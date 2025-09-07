In today’s fast-paced digital world, screens have become an inseparable part of our daily lives. From televisions and tablets to smartphones and video games, children are growing up surrounded by digital devices from their earliest years. For Muslim parents who seek to raise righteous, conscious, and God-connected children, this reality presents a significant challenge. How do we balance the benefits of modern technology with the need to protect the minds and souls of our sons and daughters?

Undeniably, screens offer vast opportunities for learning, accessing information, and even engaging with Islamic content. However, excessive or unsupervised use can lead to serious negative consequences. Recent studies have linked screen overuse to developmental delays, increased anxiety, poor sleep quality, and behavioral issues. More concerning is the spiritual impact—screens can reduce quiet moments of reflection and gradually distance the heart from the remembrance of Allah.

A Parent’s Sacred Trust: An Islamic Perspective

As Muslims, we must not approach this issue superficially or reactively. Our response should be rooted in a thoughtful educational perspective drawn from Islamic values. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said, “Each of you is a shepherd, and each of you is responsible for his flock” (Bukhari and Muslim).

This hadith is not merely about authority; it speaks of compassion, vision, and accountability. Our children are a trust placed in our care, and we will be questioned about them on the Day of Judgment. Therefore, our strategy should not be limited to restriction or prohibition. Instead, we should ask: What do we want to plant in our children’s hearts? What values and qualities do we hope they carry into the future? Managing screen time is not an end in itself, but a small part of a larger mission—raising a well-rounded generation that is emotionally resilient, spiritually anchored, intellectually curious, and socially engaged.

Nurturing a Love for the Qur’an

Imagine a household where the recitation of the Qur’an is loved, not merely required. A home where children hear the words of Allah from their parents, not just during prayer, but at bedtime, in the car, or during family time. In this way, a love for the Qur’an is gently nurtured in their hearts and grows with them over the years. While Islamic apps and audio recordings can be helpful, nothing can replace the loving, present voice of a parent.

Creating a Spiritually Engaging Home

When the call to prayer (Athan) is heard, screens should be turned off and hearts turned toward Allah. A home that prioritizes prayer raises children who honor it as well. Children learn best through example. If they see us quietly setting aside our phones and standing for prayer with peace and presence, the value of prayer becomes deeply instilled without the need for many words.

In addition to worship, we must cultivate curiosity, creativity, and a sense of purpose. Screen time can be replaced with meaningful alternatives such as Islamic storytelling, thought-provoking games, physical activities, hands-on projects, or simple conversations that encourage critical thinking. Make mealtimes an opportunity for connection and show your children that their voices are heard and appreciated. Teach them practical life skills that bring a sense of achievement—cooking, gardening, caring for animals, or organizing their belongings. These activities connect them to real life and awaken gratitude for Allah’s blessings.

Using Technology as a Tool, Not a Teacher

Yes, technology has a rightful place. It can be a powerful educational tool when used wisely. If a child needs an app to learn Qur’an or to watch beneficial content, let it be under parental supervision and involvement. Let it be a shared experience rather than a solitary, digital one. Let it be a moment of learning rather than passive consumption. However, we must remain vigilant. Much of what is marketed to children as “educational” or “family-friendly” contains messages and behaviors that conflict with our Islamic values. Digital media carries a subtle yet deep influence. Setting limits, offering supervision, and providing engaging alternatives is not authoritarian—it is an act of mercy and protection.

Leading by Example: The Parent’s Role

All of this begins with us as parents. We cannot expect our children to be disciplined if we ourselves are distracted by screens. Let us examine our own habits. Are we neglecting our families or our worship because of constant scrolling? Are we losing valuable time in aimless browsing? Change starts with the example we set. The Prophet (PBUH) was a walking Qur’an—his actions spoke louder than his words. So must ours. Let us establish clear boundaries in our homes. Define specific daily screen times and keep screens out of bedrooms and away from the dinner table. Choose certain periods to disconnect from devices completely—such as before Maghrib or after Isha. Use parental controls where needed, but most importantly, build a home filled with love, engagement, and meaning. Let your home be so enriching that screens become the less attractive option.

Conclusion: Raising a Generation of Light

Last but not least, I would like to remind that technology is a tool, not a teacher. If misused, it can mislead. But if guided with wisdom, it can assist. We do not seek to raise a generation addicted to screens. We seek a generation that is aware, spiritually awake, connected to Allah, active in their communities, and proud of their faith. A generation that uses technology, when necessary, not a generation led by it.

May we be among the parents who stand before Allah on the Day of Judgment with peaceful hearts, having fulfilled the trust. And may our children carry light not only in their hands, but in their hearts.

And Allah is the ultimate source of guidance and strength.

By Dr Hamoud Yahya Ahmed Mohsen