Introduction: The Wisdom of Zakat al-Fitr and its Social Dimensions

Understanding the five timings of Zakat al-Fitr, due to their direct connection to the time of obligation and the time of performance, is considered one of the most important parental issues a Muslim seeks to ensure their worship is performed correctly. Zakat al-Fitr reflects the Islamic principle of solidarity and the social dimension ordained by Islam. Its purpose is to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of the needy during the days of Eid, to purify the soul from greed and stinginess, to make up for any shortcomings during fasting, and to strengthen the spirit of solidarity, compassion, and brotherhood. Furthermore, it aims to reduce social class disparities and spread a culture of giving and benevolence among community members, making everyone feel as though they are united members of a single body.

Important Rulings on Zakat al-Fitr and its Measurement

There are several important matters to note regarding Zakat al-Fitr:

Zakat al-Fitr is obligatory upon every Muslim—male or female, old or young—who possesses food in excess of their basic needs at the time it becomes due. A man is responsible for the Zakat of those he supports, such as his children (even a fetus), his parents, his wife, or those he has volunteered to support throughout the entirety of Ramadan. If they are under his care, he pays on their behalf as a recommendation, not an obligation according to the most correct view, as was the practice of some companions like Ibn Umar (may Allah be pleased with them). The standard for the type of food provided: It must be from the common staple food of the country in the amount of a Prophetic Sa’—which equals 4 Mudd, weighing approximately (2.40) kilograms. It is given to needy Muslims, especially those who are kin. Abu Sa’id al-Khudri (may Allah be pleased with him) said: “We used to give out in the time of the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) on the day of Fitr a Sa’ of food… and our food was barley, raisins, aqit (dried yogurt), and dates”. There is no harm if a needy person receives Zakat al-Fitr from more than one person based on their need and dignity, and they may give out their own Zakat from what exceeds their needs using the same food they were given. It is preferred to pay Zakat al-Fitr in the location where the person is residing because it is a “Zakat of the body”—unlike Zakat on wealth, which is paid where the wealth is located—unless there is a prevailing interest or necessity to do otherwise. Distributing the Zakat personally is better than appointing a proxy, as it allows one to learn about the condition of the poor, unless identifying those eligible is difficult, in which case one may authorize others.

Detailed Rulings on the Five Timings of Zakat al-Fitr

1. The Time of Permissibility (Early Payment)

It is permissible to give Zakat al-Fitr a day or two before Eid, based on the action of Ibn Umar (may Allah be pleased with them), as narrated by his protégé Nafi’: “He used to give it to those who accepted it, and they used to give it a day or two before the Fitr”. The phrase “they used to give” indicates this was a common practice among the Companions. However, this early payment was not always directly to the recipients, but rather to those in charge of collecting it for later distribution at the prescribed time. Supporting this established custom is that Abdullah bin Umar “used to send Zakat al-Fitr to the one with whom it was collected two or three days before the Fitr”. In another narration, Nafi’ was asked: “When did Ibn Umar give the Sa’?”—meaning the Sa’ for Zakat al-Fitr—he replied: “When the collector sat… a day or two before the Fitr”. This refers to the collectors sitting to receive Zakat from the people before distributing it. This was also the practice during the Prophet’s time, as seen in the story of Abu Hurayrah guarding the Zakat of Ramadan which the devil tried to steal—a famous story ending with: “He told you the truth, though he is a liar”. This indicates the existence of a specific place for collecting Zakat before its distribution, meaning it is valid to hand over Zakat to official collectors even from the beginning of the month.

2. The Time of Obligation (Sunset on the Last Day of Ramadan)

Zakat al-Fitr becomes obligatory at the end of Ramadan, specifically at sunset on the last day when the crescent of Shawwal is sighted. This is because Ramadan ends with that sunset. Therefore, if a child is born or a person converts to Islam after sunset, Zakat is not obligatory upon them as they did not witness any part of Ramadan. Similarly, if someone dies a day or two before the end of the month, nothing is due upon them. This is the view preferred by many scholars past and present.

However, some researchers among the scholars see that the time of obligation begins at the dawn of Eid day: “Because the night is not a time for fasting, and true ‘Fitr’ (breaking of the fast) is identified by eating after the break of dawn”. But the apparent meaning of the term “Fitr” refers to the usual breaking of the fast at sunset. This origin cannot be abandoned without evidence; thus, the meaning of the Hadith “Ordered Zakat al-Fitr” remains on its apparent meaning (the usual sunset). Consequently, the view that the time of obligation is at sunset is stronger in evidence, though the second view is more cautious.

3. The Best Time (Morning of Eid)

Scholars have reached a consensus that the best time to give Zakat al-Fitr is on the morning of Eid before people head out for the prayer, based on Ibn Umar’s narration: “The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) ordered Zakat al-Fitr to be paid before the people go out for the prayer”. Therefore, it is preferred to delay the Eid prayer on this day to make it easier for people to pay their Zakat so it reaches the needy in time for them to benefit from it on that day, fulfilling the goal of “enriching” them.

4. The Time of Dislike (After the Eid Prayer)

It is disliked to delay the payment of Zakat al-Fitr until after the Eid prayer without a valid excuse, based on the Hadith of Ibn Umar: “The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) used to order the payment of Zakat before going out to the prayer on the day of Fitr”. However, this delay does not necessarily entail sin, as the purpose—enriching the needy from begging on that day—can still be achieved. As narrated: “Enrich them on this day,” and in a narration by Al-Bayhaqi: “Enrich them from roaming on this day”. The concept of “the day” does not end with the prayer but extends to sunset. Nevertheless, delaying it after the prayer without an excuse is disliked as it contradicts the Prophetic guidance. Imam Al-Tirmidhi stated: “And it is what the people of knowledge recommend: that a man gives out Zakat al-Fitr before going out to the prayer”. Paying it before the prayer is a recommended Sunnah, and paying it after the prayer on the day of Eid is disliked.

5. The Time of Makeup (Qada – After the Day of Eid)

This refers to giving Zakat al-Fitr after the day of Eid has passed. Whoever delays it until after the sunset of Eid day is performing it as “Qada” (makeup) and is considered sinful. The passing of time does not waive the obligation of Zakat al-Fitr under any circumstances, nor is one’s conscience cleared, as it involves the rights of the needy. It remains a debt upon the individual until paid. Al-Wazir Ibn Hubayrah said: “They agreed that it does not drop from the one upon whom it was obligatory by delaying its payment; it is a debt upon him until he pays it”. Consensus has been reported on this. However, the reward for makeup is not like the reward for timely performance; it is lesser, with the possibility of acceptance or rejection. This is the meaning of the Hadith of Ibn Abbas: “Whoever pays it before the prayer, it is an accepted Zakat, and whoever pays it after the prayer, it is just a charity among charities”, which falls under the will of Allah regarding acceptance. One who falls short by delaying must repent and seek forgiveness.

Conclusion

The summary of all this is that the prescribed time for Zakat al-Fitr begins from the sunset of the last day of Ramadan until just before the sunset of Eid day. The best part of this window is before the Eid prayer, and anything outside of this requires careful consideration.

By Luqman Abdul Salam