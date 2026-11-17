Efforts in the State of Qatar are moving towards the preparation of a global Islamic charter for family mediation. This charter combines Sharia references, legal regulations, and professional and ethical standards, contributing to the protection of rights, the development of reconciliation mechanisms, the preservation of family bonds, and the enhancement of community stability both within Qatar and abroad.

The International Conference on the Islamic Charter for Family Mediation, scheduled to be held at Qatar University on November 23, comes as part of these efforts. It is organized by the Colleges of Sharia and Islamic Studies, and Law, in partnership with the Supreme Judiciary Council and the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

The importance of this initiative is highlighted in light of the challenges and disputes families may face regarding marital relations, mutual understanding among family members, care and upbringing responsibilities, and other issues. These matters require wise and balanced handling to preserve rights and limit the escalation of disputes and their repercussions on family life.

Family mediation is gaining increasing importance as a mechanism that contributes to resolving family disputes amicably, protecting the bonds between family members, and mitigating the social and psychological impacts of family conflicts. This is especially true for prolonged disputes whose repercussions heavily impact children and the stability of family life.

Organizing the conference reflects a keen interest in developing the family mediation system, transitioning it from practices based on individual expertise and professional diligence to a more integrated reference framework. This framework defines the principles and regulations governing the work of mediators, clarifies their responsibilities, and enhances community trust in the services provided, while taking into account the social and cultural specificities of Islamic societies.

In this context, the cooperation between Qatar University, the Supreme Judiciary Council, and the Ministry of Social Development and Family represents a model of integrating roles among academic, judicial, and social institutions. Universities contribute to the scientific and Sharia foundations, as well as the development of knowledge and training programs; judicial institutions provide practical experience in dealing with disputes; and social development entities support awareness, counseling, and family reconciliation efforts.

Furthermore, the international dimension of the conference gains additional importance, as it allows for the exchange of expertise among scholars, researchers, and practitioners from various legal and social environments. It also enables benefiting from diverse experiences in developing family reconciliation mechanisms, while considering the cultural specificities and social values of Islamic societies.

Ibrahim Al-Ansari: The Absence of a Comprehensive Islamic Reference Necessitates Urgent Action

Regarding the importance of preparing an Islamic charter for family mediation, Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Ansari, Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Qatar University, stated in exclusive remarks to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that in light of the growing challenges facing the family in general, and the Muslim family in particular, alongside the rising rates of divorce and family disintegration in societies, there is an urgent need to consolidate the function of family mediation and reconciliation. It serves as a societal and institutional mechanism to protect the family and settle its disputes within a comprehensive Sharia, ethical, and professional framework.

He added that the importance of issuing the Islamic Charter for Family Mediation and Reconciliation stems from the absence of a comprehensive Islamic reference that regulates this function professionally and ethically. It also stems from the disparity among Islamic countries in recognizing and regulating it legally and institutionally, as well as the limited scientific and professional qualifications of practitioners and the weakness of the institutional frameworks embracing them.

Hence, the charter serves to establish an Islamic reference framework that defines the professional standards, ethical regulations, and societal obligations of family mediation and reconciliation practitioners.

Justice, Removing Harm, and Mutual Consent as the Basis for Reconciliation

Dr. Al-Ansari stressed the necessity for the charter to be based on the overarching rules and principles of Islamic Sharia in establishing justice and fairness between parties in a family dispute. Foremost among these are justice and the lifting of injustice; the rule of “no harm and no reciprocating harm” and its derivative “harm must be removed”; the obligation to preserve rights and fulfill them to their rightful owners; preventing the abuse of rights; considering mutual consent as the foundation for reconciliation; securing benefits and warding off harms; and ensuring equality between disputants.

He pointed out the importance of the charter affirming that the goal of reconciliation is not merely to maintain the marital relationship, but rather to establish justice, protect rights and dignity, and remove harm from both parties. This enhances affection, mercy, and family stability, whether the reconciliation ends in the continuation of the marriage or in an amicable separation.

