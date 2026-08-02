When reflecting on the dangers of haste, we can look back to the very origins of humanity. It is narrated in the books of Tafsir (Quranic exegesis) that the soul began to flow into Adam—peace be upon him—from the direction of his face. In his haste, he wanted to move before the soul had reached his feet. This haste has remained deeply rooted in the children of Adam. It can serve as the fuel for building and ascending the ladder of glory, or it can be a burning agent that leads a person to their own destruction.

When Haste Destroys People and Relationships

How often does haste cause us harm? It keeps us in a constant state of tension that drains our mental and psychological energy. This impatience drives individuals to make dangerous decisions without considering the long-term consequences for themselves and their relationships.

How many words, spoken in a fleeting moment of anger without calculating the cost, have been the root cause of a divorce, the termination of a business partnership, or the severing of a friendship that had lasted for decades?

Depriving Ourselves of the Present Moment

People often rush toward the future, expecting it to be better and happier than the present. Unfortunately, this robs them of the joy of savoring the present moment, its beautiful details, and the small successes achieved within it.

These present moments form a reservoir of happiness that a person can recall during times of leisure or when surrounded by pain. These happy memories serve as a beacon of hope to navigate current crises and act as a soothing balm for deep psychological wounds caused by life’s misfortunes.

Humanity’s inherent haste has led to the invention of machines that facilitate our work, significantly reducing the time and effort required. But how have we managed this newly acquired wealth of time and energy? Have we utilized it to accomplish more good deeds and add to our record of achievements? Or has this free time simply become a source of successive psychological crises, leaving us unable to fill the void with righteous, beneficial actions?

Here, we must emphasize the importance of major, purpose-driven projects devised by people of wisdom. These projects can harness the energy of society and steer it onto the path of achievement and contribution. A truly righteous deed would be to propose ideas that fill the free time of the youth, capable retirees, homemakers, and every segment of society. Work builds life and gives it value, while also serving as a Muslim’s provision for meeting their Lord.

How Haste Spoils Our Relationship with Allah

It is prescribed for a worshipper, upon entering the mosque with sufficient time before the prayer, to perform the greeting of the mosque (Tahiyat al-Masjid) and the preliminary Sunnah prayers. However, some may enter with insufficient time for this.

The hasty ones stand in tension, ruining the serene moments of remembering Allah and conversing with Him for everyone else. They are unable to stand still, remember Allah, or supplicate to Him during this blessed time. Instead, they look impatiently at the clock, waiting for the Iqamah (call to commence prayer). Once the prayer finally begins, they feel as though time has stopped or is dragging on incredibly slowly.

The Dangers of Rushing in Seeking Knowledge

Allah Almighty forbade His Prophet—who is the most perfect of creation and the most capable of learning—from rushing when receiving the verses of the Quran from the Angel Gabriel:

“And [it is] a Quran which We have separated [by intervals] that you might recite it to the people over a prolonged period.”[Al-Isra: 106]

If haste is forbidden in receiving the Quran, what about other subjects? And if this prohibition was directed at the Prophet (peace be upon him), what about the rest of us who have not reached his profound level of mental capacity, attentiveness, and eagerness for knowledge?

The Illusion of Speed-Learning

There is a powerful lesson here for those who increase the speed of educational videos to the maximum limit just to finish them quickly. This method deprives a person of the true joy of learning and ruins the opportunity to grasp precise, important details.

This affliction also plagues some who write scientific research, author books, or publish articles. As soon as they stumble upon a piece of information, they hasten to include it in their writing without verifying its authenticity, its correct attribution, or subjecting it to established scientific principles. They are driven solely by a desire to finish quickly and increase their page count. This haste results in scientific and literary works that are devoid of real substance—stirring up unrest rather than establishing facts, and failing to satisfy a reader genuinely searching for knowledge.

Overcoming Slow Learning Through Patience

It is worth noting that some people suffer from slow learning, which sometimes causes them to abandon seeking knowledge altogether. It may also make their teachers or guardians feel that the path is too difficult, assuming the slow learner will never succeed. This despair is a killer of talent. While we agree that every person has a unique talent—whether in agriculture, manual crafts, commerce, or other fields—learning difficulties can absolutely be overcome. All it takes is righteous intention, sincere determination, a teacher with beautiful patience, and a supportive society.

The issue of slow learning is an ancient one, beautifully addressed by the scholar Al-Khatib Al-Baghdadi. He noted:

“There was a man seeking knowledge but was unable to grasp it, so he resolved to abandon it. He then passed by water cascading from a mountaintop onto a rock, where the water had left a deep mark. He said: ‘If water, despite its gentleness, has left a mark on a solid rock, by Allah, I will continue to seek knowledge.’ So he sought it and eventually attained it”[1].

Allah guided this man to that scene so he would realize that with patience, persistence, and sincere reliance on God, a person can attain their goals. Knowledge is softer than water, and the human mind is less solid than a rock. Why, then, is it far-fetched to acquire knowledge through perseverance?

How many teachers have shown despair toward their students, bluntly telling them, “You are not fit for education”? Some students internalize this despair, while others fight to prove the teacher wrong. Some even graduate with the highest degrees, returning to the professor who called them a failure just to say: “Here I am; I have achieved what you could not.”

The Impact of Impatience on Parenting

Every parent wishes to see their children reach the pinnacle of intellect, wisdom, and compassion. However, these peaks require tremendous effort and beautiful, prolonged patience. Rushing ruins the parenting process and leaves the educator feeling disappointed.

What rekindles the flame of hope is understanding that time is part of the remedy, and reflecting on the Almighty’s words:

“And Allah has extracted you from the wombs of your mothers not knowing a thing.”[An-Nahl: 78]

A person acquires experiences and abilities gradually. The educator often forgets that they were once an impulsive youth who acted without calculation—dashing toward desires without asking: Is this the correct path? Can I handle it? As days pass, they learn patience, eventually marveling at the hasty youth, forgetting they were once just like them. Haste remains, as the Arabs say, “the mother of regrets,” because it yields countless evils.

Practical Steps to Cultivate Deliberation

To overcome the destructive nature of haste, consider these mindful practices:

Walk to prayer with tranquility: The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “When you hear the Iqamah, walk to the prayer. You must maintain tranquility and dignity, and do not rush. Whatever you catch, pray, and whatever you miss, complete it.” [2]

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said: “When you hear the Iqamah, walk to the prayer. You must maintain tranquility and dignity, and do not rush. Whatever you catch, pray, and whatever you miss, complete it.” Embrace waiting for prayer: Occupy this time with meaningful worship.

Occupy this time with meaningful worship. Utilize waiting periods: Fill idle time with reciting the Quran, remembrance (Dhikr), reflection, and supplication.

Fill idle time with reciting the Quran, remembrance (Dhikr), reflection, and supplication. Maintain tranquility in prayer.

Read the Quran deliberately: “And [it is] a Quran which We have separated [by intervals] that you might recite it to the people over a prolonged period.” [Al-Isra: 106]

“And [it is] a Quran which We have separated [by intervals] that you might recite it to the people over a prolonged period.” Understand that haste does not bring the distant closer: Everything meant for you has an appointed time to arrive.

Everything meant for you has an appointed time to arrive. Raise children to endure waiting: Teach them the value of delayed gratification.

When is Haste Actually Good?

While patience is generally a virtue, there are exceptions.

“It is said: Haste is from Satan except in six situations: performing the prayer when its time begins, burying the dead when they are ready, marrying off the virgin when she reaches maturity, paying off a debt when it becomes due, feeding the guest when they arrive, and hastening repentance when one sins.”[3]

By Mohamed Attia