he reminded them of a matter they could mutually repel or an enemy could deny, they would have found the greatest thing to talk about” [2].

The Divine Purpose Behind the Story of the Companions of the Elephant

Then, the Surah shifted focus from the establishment of the event to its purposive significance, saying: ﴿how your Lord dealt﴾. It made the lesson about the extraordinary divine arrangement, and attributed the action to ﴿your Lord﴾; to establish a strong bond between the One who protected the House before the prophethood, and the One who guaranteed the protection of the Message after it. This establishes a consistent divine law that is not exclusive to the plot of the Companions of the Elephant alone, but rather extends to every plot directed at the religion of Allah and His sanctities.

The impact of this protection does not stop at the limits of saving the building; rather, it is the foundational anchoring point for what follows. The Quran does not cite events merely for documentation, but to make them foundations upon which divine laws are built. Hence, the incident of the elephant was not the conclusion of a story, but the inauguration of a historical phase through which the affairs of the House stabilized, and Mecca was prepared for the great universal mission.

The Miraculous Connection Between Surah Al-Fil and Surah Quraysh

For this reason, Surah Quraysh immediately followed it; to complete the structure of the proof. The opening of the following Surah with His saying: ﴿For the accustomed security of Quraysh﴾ is the direct effect and inevitable result of the previous incident. The familiarization and security were the fruit of the pure divine protection of the House, and the reverence for its sanctity that the incident cast into the hearts of the tribes. Therefore, the Surah concludes with the result for which this entire structure was organized: ﴿Let them worship the Lord of this House﴾. Worship became a necessary logical consequence for a great blessing whose premises were established and whose causes were completed.

This meaning becomes even clearer by appending the verses that establish that this Sanctuary is an “asylum for the people” and a place of safety and honor (like His saying: ﴿Have We not established for them a safe sanctuary﴾ and His saying: ﴿Allah has made the Kaaba, the Sacred House, standing for the people﴾). The letter Lam (“For”) in ﴿For the accustomed security of Quraysh﴾ is a causation that inevitably demands what precedes it. It is as if the Quran connects the two Surahs with a miraculous thread: Allah protected His House, so He cast such awe for it into the hearts that Quraysh became secure, and their livelihood stabilized, and thereby they deserved to be called to single out the Benefactor alone for worship. Upon this precise gradation, the proof is organized: (Protection, then Security, then Familiarization, then Worship). There is not a single missing link in this sequence that could be removed without the entire complementary structure collapsing.

Quranic Structural Coherence as a Definitive Foundation in Tafsir

Hence, Quranic structural coherence becomes a definitive foundation among the foundations of Tafsir (exegesis); as the tightly woven holistic structure can only bear the sound interpretation by which the Surah aligns with what comes before it and what comes after it. Any interpretation that requires tearing this sequence, or separating the premises from their results, carries within its core the evidence of its own falsehood; because it collides with the Book it claims to read.

The eminent scholar Muhammad Abdullah Draz pointed out that understanding the Quran is incomplete except by looking at this holistic structural coherence, saying in (Al-Naba’ Al-Azim): “Gaining profound understanding of the Quran should be in three ascending stages… (The second stage): Looking at the totality of the issues of the Surah as parts of an independent unit, whose parts are connected to one another in a single system… (The third stage): Looking at the entirety of the Quran’s Surahs as chapters of a single book… The example of this is like one looking into anatomy: he does not investigate the relationship between one system and another, until he knows the organs of each system separately” [3].

Conclusion: The Testimony of the Quran to Itself

The attempt to interpret the incident of the elephant in isolation from its context is an attempt doomed to failure. Here is Surah Quraysh besieging that attempt, grasping the collar of its idea: How do you separate the causality that connects us? And how do you explain the occurrence of the name “Quraysh” and the name “the Elephant” adjacent and complementary in one place in the Holy Quran, unrepeated in the entire Quran?

The greatest thing by which the Quran defends itself is not the testimony of external history alone, but the testimony of the Quran to the Quran. It is the Book whose verses have been perfected in structure and system: ﴿Then do they not reflect upon the Qur’an? If it had been from [any] other than Allah, they would have found within it much contradiction﴾.

By Prof. Dr. Emad Mahmoud Abdel Karim*