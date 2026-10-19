Abstract This study examines Luke 6:12, where Jesus withdraws to a mountain and spends the night in prayer to God, through a Qur’anic perspective. The passage has different theological interpretations in Christianity and Islam, especially regarding the nature and status of Jesus. Christian theology understands Jesus’ prayer within the framework of the Incarnation and the relationship between the Father and the Son, while Islamic theology views it as an expression of his servitude and prophethood. By using Qur’anic verses, classical Muslim interpretations, and selected biblical studies, this research explores how the themes of prayer, humility, and dependence upon God in Luke 6:12 correspond with the Qur’anic portrayal of ʿĪsā (Jesus) as a noble prophet and servant of Allah. The study argues that the scene reflects the broader prophetic tradition of devotion and submission to God, while highlighting the importance of theological perspectives in shaping scriptural interpretation.

Introduction

Jesus Christ occupies an exceptional position in both Christianity and Islam. While both traditions honour him and acknowledge his extraordinary spiritual status, they differ fundamentally regarding his nature and relationship with God. The question of Jesus’ divinity has therefore remained one of the most significant theological points of divergence between the two faiths. Within this broader discussion, the descriptions of Jesus praying in the New Testament have often attracted considerable attention, since they invite reflection on the relationship between Jesus and the God to whom he directs his worship.

Among these passages, Luke 6:12 occupies a distinctive place:

“One of those days Jesus went out to a mountainside to pray, and spent the night praying to God” (Luke 6:12).

The verse appears immediately before Jesus appoints the twelve disciples and portrays him withdrawing from society to spend the entire night in prayer. Christian interpreters generally understand this event within the framework of the Incarnation and Trinitarian theology, viewing the prayer as an expression of communion between the Father and the Son or as evidence of Christ’s genuine humanity. Islamic theology, however, approaches the passage from a different perspective. Since Islam affirms the absolute oneness of God (tawḥīd) and regards ʿĪsā ibn Maryam (عليه السلام) as an honoured prophet and servant of Allah, Jesus’ devotion and supplication are understood within the wider prophetic tradition rather than as manifestations of divinity.

This article does not seek to dismiss Christian interpretations, nor does it attempt to reduce a complex theological debate to a single proof-text. Rather, it examines Luke 6:12 through a Qur’anic lens and explores how the imagery of night prayer, withdrawal to the mountain, and complete devotion to God resonate with the Islamic understanding of prophethood. Drawing upon the Qur’an, classical Muslim scholarship, and selected biblical studies, the article argues that the portrait presented in Luke 6:12 corresponds naturally with the Qur’anic image of Jesus as a devoted servant and messenger of God.

The Context of Luke 6:12

Prayer occupies a central place in the Gospel of Luke. More than the other Synoptic Gospels, Luke frequently portrays Jesus withdrawing from public life in order to pray. Significant moments in his ministry—including his baptism, transfiguration, and the selection of the disciples—are preceded by acts of devotion and communion with God. Consequently, Luke 6:12 should not be viewed in isolation, but as part of a larger Lukan emphasis on prayer and spiritual preparation.

According to the narrative, Jesus ascended a mountain and remained there throughout the night before choosing the twelve apostles. Biblical commentators such as Darrell L. Bock and Joel B. Green observe that this withdrawal highlights the importance of the decision that would follow. The setting itself is significant. Throughout biblical history, mountains are associated with revelation, contemplation, and encounters with the Divine. The image presented in Luke is therefore one of solitude, reflection, and earnest prayer.

From the standpoint of Christian theology, this passage is generally interpreted within the framework of the Incarnation. Mainstream Christianity teaches that Christ possesses both divine and human natures, and therefore his prayer does not imply a denial of divinity. Rather, it is understood either as an expression of communion within the Trinity or as a demonstration of the authentic humanity assumed by the Son.

Islamic theology approaches the same scene from a different angle. Muslim scholars have traditionally emphasized the distinction between the worshipper and the One who is worshipped. Consequently, the image of Jesus spending the night in prayer naturally evokes the prophetic model familiar throughout the Qur’an. Instead of suggesting divine status, such acts are viewed as signs of humility, servitude, and dependence upon God—qualities that Islamic tradition consistently associates with the prophets.

