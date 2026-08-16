The rapid democratization of information in the contemporary digital era has fundamentally transformed how the message of Islam is communicated, debated, and consumed globally. Historically, the minbar—the traditional pulpit of the mosque—was a highly structured space reserved exclusively for formally trained scholars possessing deep jurisprudential knowledge, spiritual maturity, and an acute awareness of communal dynamics.

Today, social media platforms have effectively decentralized this authority, creating a vast, unregulated public arena that can be aptly termed the digital minbar.

While this digital expansion offers unprecedented opportunities to spread the universal message of Islam across geographical boundaries, it also introduces profound spiritual hazards. To protect the integrity of the prophetic message, the Muslim community must urgently align our online presence with the strict ethical codes of accountability, sincerity, and spiritual discipline mandated by the Quran and Sunnah.

The Shift from Traditional to Digital Dawah

Algorithms now grant massive visibility to short-form videos, highly contentious debates, and personalized religious commentary. Anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection can potentially command audiences larger than those of classical institutions. However, the pursuit of viral engagement frequently encourages superficiality, polarization, and the commodification of sacred knowledge.

Feature Traditional Minbar Digital Minbar Authority Formally trained scholars Decentralized; anyone with a platform Environment Structured, physically constrained Unregulated, globally accessible Focus Spiritual growth and community well-being Often driven by algorithms, metrics, and virality Accountability Immediate social and peer oversight Anonymity, echo chambers, and delayed consequences

The Core Prerequisite: Sincerity (Niyyah)

The primary prerequisite for utilizing the digital minbar to invite others to the faith (dawah) is a radical commitment to personal sincerity and the continual purification of one’s internal motive (niyyah).

In the physical world, public speaking carries immediate social constraints that help regulate pride. The online ecosystem, however, is explicitly designed to weaponize human vanity. Algorithms thrive on metrics such as follower counts, likes, views, and shares, which can subtly shift a content creator’s internal focus from seeking the pleasure of Allah to seeking the validation of the crowd.

Prophetic Warning: The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ delivered a terrifying warning regarding performative religiosity, stating that the very first people to be judged on the Day of Resurrection would include a scholar who acquired and taught knowledge simply so that people would praise them. Such individuals, he declared, had already received their worldly reward, and their destination would be the fire.

For the modern digital speaker, this serves as an uncompromising spiritual boundary. If the production of Islamic content is driven by a desire for digital applause, personal branding, or monetization rather than genuine devotion to God, the action is entirely hollowed of its spiritual value.

Intellectual Integrity: Verifying Sacred Knowledge

Beyond internal purity, the digital minbar demands the highest standard of intellectual integrity: verifying information before broadcasting it to millions.

Social media platforms are notorious for accelerating the spread of sensational headlines, unverified quotes, and fabricated prophetic narrations. In their eagerness to post timely commentary or generate engagement, digital speakers often share weak or fabricated religious textual sources.

The Quranic Standard: The Quran provides a preemptive defense against reckless dissemination, explicitly commanding believers that if a troublemaker brings news, they must verify it carefully, lest they harm people in ignorance and become regretful.

The Quran provides a preemptive defense against reckless dissemination, explicitly commanding believers that if a troublemaker brings news, they must verify it carefully, lest they harm people in ignorance and become regretful. The Prophetic Standard: The Prophet ﷺ established a strict rule for personal truthfulness, warning that it is sufficient falsehood for a person to narrate everything they hear.

On social media, hitting “retweet,” “share,” or “repost” on an unverified religious claim makes an individual a direct participant in the spread of misinformation. True accountability means treating sacred knowledge with immense caution, prioritizing absolute accuracy over the pressure of constant content creation.

Prophetic Character (Akhlaq) and the Danger of Online Toxicity

The decentralized nature of the digital minbar has led to a dangerous degradation of the language and character (akhlaq) used to debate religious issues online. The structure of social media encourages performative conflict, where complex theological differences are reduced to aggressive text threads, mocking videos, and sectarian takedowns designed to entertain a partisan audience.

This toxic environment directly violates the explicit Quranic methodology for public engagement:

“Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good instruction, and argue with them in a way that is best.”

When digital figures adopt a culture of cruelty, arrogance, and public shaming under the guise of defending orthodoxy, they drive vulnerable people away from the faith and misrepresent the profound mercy of the prophetic character.

Rejecting Cancel Culture for Islamic Brotherhood

The modern internet culture thrives on public call-outs and permanent cancellation, completely ignoring the deeply rooted Islamic principles of private counseling, concealment of faults, and rehabilitation.

Spreading a fellow Muslim’s private sins or mocking their spiritual struggles across digital platforms to score intellectual points is a direct betrayal of Islamic brotherhood. It turns a tool meant for guidance into a weapon of public humiliation.

The Cosmic Accountability of Your Digital Footprint

To safely navigate these systemic dangers, modern digital creators and consumers must cultivate a deep awareness of the permanence of their digital footprints and the reality of cosmic accountability.

Every pixel, video, comment, and text thread generated online is permanently recorded in the divine ledger. The Quran vividly illustrates this reality, confirming that whoever does an atom’s weight of good will see it, and whoever does an atom’s weight of evil will see it.

In the context of the digital minbar, this accountability is compounded exponentially by the concept of ongoing charity (Sadaqah Jariyah) or ongoing sin:

Ongoing Reward: Whoever invites to guidance will have a reward equal to the rewards of those who follow him.

Whoever invites to guidance will have a reward equal to the rewards of those who follow him. Ongoing Sin: Whoever invites to misguidance will bear a sin equal to the sins of those who follow him.

A single piece of toxic commentary uploaded to the internet can continue to corrupt minds long after the creator has passed away, accumulating a mountain of digital liability.

Reclaiming the Digital Space for Authentic Guidance

Ultimately, reclaiming the digital minbar requires a profound structural and spiritual evolution in how the Muslim community interacts with social media. We must outgrow the naive assumption that online spaces are merely neutral tools and recognize them as highly sophisticated psychological environments requiring intense self-regulation.

Actionable Steps for the Digital Muslim:

For Creators: Treat your platforms with the same gravity, fear of God, and humility that a classical scholar felt when stepping onto the physical pulpit of a mosque.

Treat your platforms with the same gravity, fear of God, and humility that a classical scholar felt when stepping onto the physical pulpit of a mosque. For Consumers: Develop critical media literacy. Consciously curate your feeds to filter out toxic conflict, prioritize deep learning over fragmented clips, and refuse to grant attention to figures who compromise prophetic character for viral metrics.

When we anchor our online interactions in the universal ethics of the Quran, the meticulous integrity of the Sunnah, and the constant awareness of divine surveillance, we transform our digital platforms into genuine conduits of light, mercy, and authentic guidance for the world.

By Musa A. Mosiudi