Understanding the trials of the end times in Islam (fitan) and how to navigate them is a critical necessity for every Muslim seeking to protect their faith in these challenging days. Discussing the descriptions of these tribulations and the ideal stance to take against them is more relevant than ever. The Shari’ah has warned us about these trials and guided us towards the path of salvation, which this article will explore in detail.

The pure Sharia has warned us of the trials that will occur at the end of time, as stated by the Prophet ﷺ: “Time will pass quickly, knowledge will be taken away, tribulations (fitan) will appear, stinginess will be widespread, and there will be much ‘al-Harj’.” They asked, “What is al-Harj?” He replied, “Killing.” (Agreed upon).

Given the multitude of these trials and their grave danger to a person’s faith, numerous texts have been revealed to warn against falling into them. Scholars and hadith narrators have dedicated entire chapters in their books to discussing them and outlining the means of salvation.

The Prophet ﷺ also said: “Verily, the greatness of the reward is with the greatness of the trial. Verily, when Allah loves a people, He tests them. Whoever is content, then for him is contentment, and whoever is angry, then for him is anger.” (Narrated by At-Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah).

The Wisdom Behind Trials and Tribulations

Allah Almighty created humanity for profound reasons and noble purposes, as He said: ﴾And I did not create the jinn and mankind except to worship Me.﴿ (Adh-Dhariyat: 56). Worship is a comprehensive term for all the words and deeds, apparent and hidden, that Allah loves and is pleased with.

One of Allah’s established ways (sunan) with His creation is to test and try them to distinguish the truthful in their faith from the false or weak, and the patient from the one who despairs. Allah says: ﴾Do the people think that they will be left to say, “We believe” and they will not be tried? * But We have certainly tried those before them, and Allah will surely make evident those who are truthful, and He will surely make evident the li1ars.﴿ (Al-Ankabut: 2-3).

Allah’s trial reveals in reality what He already knew in His eternal knowledge, for it is from His mercy that He does not punish His servants for what He knows they will do before they actually do it. He also said: ﴾And We test you with evil and with good as a trial; and to Us you will be returned.﴿ (Al-Anbiya: 35).

The meaning of fitna (pl. fitan) in the Arabic language is a trial, test, or ordeal. In Islamic terminology, it refers to the calamities and hardships that afflict a servant in their religious or worldly affairs, through which their innermost secrets are exposed and their true nature is revealed.

Our merciful Prophet ﷺ warned us of the great number and intensity of these trials, reminding us of the immense reward for patience and contentment.

Descriptions of the End Times Fitna in the Hadith

The authentic hadiths describe the fitan with several powerful metaphors:

Like Patches of a Dark Night: The Prophet ﷺ said: “Hasten to do good deeds before tribulations come like patches of a dark night, when a man will be a believer in the morning and a disbeliever in the evening, or a believer in the evening and a disbeliever in the morning, selling his religion for a paltry worldly gain.” (Narrated by Muslim). The trials are compared to the darkness of night because of their obscurity and the confusion they cause. Like the Winds of Summer: This refers to their rapid succession, speed, and variety. Hudhayfah narrated that the Prophet ﷺ , while listing the trials, said: “…and among them are tribulations like the winds of summer, some small and some great.” (Narrated by Muslim). Making the Previous One Seem Insignificant: The trials will escalate over time, so much so that a new, more severe trial will make the previous one seem minor in comparison. The Prophet ﷺ said: “…A trial will come, and the believer will say, ‘This is my destroyer.’ Then it will pass. Another trial will come, and the believer will say, ‘This is it, this is it (the one that will destroy me).'” (Narrated by Muslim). Surging Like the Waves of the Sea: This simile describes their intense turmoil and the chaotic state they throw people into. When Umar (RA) asked who remembered the Prophet’s saying about the fitna, Hudhayfah replied, referring to the trial “…that surges like the waves of the sea.” (Agreed upon). Presented to the Hearts, Piece by Piece: The trials are offered to people’s hearts incrementally. Those who accept them are led astray, and those who reject them are guided. The Prophet ﷺ said: “The tribulations will be presented to the hearts of people like a reed mat is woven, stick by stick. Any heart that absorbs it will have a black spot put on it. Any heart that rejects it will have a white spot put on it. The result is that hearts will be of two kinds: one white like a smooth stone, which will not be harmed by any tribulation as long as the heavens and earth endure. The other will be black and dust-colored, like an overturned vessel, not recognizing good nor rejecting evil, but rather being absorbed with its own desires.” (Agreed upon).

Causes of Falling into Tribulation

To avoid the fitan, one must know their causes. The primary reasons include:

Ignorance (Jahl): Ignorance of Allah, His religion, His law, and His Prophet ﷺ is the root of all evil. How can one follow the truth if one does not know it? The ignorant person walks without guidance or a clear path. Following Desires (Hawa): One who follows their desires rather than divine guidance is led to ruin. The soul is ever-inclined to evil. Allah says: ﴾Have you seen he who has taken as his god his own desire?﴿ (Al-Jathiyah: 23). The believer follows guidance, not whims. Extremism and Fanaticism in Religion: Exaggerating and making the wide, tolerant religion narrow and difficult leads to hardship and contradicts the spirit of the Shari’ah. This includes hastiness in declaring other Muslims as disbelievers or sinners without clear proof, and raising recommended acts to the level of obligations. The Prophet ﷺ said: “The extremists are ruined,” repeating it three times. (Narrated by Muslim). The Plots of Enemies: The enemies of Islam—from various groups—schemed then and continue to scheme now to sow discord, cast doubts, and spread misguiding propaganda to turn Muslims away from their faith.

The Path to Salvation from the Trials of the End Times

Just as our Prophet ﷺ warned us of the trials, he also left us with the means of salvation:

Holding Fast to the Quran and Sunnah: This is the greatest protection. It requires seeking knowledge of the Book and the Sunnah, understanding them according to the methodology of the righteous predecessors (As-Salaf As-Salih), and acting upon that knowledge. The Prophet ﷺ said: “I have left among you two matters by which you will never go astray, as long as you hold fast to them: the Book of Allah and my Sunnah.” Following the Pious, Steadfast Scholars: Seek knowledge from and adhere to the guidance of the well-known scholars who are firmly grounded in the Sunnah and righteousness. Allah commands us: ﴾So ask the people of knowledge if you do not know.﴿ (An-Nahl: 43). Taking from them is guidance and wisdom. Adhering to the Main Body of Muslims (Jama’ah) and Obeying Rulers: The community is a mercy, while division is a punishment. The hand of Allah is with the Jama’ah. The Prophet ﷺ warned that whoever separates from the main body dies a death of pre-Islamic ignorance. Fearing Allah (Taqwa) and Obeying Him:Taqwa is one of the greatest means of protection. Allah promises: ﴾And whoever fears Allah – He will make for him a way out.﴿ (At-Talaq: 2), and ﴾…If you fear Allah, He will grant you a criterion (to distinguish between right and wrong)…﴿ (Al-Anfal: 29).

We ask Allah Almighty to protect us all from tribulations, both apparent and hidden. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.

By Muhammad Al-Hamoud Al-Najdi