Prayer, Prophethood, and the Qur’anic Portrait of Isa (AS)

In Islamic thought, prayer is not merely an act of devotion but one of the clearest expressions of human dependence upon God. Through prayer, believers acknowledge their need for divine guidance, mercy, and assistance, while affirming the absolute sovereignty and self-sufficiency of Allah. The Qur’an repeatedly presents worship as the defining characteristic of created beings and, at the same time, emphasizes that God Himself is free from every form of need or limitation. This distinction between the Creator and the created forms one of the central foundations of Islamic theology.

Against this background, the Qur’anic portrayal of ʿĪsā ibn Maryam (عليه السلام) assumes particular importance. Islam accords Jesus an exalted status among the prophets, affirming his miraculous birth, his reception of divine revelation, and the extraordinary signs granted to him by Allah. Yet these distinctions do not alter his essential identity as a servant and messenger of God. Speaking from the cradle, Jesus declares:

“Indeed, I am the servant of Allah. He has given me the Scripture and made me a prophet” (Q. 19:30).

Classical Muslim commentators regarded this verse as highly significant. Al-Ṭabarī observed that Jesus’ own words establish servitude and prophethood as the foundations of his identity. Likewise, Ibn Kathīr noted that the verse constitutes a clear repudiation of claims that elevate Jesus beyond the rank bestowed upon him by God. For these scholars, the honour of Jesus lies not in divinity, but in his complete devotion and obedience to Allah.

A similar emphasis appears in the verse:

“The Messiah would never disdain to be a servant of Allah” (Q. 4:172).

Commenting on this passage, al-Qurṭubī explains that true nobility consists in servitude to God, and that even the greatest prophets derive their honour from submission rather than independence. Fakhr al-Dīn al-Rāzī likewise argues that the perfection of created beings is realized through worship and obedience, whereas absolute self-sufficiency belongs exclusively to God.

Seen from this perspective, the image presented in Luke 6:12 resonates strongly with the prophetic model familiar throughout the Qur’an. Jesus withdraws from society, ascends the mountain, and spends the entire night in prayer before embarking upon an important mission. Such scenes evoke the broader pattern found in the lives of the prophets. Ibrahim (عليه السلام) turned to God in times of trial, Zakariyyā (عليه السلام) sought divine assistance through supplication, and Mūsā (عليه السلام) experienced moments of spiritual encounter and revelation in the solitude of the mountain. In each case, prayer reflects not weakness or deficiency, but the profound relationship between the servant and his Lord.

The significance of night worship further strengthens this parallel. The Qur’an praises those “who sleep but little during the night” (Q. 51:17), while numerous prophetic traditions describe voluntary night prayer as one of the distinguishing characteristics of the righteous. Muslim spirituality has long regarded the quiet hours of the night as a time especially suited for reflection, humility, and intimate communion with God. The Prophet Muḥammad (ﷺ) himself devoted considerable portions of the night to prayer, particularly during periods of great responsibility and spiritual preparation.

Consequently, from an Islamic perspective, the scene described in Luke 6:12 does not appear unusual or theologically problematic. On the contrary, it presents a picture that closely resembles the spiritual lives of the prophets as depicted throughout the Qur’an. Jesus’ withdrawal to the mountain and his prolonged prayer are therefore understood as expressions of prophetic devotion and reliance upon God. Rather than diminishing his status, such acts reveal the very qualities that Islamic tradition associates with those chosen to convey divine guidance to humanity.

Tawhid and Muslim Engagement with the Question of Divinity

The theological significance of Luke 6:12 ultimately depends upon the broader framework through which the passage is interpreted. Christian theology does not generally regard Jesus’ prayer as evidence against his divinity. Rather, mainstream Trinitarian thought understands the event within the mystery of the Incarnation, according to which Christ possesses both divine and human natures. Consequently, Jesus’ prayer is interpreted either as an expression of communion between the Father and the Son or as a manifestation of his authentic humanity. Many Christian scholars further emphasize that his prayer serves as a model of obedience and spiritual discipline for believers.

From the perspective of Islamic theology, however, the same passage raises different questions. The doctrine of tawḥīd, which affirms the absolute oneness and uniqueness of God, occupies a central place in the Muslim understanding of divine reality. God alone possesses complete self-sufficiency, while every created being exists in dependence upon Him. Worship, supplication, and the seeking of divine guidance are therefore understood as characteristics of servitude rather than attributes of divinity.