Regarding the regulating ethical and professional values expected to be set by the charter, Dr. Ibrahim indicated that the charter should base the practice of family mediation and reconciliation on a set of ethical values and regulations derived from Islamic teachings.

He explained that the most prominent of these values include verification and objectivity—by ascertaining the facts, listening to both parties, and not basing professional stances or assessments on impressions and preconceptions. It also includes disciplined neutrality—by maintaining an equal distance from both parties, not taking sides, and adhering to justice and fairness in all stages of mediation.

These values also include integrity and honesty, by being keen to highlight and protect rights, and avoiding anything that might compromise the mediator’s independence or direct the course of mediation in favor of one party. It further involves advising and clarifying, meaning the mediator must be a clear advisor who explains to both parties their rights, obligations, and the consequences of the available options, sparing them from making decisions out of ignorance or misjudgment.

It also encompasses preserving dignity and respecting free will, by protecting the dignity of both parties and providing an equal opportunity for each to freely express their position and needs without pressure or degradation, respecting their right to make their own choices willingly. Additionally, it ensures confidentiality and privacy by maintaining the secrecy of sessions and the personal and family information discussed therein, while clarifying the limits of confidentiality and the exceptions required to protect individuals from severe harm, especially physical harm.

Al-Ansari noted that these values are not merely recommended etiquette, but rather fundamental controls that ensure the integrity of the mediation, enhance trust in it, and achieve the goals of family reconciliation.

Qatar University. Source: Qatar news agency / Qatar to Host International Conference on Islamic Charter for Family

Integrating Mediation into Judicial Procedures and Qualifying Mediators

Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Ansari praised the Qatari experience in family mediation and reconciliation, stating that it stands out in several aspects.

He explained that the first of these aspects lies in the legislative and organizational side; family mediation and reconciliation have been integrated into judicial procedures. The judge refers divorce cases to the Family Reconciliation Office at the court to undertake mediation procedures. The office then submits its report to the judge, allowing the court to be guided by the results of the reconciliation efforts before proceeding with the lawsuit.

The Qatari experience has also adopted the system of two arbiters (hakamayn), whom the judge relies upon to determine the nature of the abuse, its causes, and the party responsible for it.

As for the second aspect, it pertains to qualification. The Supreme Judiciary Council, in cooperation with Qatar University, has adopted a specialized program to qualify mediators and family reconcilers—the Professional Diploma in Family Mediation. This enhances the scientific and professional competence of practitioners and elevates the standard of this role.

Abu Al-Maati: From an Ethical Approach to an Institutional and Professional Framework

For his part, Dr. Mahmoud Abdulaziz Abu Al-Maati, Professor of Family Law at Lusail University’s College of Law, stated in a similar exclusive statement to the Qatar News Agency that the Islamic Charter for Family Mediation represents an important step towards developing the family justice system, provided it succeeds in transforming family reconciliation principles from merely an ethical and social approach into a clear institutional and professional framework that combines Sharia references, legal controls, and professional standards.

He added that the primary addition of this charter lies in its view of a family dispute as an issue that transcends the boundaries of legal litigation between spouses. It affects family stability, the mental health of children, and extended relationships among family members, and may leave social impacts that persist even after the dispute is judicially concluded.

Dr. Abu Al-Maati pointed out that family mediation derives its importance from the objectives of Islamic Sharia, which encourage reconciliation, removing harm, achieving justice, and preserving rights, in accordance with the Almighty’s saying: “And settlement is best,” and His saying regarding disputes between spouses: “If they both desire reconciliation, Allah will cause it between them.”

Curbing the Escalation of Disputes and Easing the Burden on Courts

Regarding the possibility of family mediation contributing to curbing the escalation of disputes and reducing the burden on courts, Dr. Abu Al-Maati explained that family mediation can tangibly contribute to limiting the escalation of family disputes when applied according to clear professional and legal controls. It allows the conflict to be addressed at an early stage before it turns into a prolonged litigation where the scope of the dispute widens and its psychological, social, and financial impacts increase.

