When comparing human systems to Quranic guidance, it becomes clear why the Islamic Ummah must rely on divine laws. Politics and education in every country around the world are guided by the specific beliefs, concepts, and policies of their leaders, tailored to serve their national or regional interests. Because of this, nations refuse to import political systems, educational curricula, literature, or customs from other societies. They view such foreign imports as a direct threat to their core identity, nationalism, independence, and pride in their ancient history and civilization.

Even countries that claim neutrality in education, or operate under secularism (which is more accurately described as “irreligion”), fiercely reject importing foreign ideologies!

The Danger of Importing Foreign Systems

Can the great Islamic Ummah (nation) then accept being a victim of Eastern and Western policies? Should we import political and educational systems from here and there just as we import consumer goods and food—without scrutiny, analysis, or critical thought?

How can the blessed Islamic nation, with its deep-rooted heritage, illustrious history, and magnificent civilization, consent to subjugation by the East or the West? Even Western and Eastern intellectuals and thinkers declare their own bankruptcy in the realms of morality, values, educational frameworks, family systems, and social relations. Is this reliance on foreign systems not a betrayal of this Ummah, its Islamic creed, its religion, and its historical figures?

The Completeness of Islam and Quranic Guidance

Would any nation, regardless of its faith, accept such humiliation and dependency? How can the Islamic nation, honored by Allah with the greatest blessing—the revelation of the Noble Quran—accept flawed earthly laws or failed educational systems?

Allah Almighty explicitly highlights the perfection of Islam:

“This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion.”[Al-Ma’idah: 3]

Allah has made us self-sufficient, eliminating the need for any other religion, methodology, or guidance through His Noble Book, which ensures the prosperity of both the people and the lands. Allah Almighty says:

“And We have sent down to you the Book as clarification for all things and as guidance and mercy and good tidings for the Muslims.”[An-Nahl: 89]

Our Book clarifies everything we need. He also says:

“And is it not sufficient for them that We revealed to you the Book which is recited to them? Indeed in that is a mercy and reminder for a people who believe.”[Al-Ankabut: 51]

This verse asks: Is this magnificent Book not enough for them, containing the history of those before them, the prophecies of those after them, and the perfect judgment for their present affairs?

The Prophetic Warning Against Seeking Outside Sources

Imam Ahmad, Ibn Abi Asim in As-Sunnah, and Ad-Darimi narrated from Jabir bin Abdullah that Umar bin Al-Khattab brought a book he had obtained from some of the People of the Book and read it to the Prophet (peace be upon him). The Prophet became angry and said:

“Are you confused about it, O son of Al-Khattab? By the One in whose hand is my soul, I have brought it to you white and pure. Do not ask them about anything, lest they tell you the truth and you disbelieve it, or tell you a falsehood and you believe it. By the One in whose hand is my soul, if Moses (peace be upon him) were alive, he would have no choice but to follow me.”

Key Takeaways from this Hadith:

Rejection of Altered Sources: The Prophet (PBUH) rebuked Umar for attempting to add another source to the Quran and Sunnah, even if it came from previously revealed (but later altered) books.

The Prophet (PBUH) rebuked Umar for attempting to add another source to the Quran and Sunnah, even if it came from previously revealed (but later altered) books. The Supremacy of the Prophetic Message: If previous divine texts are no longer valid as primary sources due to human alteration, then purely human-made philosophies are even less acceptable.

If previous divine texts are no longer valid as primary sources due to human alteration, then purely human-made philosophies are even less acceptable. Universal Application: Even Prophet Moses (PBUH), were he alive, would be obligated to follow the final message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Staying on the Straight Path of Allah

The Prophet (PBUH) warned his Ummah against following misleading paths and contradictory methodologies that are not rooted in divine revelation.

Ibn Mas’ud reported: The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) drew a straight line, then drew lines to its right and left, and said: “This is the straight path of Allah, and these are the other paths; at the head of every path is a devil calling towards it.” Then he recited:

“And, [moreover], this is My path, which is straight, so follow it; and do not follow [other] ways, for you will be separated from His way.”[Al-An’am: 153]

Conclusion

Undoubtedly, changing our Islamic morals, our way of life, and our educational curricula to suit the whims of those who lack true knowledge and divine guidance is a clear violation of Islamic texts. These texts unequivocally mandate that we must abandon the desires, systems, ideologies, and policies of ignorance (Jahiliyyah). Instead, our absolute reliance must be on what Allah revealed to His Prophet and Messenger, Muhammad (PBUH).

Allah is the Ultimate Guide to the straight path.

By: Muhammad Al-Humoud Al-Najdi