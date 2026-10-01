Halal earnings (seeking the halal in earning a livelihood) is a fundamental pillar that our true and noble religion of Islam has emphasized across all aspects of life placing great emphasis on earning an honest living. A fundamental pillar of Islamic faith is the obligation to seek lawful (halal) sustenance while actively avoiding the unlawful (haram). Upholding this principle is an essential manifestation of taqwa (piety), which ensures that acts of worship and supplications (duaa) are accepted by Allah Almighty. As the Quran states:

‘Indeed, Allah only accepts from the righteous [who fear Him] (Quran 5:27).

The Direct Impact of Halal Income on Answered Prayers

The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) emphasized the direct correlation between consuming lawful food and having prayers answered. In a well-known narration recorded by Al-Tabarani, the Prophet advised Sa’d ibn Abi Waqqas:

‘O Sa’d, make your food lawful and you will be one whose supplications are answered. By Him in Whose hand is the soul of Muhammad, indeed a servant may cast a morsel of haram food into his belly, and no deed of his will be accepted for forty days. Whichever servant whose flesh grows from unlawful earnings and usury (riba), the Fire is more fitting for him.’

Consuming unlawful wealth creates a spiritual barrier, resulting in unaccepted deeds and unanswered prayers. On the Day of Judgment, those who partake in haram earnings face severe punishment in a fire fueled by people and stones.

The Dangers of Unlawful Earnings on Your Connection with Allah

The gravest risk of consuming unlawful wealth is that it severs an individual’s spiritual connection with their Creator. When a person earns through haram means—such as usury (riba), fraud, or deception—they sever the spiritual lifeline connecting them to Allah. Consequently, when they face hardship and call upon the Generous and Merciful Provider, their supplications go unanswered.

Early scholars (al-salaf) aptly noted: ‘Do not consider the answer slow in coming, when you yourself have blocked its paths with sins.’ Even external acts of devotion, such as traveling for worship, adopting a humble appearance, raising one’s hands in supplication, and persistently calling upon Allah, will not suffice if the supplicant’s livelihood is tainted by the unlawful.

The Profound Benefits of Halal Earnings

Striving for halal earnings brings immense worldly and spiritual blessings (barakah), repelling hardships from one’s soul, wealth, family, and home. Islam mandates the pursuit of lawful provisions as an absolute duty, as every individual will be held accountable on the Day of Judgment regarding their wealth: how it was acquired and how it was spent.

Key benefits of a halal lifestyle include:

Acceptance of Worship: Pure sustenance is a prerequisite for the divine acceptance of prayers and good deeds.

Pure sustenance is a prerequisite for the divine acceptance of prayers and good deeds. Spiritual Barakah: Blessings extend into one’s wealth, personal wellbeing, and offspring.

Blessings extend into one’s wealth, personal wellbeing, and offspring. Salvation from Hellfire: Earning through honest means shields a believer from divine punishment and paves the way to Paradise.

The Honor of Manual Labor and Righteous Offspring

Islam exalts the dignity of labor. The Prophet (peace be upon him) stated that no food is better than that earned through the work of one’s own hands, citing the example of the Prophet David (Dawud) (peace be upon him). Honest labor brings immense divine reward and ensures a tranquil, peaceful life in both worlds.

Furthermore, consuming the halal profoundly impacts future generations. History illustrates this through the renowned scholar Imam al-Bukhari, whose upright upbringing in a household sustained entirely by strictly halal earnings contributed to his monumental scholarly legacy.

Conclusion

Prioritizing halal sustenance is not merely an economic choice; it is a core spiritual obligation. By steering clear of doubt and unlawful gains, believers safeguard their faith, ensure the acceptance of their deeds, and secure lasting peace and success in this life and the Hereafter.

By: Abdul Haq Hammish