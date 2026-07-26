It is part of the infinite wisdom of Allah (God) Almighty to have established four seasons throughout the year, cycling between heat, cold, and moderate temperatures. For every season, Allah has provided worldly benefits that fulfill human needs.

A believer who understands that the diversity of seasons is from Allah’s wisdom will not strive to artificially turn their summer into winter or their autumn into spring. Instead, they embrace each season according to the worldly benefits Allah has placed within it.

The Prophetic guidance in dealing with summer heat is the most perfect example of how to maintain health, spirituality, and well-being during the hottest months. In this article, we will explore practical and spiritual Sunnah tips for summer to help you beat the heat naturally.

The Islamic Perspective on Extreme Weather

Ignorance of the divine wisdom behind extreme weather has led many people to overreact. Today, it is common to see people drinking ice-cold water in the summer or relying on intense heaters in the winter to completely avoid feeling the cold. This contradicts the natural balance of the body.

Historically, physicians have categorized bodily humors into four types: blood (hot and wet), phlegm (cold and wet), yellow bile (hot and dry), and black bile (cold and dry). Allah created heat to naturally dissolve these humors and cold to solidify them.

The goal in Islam is moderation. We should not deliberately expose ourselves to extreme heat or cold, nor should we go to unhealthy extremes in avoiding them. As the scholar Ibn al-Jawzi noted, excessive sheltering from natural weather can weaken the body’s internal organs and lead to illness.

Furthermore, extreme temperatures serve as a spiritual reminder. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) taught that the most intense summer heat is a reminder of the Hereafter, acting as a “breath from Hellfire” to encourage believers to seek refuge in Allah.

6 Sunnah Ways to Beat the Summer Heat

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged specific practices to alleviate the physical toll of high temperatures. Here are six ways to deal with summer heat according to the Sunnah:

1. Pouring Cool Water on the Head

The Prophet (PBUH) used to pour water over his head during intense heat and thirst, especially while fasting.

A companion reported: “I saw the Messenger of Allah (PBUH) in Al-‘Arj pouring water over his head due to thirst or heat.” (Authenticated by Ibn Abd al-Barr).

This proves that cooling off with water while fasting is perfectly permissible and a great way to lower your core body temperature.

2. Seeking Shade and Avoiding Direct Sunlight

Protecting yourself from the sun is highly encouraged in Islam. The Prophet (PBUH) advised against standing directly in the sun unnecessarily.

He also forbade sitting partially in the sun and partially in the shade. Abu Dawood reported that the Prophet (PBUH) said:

“If any of you is in the shade and the shadow shrinks away, leaving part of him in the sun and part in the shade, let him get up.”

Medical experts agree that uneven temperature exposure can be harmful to the body.

3. Al-Ibrad: Delaying the Dhuhr (Noon) Prayer

Al-Ibrad is the Islamic practice of delaying the Dhuhr prayer until the extreme midday heat subsides and shadows lengthen. The Prophet (PBUH) advised this for those walking to the mosque in hot climates to prevent heatstroke and hardship. (Note: In modern times, with air-conditioned mosques and cars, this concession may not be as necessary, but the principle of avoiding midday sun remains valid).

4. Al-Qailulah: The Sunnah Mid-Day Nap

Taking a short nap (Qailulah) around midday is a highly beneficial Sunnah that rests the body during the hottest part of the day. The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Take a mid-day nap, for the devils do not take a mid-day nap.”

5. Proper Hygiene: Bathing and Perfuming

Managing sweat and body odor is a key part of Islamic hygiene. During a particularly hot Friday when the mosque was crowded and people were sweating heavily in wool clothing, the Prophet (PBUH) instructed the congregation:

“O people, when this day comes, bathe, and let each of you apply the best oil and perfume you can find.” (Abu Dawood)

Frequent bathing in the summer cools the body and ensures you do not offend others with unpleasant odors.

6. Consuming Refreshing Sunnah Foods and Drinks

The Prophet (PBUH) loved sweet, cool drinks. Al-Munawi noted that cool, sweet drinks extinguish heat, inspire gratitude, and benefit the body.

Sunnah hydration tips include:

Drinking cool water mixed with natural honey.

Drinking water infused with dates or raisins.

Mixing milk with cool water to temper its natural warmth.

The scholar Ibn al-Qayyim highlighted the profound health benefits of drinking honey mixed with cool water, as it cleanses the stomach, balances body heat, and clears phlegm.

The Ultimate Summer Charity: Providing Drinking Water

Islamic traditions highly encourage offering water to others, especially during the summer. When asked which charity is most beloved, the Prophet (PBUH) replied, “Water.” (Sunan Abi Dawood).

Providing water—whether to people, animals, or birds—is one of the most rewarding forms of Sadaqah (charity). Today, the widespread presence of public water coolers in Muslim communities is a beautiful, practical application of this Prophetic guidance.

Practical Summer Cooling Tips Inspired by the Sunnah

Drawing from Islamic teachings and natural health practices, here is a checklist to help you stay cool and healthy this summer:

Hydrate frequently: Drink plenty of room-temperature or cool water to flush out extreme heat. (Avoid ice-cold water, as it can shock the system and harm digestion).

Drink plenty of room-temperature or cool water to flush out extreme heat. (Avoid ice-cold water, as it can shock the system and harm digestion). Eat water-rich foods: Consume watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, lettuce, and cold yogurt to naturally lower body temperature.

Consume watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers, lettuce, and cold yogurt to naturally lower body temperature. Choose the right clothing: Wear loose, light-colored cotton garments. Avoid synthetic fibers that trap body heat.

Wear loose, light-colored cotton garments. Avoid synthetic fibers that trap body heat. Take cool showers: Refresh your body frequently throughout the day.

Refresh your body frequently throughout the day. Manage indoor climates: Draw curtains and close windows during the peak heat of the day. Open them at night to let the cool breeze in.

Draw curtains and close windows during the peak heat of the day. Open them at night to let the cool breeze in. Cool your bedding: Place your bedsheets in the refrigerator for a few minutes before sleeping for immediate relief.

Place your bedsheets in the refrigerator for a few minutes before sleeping for immediate relief. Keep houseplants: Indoor plants help maintain a cooler, fresher atmosphere.

Indoor plants help maintain a cooler, fresher atmosphere. Minimize heat sources: Turn off unnecessary lights and avoid using the oven; opt for quick-cooking appliances instead.

Turn off unnecessary lights and avoid using the oven; opt for quick-cooking appliances instead. Limit caffeine: Coffee and tea are diuretics and can dehydrate the body faster in hot weather.

By Masoud Sabri