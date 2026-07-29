Practicing the Sunnah of sleep is not only a way to regain physical energy but also a profound method to elevate a basic physiological need into a rewarding act of worship. In the Islamic concept, sleep is a sign of God Almighty, evidence of His wondrous creation, and a divine blessing. Islam pays careful attention to the art of sleeping, detailing its etiquettes according to the guidance of Prophet Muhammad ﷺ. By following these forgotten commandments, a Muslim can preserve their physical health while renewing their spiritual strength.

The Concept of Sleep in Islam

Sleep is one of God Almighty’s greatest blessings upon His servants. After hours of daily striving, the human body requires a period of stillness to restore physical strength and mental clarity. God Almighty has subjected the night and sleep for this exact purpose:

﴿And it is He who has made the night for you as clothing and sleep a resting, and has made the day a resurrection﴾ [Al-Furqan: 47]

In the Islamic perspective, this rest is an act of worship. A Muslim worships God by giving their body its rightful rest, using this energy to fulfill their life’s purpose, all while being illuminated by the Prophet’s ﷺ guidance.

Quick Summary: 10 Sunnahs of Sleep in Islam

# Prophetic Etiquette (Sunnah) Primary Benefit 1 Sleeping early / Avoiding staying up late Preserves health & ensures waking for Fajr prayer. 2 Closing doors & covering food vessels Protects the household from harm and contamination. 3 Extinguishing fires and lamps Ensures physical safety and prevents accidents. 4 Performing Wudu (Ablution) Combines physical cleanliness with spiritual readiness. 5 Dusting the bed Removes unseen harm and practices mindfulness. 6 Sleeping on the right side The optimal Prophetic posture for heart and body comfort. 7 Reciting the sleep supplication (Dua) Surrenders the soul’s affairs to God’s protection. 8 Reciting Quranic verses Provides divine protection (Ayat al-Kursi, Al-Mu’awwidhat). 9 Reciting evening Adhkar Fortifies the believer with remembrance before sleep. 10 Adhkar for insomnia or waking up Transforms nighttime restlessness into an opportunity for reward.

The 10 Islamic Etiquettes of Sleep

1. Sleeping Early and Avoiding Staying Up Late

A key aspect of Prophetic guidance regarding sleep is the encouragement to sleep early and avoid staying up late without a valid need. God created the night as a time of tranquility:

﴿It is He who made for you the night to rest therein﴾ [Yunus: 67]

The Prophet ﷺ was keen on avoiding late nights. It is established in the authentic Hadiths that he “disliked sleeping before the Isha prayer and talking after it.” Staying up late without a valid purpose (like studying, managing community affairs, or tending to a guest) often leads to missing the Fajr prayer, physical exhaustion, and losing the blessings of the early morning.

2. Closing Doors and Covering Vessels

The Prophet ﷺ commanded practical safety measures when night falls. He instructed believers to close doors, tie waterskins, and cover food while mentioning the name of God:

Close the doors and mention the name of Allah, for Satan does not open a closed door.” (Sahih Muslim)

This commandment beautifully combines physical precautions (protecting food and the home) with spiritual protection.

3. Extinguishing Fires and Lamps Before Sleep

The Prophet ﷺ warned against the danger of leaving fires unattended:

“This fire is an enemy to you, so when you sleep, extinguish it.”

Today, this Islamic safety etiquette extends to turning off dangerous electrical appliances, space heaters, and unsupervised devices, applying the fundamental Islamic principle: “There should be neither harming nor reciprocating harm.”

4. Performing Wudu (Ablution) Before Sleep

One of the most highly recommended Sunnahs is to sleep in a state of purity.

“When you go to your bed, perform ablution (Wudu) as you would for prayer.”

Wudu prepares the soul to end the day with remembrance and tranquility. This preparation also includes washing hands to remove food grease, as the Prophet ﷺ warned against sleeping with unwashed hands after a meal.

5. Dusting the Bed

Before lying down, a Muslim should dust their bed as a precaution to remove anything unseen.

“When any of you goes to his bed, let him dust off his bed with the inner side of his lower garment… then let him say: ‘In Your name, my Lord, I lay my side…'”

6. Sleeping on the Right Side

The Messenger of Allah ﷺ taught us the recommended sleeping posture:

“Then lie on your right side.”

While modern medical studies often highlight the benefits of right-side sleeping for heart health and digestion, a Muslim adopts this posture primarily to emulate the Prophet ﷺ, viewing the medical benefits as a testament to the perfection of his guidance.

7. The Bedtime Supplication (Dua)

The Prophet ﷺ taught a profound supplication to conclude the day, symbolizing total submission and trust in God:

“O Allah, I submit my face to You, entrust my affair to You, and commit my back to You, out of hope and fear of You. There is no refuge and no escape from You except to You. O Allah, I believe in Your Book that You have revealed and in Your Prophet whom You have sent.”

8. Reciting Verses from the Holy Quran

For spiritual protection, the Prophet ﷺ advised reciting specific verses before sleep:

Ayat al-Kursi: Reciting it ensures a guardian angel protects you, and no devil will approach until morning.

Reciting it ensures a guardian angel protects you, and no devil will approach until morning. Al-Mu’awwidhat (The Last 3 Surahs): The Prophet ﷺ would cup his hands, gently blow into them, recite Surahs Al-Ikhlas, Al-Falaq, and An-Nas, and wipe his body three times.

The Prophet would cup his hands, gently blow into them, recite Surahs Al-Ikhlas, Al-Falaq, and An-Nas, and wipe his body three times. The End of Surah Al-Baqarah: The Prophet ﷺ stated that reciting the last two verses of this Surah at night “will suffice him” (protecting from evil).

9. Evening Remembrances (Adhkar)

A Muslim fortifies themselves by concluding their day with traditional evening remembrances, such as:

“I seek refuge in the perfect words of Allah from the evil of what He has created.”

“I am pleased with Allah as my Lord, with Islam as my religion, and with Muhammad ﷺ as my Prophet.”

10. What to Say When Experiencing Insomnia

Islam even offers guidance for insomnia. The Prophet ﷺ taught that whoever wakes up restless in the night should recite a specific Dhikr acknowledging God’s oneness and power, followed by a prayer for forgiveness. By doing this, insomnia transforms from a moment of anxiety into a blessed opportunity for answered prayers.

The Bedtime Tasbeeh for Life’s Hardships

When the Prophet’s daughter, Fatima (may Allah be pleased with her), complained of physical exhaustion from her daily chores and asked for a servant, the Prophet ﷺ gave her a better prescription. He advised her and Ali to recite before bed:

Subhan Allah (Glory be to God) – 33 times

(Glory be to God) – 33 times Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God) – 33 times

(Praise be to God) – 33 times Allahu Akbar (God is the Greatest) – 34 times

This remembrance imparts spiritual and physical strength, reminding the believer that true energy is drawn from relying upon God, not just material means.

Conclusion

The concept of sleep in Islam is not merely a biological necessity; it is a comprehensive system of faith-based behavior. By preparing for sleep with Wudu, taking safety precautions, reciting Quranic verses, and sleeping on the right side, a Muslim transforms a basic human need into a highly rewarded act of worship.

This balanced Prophetic guidance ensures tranquility at night and vitality during the day, embodying the Quranic verse:

﴿Say, ‘Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds’﴾ [Al-An’am: 162]

By Sawsan Nawar Shaker