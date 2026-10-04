Quranic abrogation and divine wisdom are manifested in the gradual legislation of rulings and the consideration of human interests, a concept embodied by the issue of abrogation (Naskh) and the replacement of verses. This is the very wisdom that the polytheists failed to comprehend, leading them to accuse the Prophet (PBUH) of fabrication and altering the text according to his whims. Amidst these false suspicions, revelation descended to defend the noble Messenger (PBUH) and explain the profound wisdom behind the revelation. Allah the Almighty stated:

“And when We substitute a verse in place of a verse—and Allah is most knowing of what He sends down—they say, ‘You are but an inventor [of falsehood].’ But most of them do not know. Say, [O Muhammad], the Pure Spirit has brought it down from your Lord in truth to make firm those who believe and as guidance and good tidings for the Muslims.” (An-Nahl: 101–102)

Through these noble verses, this article sheds light on the occasions of revelation (Asbab al-Nuzul) and the fine details of Quranic exegesis (Tafsir), demonstrating how this replacement served to strengthen the hearts of believers, guide Muslims, and provide a decisive response to pre-Islamic slander.

The Occasion of Revelation

The exegetes (Mufassirun) stated that the polytheists said: “Indeed, Muhammad (PBUH) is mocking his companions; he commands them to do something today and forbids them from it tomorrow. This is nothing but a fabrication he invents from himself.” Consequently, Allah Almighty revealed: “And when We substitute a verse in place of a verse…”

As indicated by its occasion of revelation, the verse encompasses a form of mockery directed by the polytheists toward the Prophet (PBUH), claiming that he altered rulings according to his desires—far removed is he from such a thing—while seemingly acting as though they believed the Quran was indeed Allah’s speech.

The verse descended in defense of the Prophet (PBUH), clearing his name from altering Allah’s religion, following personal desires, or mocking his companions. Here is an explanation of its segments:

His statement, ﴿ And when We substitute a verse in place of a verse ﴾: Abrogation means lifting a ruling and placing another in its stead. The majority of commentators agree that the “verse” here refers to a Quranic verse, and its substitution means its abrogation.

﴿ And Allah is most knowing of what He sends down ﴾: A parenthetical clause placed between the conditional clause and its response to promptly rebuke the polytheists and highlight their ignorance. Meaning: Allah knows better than any creature what is best for His servants, what verses to send down, and which rulings to alter or abrogate. Both the abrogating ( Nasikh ) and the abrogated ( Mansukh ) are sent down according to divine wisdom and interest: ﴿ He is not questioned about what He does, but they will be questioned ﴾ (Al-Anbiya: 23).

﴿ They say, “You are but an inventor” ﴾: Meaning, the polytheists told the Prophet (PBUH) when a verse was replaced by another: You, O Muhammad, are merely making up this Quran from yourself and inventing it.

﴿ But most of them do not know ﴾: This serves as a consolation to the Prophet (PBUH) regarding what he suffered from them. It means: Do not care, O noble Messenger, about what these polytheists say about you or the Quran, for most of them are ignorant and do not comprehend the wisdom behind our substitution of verses, nor do they understand anything of the true religion. The Almighty stating “But most of them do not know” indicates that a small minority do know and recognize the truth, yet they reject it out of stubbornness, denial, and envy toward the Messenger of Allah for the grace Allah bestowed upon him.

Then, Allah Almighty taught His Messenger (PBUH) the response to cast upon their falsehood so that it would perish, saying to him:

“Say, ‘The Pure Spirit has brought it down from your Lord in truth to make firm those who believe and as guidance and good tidings for the Muslims.'”

His statement, ﴿ Say, “The Pure Spirit has brought it down” ﴾: The “Pure Spirit” ( Ruh al-Qudus ) refers to Gabriel (peace be upon him). This phrasing combines the described entity with its attribute (meaning the Holy Spirit). The meaning is: Tell these ignorant people, O noble Messenger, that this Quran—which you claim I invented—was brought down by the Trustworthy Spirit into my heart from my Lord, delivered in absolute truth devoid of any falsehood, to increase the believers in firmness regarding their faith, and to serve as guidance and glad tidings for everyone who submits their face to Allah, the Lord of the worlds.

His statement, ﴿ From your Lord ﴾: An honor and distinction for the Prophet (PBUH), as the Almighty singled out this noble prophet by sending down the Quran upon him after raising him with His care and guardianship.

His statement, ﴿ In truth ﴾: In the grammatical state of circumstantial adverb ( Hal ), meaning He sent it down intertwined with the wisdom that necessitates it, never parting from it nor it from it.

His statement, ﴿ To make firm those who believe and as guidance and good tidings for the Muslims ﴾: An explanation of the purpose for which the Quran was revealed—a function that brings happiness exclusively to the believers, while the disbelievers remain distant from it.

What Does This Mean for Us Today?

For a modern Muslim, understanding the context of Surah An-Nahl 101–102 does two vital things:

It builds intellectual confidence: When critics question how Islamic rulings evolved or why certain changes exist in scripture, we realize this is an age-old discussion answered brilliantly by the Quran over 1,400 years ago.

It highlights divine mercy: The gradual nature of Quranic legislation shows that Allah is deeply attuned to human capacity, guiding us gently toward spiritual maturity.

Next time you encounter discussions about changes in religious rulings, remember that every shift was orchestrated by the All-Knowing to anchor our faith and guide us home.