Muslim scholars have historically approached the question of Jesus’ nature from this theological foundation. Rather than beginning with isolated biblical passages, they examined the issue in light of the Qur’anic conception of God and the prophetic mission of ʿĪsā (عليه السلام). In this regard, the scene depicted in Luke 6:12 was seen as consistent with the relationship between a prophet and his Creator.

Classical Islamic scholarship devoted considerable attention to Christian claims concerning Jesus. Among the most extensive discussions is that of Ibn Taymiyyah in Al-Jawāb al-Ṣaḥīḥ li-man Baddala Dīn al-Masīḥ. While engaging Christian doctrines in detail, Ibn Taymiyyah repeatedly argues that the Gospel narratives portray Jesus as one who worships God, seeks His assistance, and attributes power and authority to Him. Such descriptions, in his view, correspond more naturally with prophethood and servitude than with independent divinity.

A similar concern appears in the writings of Abū Ḥāmid al-Ghazālī. Although al-Ghazālī’s approach is generally less polemical, he emphasizes that the essence of prophetic perfection lies in complete submission to God. Human beings attain honour not through independence from the Divine, but through nearness to Him achieved by worship and obedience. This principle applies equally to the prophets, whose excellence consists in their unwavering devotion to their Lord.

Ibn Ḥazm, writing within the Andalusian intellectual tradition, likewise maintained that the exalted position of Jesus should not be confused with divinity. For him, miracles, revelation, and spiritual excellence are signs of God’s favour upon His messengers rather than indications that they share in His essence. In this respect, the extraordinary status accorded to Jesus in Islam does not diminish his greatness but situates it within the broader framework of divine unity and prophetic mission.

The Qur’an itself addresses the question of Jesus’ status in several passages. In one notable scene, God asks:

“Did you say to the people, ‘Take me and my mother as two deities besides Allah?’ He will say, ‘Glory be to You! I could never say what I had no right to say'” (Q. 5:116).

Classical exegetes such as al-Ṭabarī and al-Rāzī understood this verse as emphasizing Jesus’ innocence from claims of divinity and reaffirming his role as a faithful messenger. Their discussions do not seek to diminish Jesus, but rather to preserve the uncompromising monotheism that stands at the heart of Islamic belief.

From this perspective, the issue is not primarily one of honour or status. Indeed, Islamic tradition holds Jesus in the highest esteem and regards belief in him as an essential component of faith. The disagreement concerns the nature of divinity itself. Since God is understood to be eternal, self-sufficient, and beyond every form of need, Muslim theologians have generally concluded that acts such as prayer and supplication are most appropriately understood within the framework of prophethood and servitude. Consequently, Luke 6:12 is viewed not as diminishing Jesus’ greatness, but as portraying the profound devotion that characterized the lives of God’s chosen messengers.

Conclusion

Luke 6:12 presents a striking image of Jesus withdrawing to the solitude of the mountain and devoting the night to prayer before appointing the twelve disciples. Although the event itself is described briefly, its theological implications have been understood differently within the Christian and Islamic traditions. Christian theology generally interprets the passage through the doctrines of the Incarnation and the Trinity, whereas Islamic thought approaches it through the principle of tawḥīd and the Qur’anic portrayal of ʿĪsā (عليه السلام) as a prophet and servant of God.

Examined through a Qur’anic lens and in light of the reflections of classical Muslim scholars, the scene portrayed in Luke 6:12 bears a close resemblance to the spiritual pattern associated with the prophets. Withdrawal, night prayer, and complete reliance upon God are recurring themes in the lives of those chosen to convey divine guidance. Rather than being viewed as signs of divine status, these acts are understood within Islamic theology as manifestations of devotion, humility, and prophetic excellence.

At the same time, the study highlights how scriptural interpretation is inseparable from broader theological commitments. The same text may acquire different meanings when read through different conceptions of God, revelation, and the relationship between the Creator and His messengers. In this sense, Luke 6:12 serves not only as a point of theological disagreement, but also as an example of how shared religious narratives can give rise to distinct yet internally coherent understandings.

Ultimately, the Islamic reading of this passage does not seek to diminish the status of Jesus. On the contrary, it affirms his unique place among the greatest messengers of God and understands his night-long prayer as a reflection of the profound spirituality and unwavering devotion that characterize the prophetic tradition. Through this perspective, Luke 6:12 emerges as a passage that resonates deeply with the Qur’anic image of ʿĪsā (عليه السلام) and with the central Islamic affirmation of the absolute oneness and transcendence of God.

By AL SABITH M