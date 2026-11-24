Qatar’s Awal Al-Awa’il 2026: International Celebration of Qur’an Memorizers. Few gatherings unite the hearts of believers across borders as profoundly as an international celebration dedicated to the recitation, preservation, and understanding of the Holy Qur’an. In November 2026, the State of Qatar reaffirmed its enduring devotion to the Book of Allah as the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs successfully concluded the third edition of Awal Al-Awa’il—meaning “The Best of the Best.” Held as the premier international category of the prestigious Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Qur’an Competition, Qatar’s Awal Al-Awa’il 2026 brought together accomplished Qur’an memorizers and previous champions of major global competitions from across the world. Beyond honoring vocal beauty and precision of recall, the event celebrated deep mastery of Tajweed, comprehension of Qur’anic vocabulary, spiritual reflection, and scholarly brotherhood—reinforcing Doha’s standing as a leading global hub for Qur’anic excellence.

Vision and Objectives Behind Awal Al-Awa’il

What sets Awal Al-Awa’il apart from conventional Qur’an competitions is its demanding eligibility standard. Rather than opening entry broadly to general learners, the competition specifically invites elite memorizers who have already earned top honors in recognized international Qur’an contests. As a result, every stage of the event showcases an extraordinary level of discipline, scholarship, and spiritual devotion. Contestants are tested not only on complete memorization of the Holy Qur’an, but also on immediate accuracy of recall, command of classical Tajweed rules, vocal clarity, and familiarity with the meanings of Qur’anic vocabulary.

Through this initiative, the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs advances a comprehensive mission: encouraging complete and accurate preservation of the Holy Qur’an, honoring the people of the Qur’an before the global community, deepening engagement with Qur’anic meanings, highlighting the Book’s transformative impact on character and social harmony, strengthening ties among scholars and institutions worldwide, and inspiring younger generations to dedicate their lives to learning, teaching, and living by divine revelation.

Global Participation and Rigorous Preliminary Stages

The third edition drew strong international engagement, attracting ninety-eight eligible applicants from thirty-five countries who had previously distinguished themselves in international competitions. To make initial participation accessible without immediate travel burdens, the preliminary qualifying rounds were conducted remotely via video conferencing technology. Eighty-two contestants representing thirty-three nations competed in these remote assessments, and following careful evaluation, forty-two contestants from nineteen countries earned qualification for the in-person rounds in Doha.

The first in-person phase unfolded from November 9 to 14, 2026, within the serene, majestic halls of Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque in Doha. Over six intensive days, contestants faced comprehensive oral examinations designed to test mastery under pressure. Beyond standard passage recitation, participants were examined on Qur’anic vocabulary using Al-Siraj fi Bayan Gharib Al-Qur’an as the official reference, alongside questions testing awareness of verse locations and distinction between similar passages (Mutashabihat) across different chapters.

Scientific Judging Standards and the Road to the Final Ten

Ensuring complete integrity, fairness, and academic rigor fell to a distinguished Supreme Judging Committee composed of renowned specialists in Qur’anic sciences and recitations from several countries, chaired by Professor Dr. Ahmed Issa Al-Masrawy. Throughout the assessments, the judging panel emphasized that true mastery of memorization goes far beyond mechanical repetition—requiring swift and exact retrieval, clean differentiation between closely worded verses, adherence to authentic transmission through qualified teachers, and refined vocal delivery rooted in reverence for the divine text.

Upon completing the initial Doha rounds and ratifying the scores, the Supreme Judging Committee announced ten finalists representing five nations: Ahmed Yousry Mohamed, Ahmed Mohamed Saleh Ibrahim Eissa, and Abdel Fattah Abdel Hamid Abdel Fattah Abu Zahra from Egypt; Ahmed Hussein Othman Al-Alam, Jamal Al-Din Abdel Salam Al-Zuwair, Abdulrahman Abdel Jalil Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Jihani, and Abdel Hamid Gomaa Abdel Hamid Saad from Libya; Osama Mawlana Mohamed Shahabuddin Chowdhury from Bangladesh; Ubaidullah Boubacar Ango from Niger; and Mohamed Adam Mohamed from Chad. A formal draw established the examination sequence, while the organizing committee graciously honored all non-finalist participants in recognition of their dedication and high caliber.

