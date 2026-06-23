In recent times, a spirited debate has emerged surrounding the discovery of a rare Quranic manuscript preserved within the University of Birmingham’s library. Some observers have gone so far as to assert that “it is highly probable to be the oldest recorded text of the Holy Quran.” Furthermore, certain researchers have postulated that this manuscript may even date back to the lifetime of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ (570–632 AD) (1).

The initial discovery of this exceptionally precious and ancient Quranic manuscript occurred in 1869 in the city of Samarkand, after which the invaluable relic was safeguarded in the Imperial Public Library of St. Petersburg.

My interpretation of this report closely aligns with another article wherein the author highlights a remarkable historical artifact: “Astonishingly, there exist two Arabic papyri dating back to 22 AH / 643 AD. The first addresses matters of tax collection, while the second is a bilingual (Greek-Arabic) receipt documenting the supply of sheep to the Islamic army.” Both of these papyri were unearthed in Egypt (2). This fascinating revelation naturally piqued my curiosity regarding the subject.

While thoroughly searching through my personal archives, I stumbled upon photocopied pages of a historical news report originally published in Al-Ikhaa magazine, Issue 7, Year 5 (December 1928 AD / Jumada al-Thani 1347 AH), spanning pages 641 and 642.

The piece was strikingly titled: “The Holy Quran: The Oldest Copy in the Handwriting of Caliph Uthman (May Allah be pleased with him) and the Replica Reproduced from it in St. Petersburg.” Realizing that this historical report could potentially resolve many of the lingering ambiguities surrounding the subject of early Quranic texts, I deemed it essential to publish its contents.

The Historical Report from Al-Ikhaa Magazine (1928)

The Journey to St. Petersburg

The initial discovery of this exceptionally precious and ancient Quranic manuscript occurred in 1869 in the city of Samarkand. This invaluable relic was subsequently safeguarded within the Imperial Public Library of St. Petersburg.

The individual responsible for first acquiring and transporting it was the Governor-General of Turkestan, General Kaufman. Historical accounts suggest that this manuscript was originally presented by a devoted religious scholar as a gift from Asia Minor to the renowned Turkestani “Khoja,” born in 1403 AD. It was later relocated to Turkestan, preserved through the diligent care and profound interest of the legendary conqueror Tamerlane.

This manuscript holds monumental significance and unquantifiable value, primarily because it is believed to feature the personal handwriting of Uthman ibn Affan, the third of the Rightly Guided Caliphs. Because the text was purportedly transcribed entirely by his own hand, readers are afforded the opportunity to marvel at an unparalleled rarity—a masterpiece that seamlessly unites the majesty of antiquity with the profound historical stature of its scribe.

Dating Early Islamic Calligraphy

The distinguished researcher Professor Shebunin, an esteemed member of the Russian Imperial Archaeological Society, dedicated himself entirely to the meticulous study of this text. According to this venerable scholar’s expert assessment, the manuscript was unequivocally transcribed during the foundational era of Islam and could not possibly have been written any later than the second century of the Hijra (i.e., between 732–814 AD).

The original copy preserved in St. Petersburg is of critical academic importance. It offers researchers and archaeologists unparalleled insights and invaluable data concerning early Arabic calligraphy and the stylistic conventions of writing during the dawn of the Islamic period.

The 1917 Russian Revolution and the Lost Quran

Tragically, following the outbreak of the Russian Revolution in 1917, the Muslim population of Russia urgently petitioned to reclaim this manuscript, rightfully arguing that their claim to the sacred text superseded all others. Their request was officially granted, and the manuscript was dispatched to be relocated to Turkestan.

However, this grand aspiration was ultimately thwarted; the sacred text was lost in transit, and its exact whereabouts have remained an enduring mystery ever since. Consequently, humanity was left with but a single consolation for this devastating loss—a tragedy deeply mourned by anyone who truly comprehends its immense worth. That solace lies in a faithful facsimile reproduction.

The 1904 Facsimile Reproduction by Monsieur Pisarev

This historical replica was meticulously crafted through the dedicated efforts of the Archaeological Society in St. Petersburg on May 26, 1904. The director of the society personally signed this reproduction to formally certify its absolute authenticity. On the very first page of this precise reproduction, the title is boldly inscribed in both Russian and French, reading as follows:

“The Holy Quran of Samarkand, meticulously copied from the original manuscript written by Caliph Uthman, the third Caliph, entirely in his own hand (644–665 AD), representing the exact copy preserved in the Imperial Public Library of St. Petersburg. This reproduction was executed with the explicit permission of the Archaeological Society in St. Petersburg by Monsieur Pisarev, and the project was successfully completed in St. Petersburg in the year 1905.”

Exceptional care and fastidious attention to detail were invested in the printing of this facsimile. The reproduction flawlessly preserved the original, vibrant colors that uniquely distinguished the verse separators in the foundational manuscript, culminating in an absolute masterpiece of artistic creativity and technical brilliance.

Manuscript Reproduction Specifications:

Page Count: Exactly 353 pages

Exactly 353 pages Dimensions: 69 by 9 centimeters (Note: Historical records indicate the true dimensions of this specific manuscript are closer to 69 x 49 cm)

69 by 9 centimeters (Note: Historical records indicate the true dimensions of this specific manuscript are closer to 69 x 49 cm) Weight: 18 kilograms per bound copy

Its external cover masterfully marries aesthetic splendor with highly durable craftsmanship. Inscribed upon the cover is the following declaration:

“A strictly limited edition of fifty copies was printed, of which merely twenty-five are available for purchase, priced at one hundred pounds each.”

By Ali Afifi Ali Ghazi