He added that mediation can help ease the burden on courts by settling some disputes that are amenable to a consensual solution, thereby freeing up more judicial time for cases that require investigation, binding adjudication, or urgent protection measures.

Dr. Abu Al-Maati noted that the extent of this impact remains tied to the quality of mediation, the degree of commitment to agreements, and the efficiency of the institutions overseeing it.

Legal Guarantees: Free Consent, Neutrality, and Disciplined Confidentiality

Regarding legal guarantees, he explained that these should be based on a set of fundamental principles, primarily free and informed consent, ensuring that both parties enter mediation without coercion or threat, while enabling each party to understand their rights and the legal implications of the agreement.

These guarantees also include neutrality and independence, achieved by professionally qualifying mediators, preventing conflicts of interest, and ensuring the mediator does not favor either party. They involve protecting rights and not exploiting power imbalances between the parties, especially in cases where one is more capable of exerting financial, psychological, or social influence over the other.

They also include legally disciplined confidentiality to protect the family’s privacy, while taking into account the exceptions prescribed by law, particularly concerning duties to report and protect from violence or danger.

Among these guarantees is also the legal review of agreements to ensure their legality, the clarity of their clauses, and that they do not violate the law or detract from rights that cannot be waived. This is in addition to documentation, implementation, and follow-up mechanisms, ensuring the settlement does not remain mere verbal pledges that are difficult to prove or enforce in case of a breach.

Children’s Issues: Special Precision in Custody, Alimony, and Visitation

Concerning children’s issues, Dr. Abu Al-Maati opined that matters related to children, alimony, custody, and visitation require a greater degree of precision because disputes in these areas are not limited to the personal interests of the spouses, but rather connect to legal and Sharia rights, some of which may pertain to individuals not participating in the mediation proceedings, primarily the children.

In this context, he warned of the importance of distinguishing between agreeing on how to exercise and organize rights, and disposing of the core right itself or waiving it in a way that harms its owner or violates the law.

For instance, in matters of custody and visitation, mediation can help parents establish practical arrangements regarding visitation schedules, handing over and receiving the child, and communication between parents regarding the child’s education, medical treatment, and daily needs.

Requirements for Success: From Drafting Principles to Building an Integrated System

Dr. Mahmoud Abdulaziz Abu Al-Maati concluded by emphasizing the importance of remembering that preparing an Islamic charter for family mediation with an international reference requires moving from the stage of drafting principles to the stage of building an integrated system for implementation, qualification, oversight, and evaluation.

The success of any charter does not solely depend on the soundness of its theoretical provisions, but on its ability to bring about a tangible change in institutional practice and in the lives of the families benefiting from mediation services.

He clarified that there are key requirements that must be addressed, consisting of legislative requirements to determine the legal status of family mediation, its relationship to litigation procedures, the cases referred to it, and the legal implications of the resulting agreements.

The institutional requirements for effective implementation include the existence of clear coordination between courts, social entities, family reconciliation centers, universities, and institutions concerned with family protection, along with defining the responsibilities of each relevant entity.

He added that building a successful family mediation system requires preparing mediators who possess scientific qualifications and practical skills that combine legal and Sharia knowledge, family psychology, communication and negotiation skills, conflict management, an understanding of children’s needs, and the ability to deal with sensitive cases.

Consequently, the International Conference on the Islamic Charter for Family Mediation represents an important step towards enhancing the scientific and professional references upon which the practice of mediation is based, and developing conflict resolution tools in a way that balances the protection of rights with the preservation of family bonds.

Additionally, organizing the conference in the State of Qatar embodies the importance of partnership among national institutions in facing social challenges. It highlights the value of leveraging Sharia and legal knowledge, as well as judicial expertise, in building a more efficient family reconciliation system that supports family stability, protects children, and enhances community cohesion.