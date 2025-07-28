Introduction: Islam — A Religion of Ease and Balance

Islam is easy — it is a simple and balanced faith, not complicated as some might think. The religion of Islam provides a clear and moderate path for every Muslim to live a spiritually and practically balanced life. In this article, we explore how Islam encourages ease and moderation, based on Quranic verses and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The Natural Balance Between Ease and Piety in Islam

God has created a natural balance between what is easy to follow for humans and what is the minimal requirement needed to be a pious person.

After watching a reality television show which supposedly documented unscripted situations and actual occurrences with my youngest son, I was awakened by something he said as we watched two teams compete in building a bookshelf and redecorating a room.

The teams attempted to build and rebuild a bookshelf which seemed to be their biggest challenge failing miserably to put the last two pieces together.

He asked why they didn’t use the step-by-step guide on how to build the bookshelf, stating it was silly not to use it before cutting the planks or handling the tools.

Moderation and Balance: The Core of Islamic Teachings

I sat and thought as he added the most effective way to wield the saw, use a level and, hit those nails on the head (not yourself) was already outlined in the guide. Why did they ignore it? After all it’s there for all to use … like the Quran, he said.

In fact the Quran clarifies this in the verse reading:

{We have sent down the Book to you which manifests the truth about all things and as guidance and mercy and good news for Muslims.} (16:89)

It reminded me of a post I read on Facebook recently and I thought how true this is, but easy to forget. Society is often so focused finding complicated solutions when the answers are already in front of us. That also includes us as Muslims.

Quranic Guidance on Ease in Religion

The religion is easy, beautiful and simply perfect. Why make things hard? The Quran reads:

{Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship} (2:185)

This verse explains that Islam is easy to follow and rather encourages us to create ease in religion. Unfortunately some Muslims, including some reverts, are under the misconception that the more stringent they are in following religion, the more pious they become. This is totally in contradiction to what our religion teaches us. The misconception is a result of lack of understanding of religion and at times drives some people away from religion, mainly because of the way it is presented to them.

The Misconception of Religious Stringency

Some people have aimed at causing religion to deviate from its essence, preventing religion from being practiced by attempting to add on many difficult practices and superstitions to it. Such practices have sadly resulted in people deviating from Islam. However from the information set forth in the verses in the Quran and the replete stories and hadiths by the Prophet, we can ascertain that it is easy for sincere Muslims to be good Muslims.

In this life we are tested and according to the morals and faith we show in this world God determines where our real life will be lived, that being Hell or Heaven. The test is quite easy; God wishes for us simply to live the life that brings happiness and peace in this world; in short to live our life in moderation.

Prophet Muhammad’s Teachings on Avoiding Extremes

It is known in fact that Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) always resisted any tendency towards religious excessiveness. He once said to his close companion Abdullah ibn ‘Amr:

“Have I heard right that you fast everyday and stand in prayer all night?”

Abdullah replied:

“Yes, O Messenger of God”

The Prophet said:

“Do not do that. Fast, as well as, eat and drink. Stand in prayer, as well as, sleep. This is because your body has a right upon you, your eyes have a right upon you, your wife has a right upon you, and your guest has a right upon you.” (Al-Bukhari, 127)

Embracing a Balanced Life in Islam

This hadith indicates that it is significant to maintain a delicate balance between the various obligations that demand our attention; between our obligations to God, our obligations towards others and our obligations towards ourselves. This is also demonstrated in many verses in the Quran illustrating that God is both merciful and kind.

the rule is that you are expected to follow the truth as much as is possible.

Confucius once said: “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated”. This deeply resonates as we read stories of how people strayed away from Islam because they failed to realize its beauty and were intimidated by restrictions feeling their life would be unhappy with Islam’s boundaries. There indeed is a need to clarify such misconceptions, and encourage and remind both born Muslim and reverts to question where did their beliefs originate from. Was it from the Quran and Sunnah or a tradition they have been following without knowing its origin?

In all reality, God created us and in turn He knows what’s best for us and those who do not know these truths feel they may lead happier and more comfortable lives when the limits are removed. God says in the Quran to pray for both the good in this world and the good in the Hereafter.

It also speaks about the enjoyment of life:

{O children of Adam! Wear your beautiful apparel at every time and place of prayer, eat and drink but waste not by excess, for Allah loves not wasters. Say: ‘who has forbidden the beautiful gifts of Allah which He has produced for His servants and the things clean and pure which He has provided for sustenance.} (7:31-32)

Following the Step-by-Step Guide: Islam as a Practical Religion

Concerning matters of practice in Islam we have been taught that the rule is that you are expected to follow the truth as much as is possible. God has promised that His expectations are simple. However, in order to follow them we need to understand; in turn allowing that this strategy would ensure things are kept simple.

In sharing the message of Islam with people, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was advised in the Quran:

{It is part of the mercy of Allah that you deal gently with them. If you were severe or hardhearted, they would have broken away from you’.} (3:159)

It is on this note that when the Prophet sent his companions to teach Islam to the people he advised them:

“Facilitate religious matters to people and do not make things difficult. Obey each other and do not differ amongst yourselves.” (Al-Bukhari, 69)

Balancing Spiritual and Material Needs

God has created a natural balance between what is easy to follow for humans and what is the minimal requirement needed to be a morally, ethically and spiritually pious person. This can be shown for example when we increase the price of a commodity, or make things more stringent- as mentioned earlier- in religion we will find lesser people wanting to buy that commodity.

However, we must remember that easiness in religion has to be done in the way that God wants us to do it. It should not be mistaken for casualness. This is simply a reminder for all including myself as sometimes Satan attempts to divert us from religion, from God’s commands and good morals and even uses negative force on faith.

By insinuating unfounded suspicions in our thoughts, suggesting faithlessness or through actions and speeches, Satan tries to divert us from Islam and or its simplicity setting up many different traps for us. In short, Satan is our enemy, as mentioned in the Quran which narrates:

{You who believe enter Islam totally. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan he is an outright enemy to you.} (2:208)

Charity and Generosity: Pathways to Closer Faith

One of the main features of Islam is that it is a balanced religion. It is known that whenever the Prophet had to choose between two options, he always chose the easier, unless it was explicitly forbidden. This again proves the beauty of Islam and God’s mercy towards us.

While aiming to reach the afore mentioned balances between human spiritual needs and material needs I have personally come to realize it can be done by simplifying our life and lightening our material baggage by focusing more on our spiritual and mental needs.

While I am not suggesting making vows of poverty, I support the idea of reducing our quest for material possession as one easy and balanced form of working in this world and doing good deeds for the next world.

I have learnt one form of getting closer to God and obeying one of Islam’s pillars may be accomplished as we offer charity bringing happiness to those less fortunate. We must raise our children and remind ourselves that we can only keep what we have, by giving it away; somewhat like paying it forward, but for the afterlife if you may say so.

Balancing between individual rights and responsibilities, we find that as life continues to bring us down many familiar journeys, one of those being a quest of living, we must work towards making everything simpler including our worships if we are to continue on our steady pace towards our ultimate goal, Heaven.

Bear in mind we must allow others to influence us positively whenever we are going wrong. After all, God has promised that He is not going to make any soul accountable for anything more than what his potential is, promising that He will forgive those who repent.

This brings me back to the challenge described earlier where the step by step guide was easily accessible to ask for as Muslims.

What better keep-it-simple approach could there be than this?

By Deana Nassar

