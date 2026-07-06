When exploring modern convenience in Islam, a crucial question often crosses the mind of a believer: why choose difficulty over God-given ease? Imagine standing in front of a modestly stocked kitchen pantry, staring at jars, bottles, and tins of food. In this moment, a profound wave of gratitude (Shukr) towards Allah should wash over you. We live in an era where ease, swiftness, and comfort are the norm rather than the exception.

Consider the sheer accessibility of nutrition today:

Canned tomato paste that instantly adds body to a hearty dish.

Jars of garlic and ginger paste that simplify complex recipes.

Succulent, out-of-season fruits ready to be enjoyed year-round.

Canisters of flour, oil, spices, and grains within arm’s reach.

With these provisions, we can transform basic ingredients into a feast in less than an hour. From an Islamic perspective on modern convenience, this is a level of comfort that people in bygone eras could not acquire without considerable hardship, toil, and physical labor.

Beyond the Plate: A World of Instant Blessings

The ease of our era extends far beyond the kitchen. We possess ready-to-use blessings at our literal fingertips:

Electricity: Available at the flip of a switch, providing unlimited light at night without the need to stoke fires or coals.

Available at the flip of a switch, providing unlimited light at night without the need to stoke fires or coals. Transportation: Fast locomotives and aircraft have reduced the months of perilous travel our ancestors faced to a matter of hours.

Fast locomotives and aircraft have reduced the months of perilous travel our ancestors faced to a matter of hours. Communication: Tools of instant communication allow us to see and hear loved ones thousands of miles away in real-time.

Tools of instant communication allow us to see and hear loved ones thousands of miles away in real-time. Automation: We have machines to wash our clothes, print our words, and regulate our indoor temperatures.

We must ask ourselves: are we mindful of being grateful to Allah for this unique convenience? Shukr (gratitude) in Islam is not just about thanking Him for the blessings themselves, but specifically for the ease of acquiring them. Allah has spared us the toil of our forefathers, and that in itself is a distinct favor.

Lessons from the Past: The Bani Isra’il and Divine Ease

An effective way to understand the spiritual danger of rejecting ease is to study the behavior of the Bani Isra’il (the nation of Prophet Moses, peace be upon him). After being freed from the tyranny of Pharaoh, they found themselves in the wilderness.

To sustain them, Allah sent down readymade, nutritious, and delicious food from the skies:

Manna: A sweet, honey-like substance. Salwa: Wholesome quail meat.

These were “heavenly fast foods”—divine and requiring zero labor. However, instead of being overwhelmed with gratitude for this special treatment, they became bored and impatient. They demanded to return to the labor-intensive diet they had in Egypt.

The Rejection of the Better for the Worse

The Quran records their ungrateful demand:

“And remember you said: ‘O Moses! We cannot endure one kind of food (always); so beseech your Lord for us to produce for us of what the earth grows—its pot-herbs, and cucumbers, its garlic, lentils, and onions.’ He said: ‘Will you exchange the better for the worse?'”(Quran 2:61)

Prophet Moses (peace be upon him) was astounded. They were trading a divine, effortless gift for regular vegetables that required tilling, sowing, and harvesting. The great scholar Al-Hasan Al-Basri noted that they longed for the “lower” foods of their past slavery simply out of boredom. Because of this blatant ingratitude, they chose a harder life and missed out on Allah’s special benevolence.

The Theological Basis for Accepting Ease in Islam

In Islam, accepting the ease that Allah provides is not a sign of laziness; it is a sign of being a “thankful slave.” The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ taught us that Allah loves to see the effects of His blessings on His servants.

There is a famous principle in Islamic jurisprudence derived from the Quran:

“Allah intends for you ease and does not intend for you hardship.”(Quran 2:185)

Furthermore, the Prophet ﷺ said: “Indeed, Allah loves that His concessions (rukhsah) are taken, just as He hates that He is disobeyed” (Ahmad).

When Allah opens a door of convenience—whether it is a technological invention that saves time or a religious concession that eases a burden—we should walk through it with a heart full of gratitude. Refusing a legitimate ease in favor of a self-imposed, difficult path can border on arrogance, as if the servant is trying to prove they are “more capable” than what Allah has decreed.

Industrial and Digital Revolutions as Divine Favors

How should we perceive someone today who stubbornly insists on weaving their own cloth, walking everywhere on foot, or tilling every single grain they eat by hand? While self-reliance is a virtue, the deliberate denial of modern-day blessings can be a form of ingratitude.

Automated machines, factory assembly lines, and the internet are manifestations of Allah’s favor. In the past, getting a garment meant finding cloth, buttons, and a tailor—a process taking weeks. Today, high-quality clothing is available instantly. This saved time is a gift.

The real question is: what are we doing with the time we have saved? If we use the ease of the modern world to free up our schedule for more worship, community service, and personal growth, we are fulfilling the true purpose of that ease.

The Pitfall of “Nostalgic Hardship”

There is a modern trend of romanticizing the past and looking down upon modern convenience as “spiritual weakness.” We must avoid falling into the same trap as the Bani Isra’il—desiring “lentils and onions” just because we are bored with the “Manna and Salwa” of our time.

The Prophet ﷺ said: “Wealth is not harmful for the one who fears Allah, and health for the one who fears Allah is better than wealth, and cheerfulness is a blessing” (Ibn Majah). If technology reduces stress and physical breakdown, providing us with health and cheerfulness, we should accept it as a mercy. The goal is to be a master of these tools, not a slave to them.

Utilizing and Appreciating Modern-Day Blessings

If we have unique gadgets, vehicles, and appliances available at the swipe of a finger, we should utilize them while maintaining an active heart of remembrance (Dhikr).

When you use a washing machine, remember the women of the past who spent entire days scrubbing by a river.

When you fly across an ocean, remember the travelers who died of thirst in the desert.

This contrast is what fuels true gratitude. Allah says:

“And if you should count the favor of Allah, you could not enumerate them. Indeed, mankind is [generally] most unjust and ungrateful.”(Quran 14:34)

Conclusion: The Grateful Modern Believer

Why choose difficulty over God-given ease? The simple answer is: we shouldn’t, provided the ease leads us closer to Allah.

The story of the Bani Isra’il serves as a timeless warning against the “boredom of abundance.” We live in a golden age of convenience that our ancestors could only dream of. This ease is a test—not to see if we will become lazy, but to see if we will become more grateful.

Let us use our “readymade” world to propel us toward higher spiritual goals. Let us look at our pantry, our car, and our smartphone and say:

“This is from the favor of my Lord to test me whether I will be grateful or ungrateful.”(Quran 27:40)

May Allah help us utilize every convenience He has granted us to serve Him better and remain among His thankful servants. Amen.

By Sadaf Farooqi