The final stage took place on November 16 and 17, 2026, at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque across morning and evening sessions. Finalists confronted demanding questions spanning memorization, Tajweed, interpretation, and exact identification of verse placements, concluding with the final trio of Abdulrahman Abdel Jalil Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Jihani, Abdel Fattah Abdel Hamid Abdel Fattah Abu Zahra, and Ahmed Yousry Mohamed before the results were submitted for final ratification.

Cultural Exchange, Grand Closing Ceremony, and Crowning the Champion

Recognizing that international gatherings flourish through human connection, the organizing committee paired the examinations with a rich cultural, educational, and recreational itinerary across Doha. Visiting memorizers and guests explored Qatar’s heritage, architectural landmarks, and contemporary development while exchanging teaching methodologies and forming lasting bonds with fellow scholars and institutions.

The competition culminated in a grand closing ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, attended by senior Qatari officials, international grand muftis, leaders of global Qur’anic awards, diplomats, and media representatives. His Excellency Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, crowned Egyptian reciter Sheikh Abdel Fattah Abdel Hamid Abu Zahra as the champion of the third edition of Awal Al-Awa’il, awarding him the grand prize of one million Qatari Riyals. With this triumph, Sheikh Abdel Fattah joined an esteemed roster of previous champions that includes Khalid Jassim Al-Eneizi of Kuwait from the inaugural 2016 edition and Mohamed Saad Abdel Jalil Abdel Qawi of Egypt from the second edition in 2023.

The evening also featured the unveiling of an updated visual identity for Awal Al-Awa’il by the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, symbolizing institutional growth and expanding global reach, alongside formal recognition of the Supreme Judging Committee and major national and international media institutions whose coverage shared the spirit of the competition with audiences worldwide.

Qatar’s Sustained Legacy and the Spiritual Essence of Serving the Qur’an

As Chairman of the Organising Committee Mr. Jassim Abdullah Al-Ali noted, Awal Al-Awa’il forms part of a broader, quarter-century legacy under the Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Qur’an Competition—an initiative spanning diverse age groups, proficiency tiers, and categories for both Arabic and non-Arabic speakers. Remarkably, several outstanding participants from previous editions have gone on to serve as imams in Qatar’s mosques and educators in Qur’an memorization centers, transforming competitive achievement into lasting community service.

At its deepest level, the value of Awal Al-Awa’il lies far beyond financial awards or titles; it rests in nurturing a living bond with the Book of Allah. In the Holy Quran, Allah affirms the guiding power of revelation in Surah Al-Isra:

“Indeed, this Qur’an guides to that which is most suitable and gives good tidings to the believers who do righteous deeds that they will have a great reward.” (Quran 17:9)

Similarly, in Surah Al-Qamar, Allah reminds humanity of how accessible He has made His Book for remembrance and reflection, asking repeatedly whether there is any who will remember (Quran 54:17). Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) elevated those who dedicate themselves to the Qur’an to the highest rank of honor in the Sunnah, declaring in Sahih al-Bukhari that the best among believers are those who learn the Qur’an and teach it. In another narration recorded in Sahih Muslim, the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) reassured believers that Allah elevates entire peoples through this Book—a promise visibly fulfilled whenever hearts gather in reverence to recite, understand, and embody its guidance.

Conclusion

Qatar’s Awal Al-Awa’il 2026 stood as an inspiring milestone in the global service of the Holy Qur’an, bringing together the world’s finest memorizers in an atmosphere of scholarly rigor, spiritual elevation, and sincere brotherhood. By uniting precision of memorization with mastery of Tajweed, comprehension of vocabulary, and practical reverence for divine guidance, the competition demonstrated that true Qur’anic excellence engages the mind, purifies the heart, and shapes noble character. Through its sustained investment in Qur’anic education and international collaboration, the State of Qatar continues to inspire a new generation to carry the Book of Allah not merely in memory, but in daily conduct and service to humanity. May Allah bless the State of Qatar and its Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, reward everyone who contributed to this noble gathering, and make the Holy Qur’an the light of our hearts and the guide of our lives. Āmīn.

By Musa A. Mosiudi