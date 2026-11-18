The spiritual journey of a believer is often measured by the transition from self-centeredness to a state of profound concern for others. In the Islamic tradition, this noble quality is known as Ithar (selflessness or altruism).

To develop Ithar is to embody the characteristic of one who places the needs, well-being, and comfort of others above their own, even when they themselves are in a state of necessity. It is the pinnacle of moral excellence, representing a heart that has been purified from the shackles of the ego and worldly greed.

A selfless person is inherently generous—not only with their material wealth but also with their time, emotional energy, and physical support. They view the opportunity to aid another as a divine privilege rather than a burdensome obligation. Conversely, the opposite of this trait is selfishness: a state where an individual is consumed by their own interests, often at the expense of those around them. Islam calls us to a higher standard of living, where the success of the collective is deeply intertwined with the sacrifice of the individual.

The Prophetic Foundation of Selflessness in Islam

The development of Ithar is rooted in the very definition of faith provided by the Messenger of Allah ﷺ. He established a clear benchmark for believers when he said:

“None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves for himself.” (Sahih Bukhari and Muslim)

This Hadith serves as the ultimate guide for interpersonal relations. It suggests that true faith is not merely a set of rituals, but a transformative state of the heart that compels one to desire goodness for others just as intensely as they desire it for themselves.

When we begin to apply this Prophetic wisdom, the act of giving becomes a means of perfecting our own belief. Developing Ithar begins with a simple inward reflection: Do I genuinely want my neighbor, my colleague, or my fellow believer to enjoy the same blessings that I enjoy? If the answer is yes, external acts of selflessness will flow naturally. This mindset shifts our focus from competition to cooperation, turning every human interaction into an opportunity to manifest the beauty of Islamic character.

Historical Examples of Ithar: The Ansar and the Muhajirun

The most illustrious historical example of Ithar is found in the relationship between the Muhajirun (the migrants from Makkah) and the Ansar (the helpers of Madinah).

When the early Muslims emigrated to Madinah, they arrived destitute, having left their homes, businesses, and wealth behind for the sake of their faith. To alleviate their suffering, the Prophet ﷺ paired each migrant with an Ansari family, creating a bond of brotherhood so profound that they were even permitted to inherit from one another for a period of time.

The Ansar exemplified Ithar by offering to split their date groves—their primary source of livelihood—with their new brothers. Even when the Prophet ﷺ declined the outright gift of the land, the Ansar proposed a cooperative agreement where the migrants would work the groves and share the profits. Their selflessness was so remarkable that Allah honored them in the Quran:

{And those who, before them, had homes and had adopted the Faith, love those who emigrate to them, and have no jealousy in their breasts for that which they have been given and give them preference over themselves, even though they were in need of that.} (Quran 59:9)

This verse highlights a core pillar of Ithar: the Ansar gave not out of a surplus, but out of their own poverty.

Preferring the Guest Over the Self

Another powerful narrative that illustrates the heights of Ithar involves a man who came to the Prophet ﷺ seeking food. When the Prophet ﷺ discovered that his own household had nothing but water to offer, he asked his companions, “Who will entertain this man as a guest tonight?” An Ansari man stepped forward and took the guest home, only to find that his wife had just enough food for their children.

Demonstrating incredible selflessness, the couple decided to put their children to bed early to distract them from their hunger. When the meal was served, they extinguished the light, pretending to eat in the darkness so the guest could eat his fill without realizing his hosts were going hungry.

The next morning, the Prophet ﷺ informed the man that Allah was immensely pleased with their act. This level of sacrifice—putting a stranger’s hunger before one’s own—is the true essence of Ithar. It is a reminder that being saved from the “covetousness of the soul” is the ultimate path to success.

3 Practical Tips to Develop Ithar in Your Daily Life

If we find ourselves struggling to reach these heights of generosity, we must implement practical steps to reshape our worldview. Here are three ways to actively cultivate selflessness:

1. Understand the Test of Life

The first step is to internalize the reality that this life is a temporary test. Allah says: {Blessed is He in Whose Hand is the dominion… Who has created death and life, that He may test which of you is best in deed} (Quran 67:1-2).

When we view our wealth, time, and comfort as tools for a test rather than permanent possessions, it becomes easier to give them away. Selflessness is an investment in the Hereafter. By letting go of worldly comfort, we are essentially trading a fleeting joy for an eternal one.

2. Recognize the Unimaginable Reward

Focus on the magnitude of the reward in the afterlife. The Prophet ﷺ elaborated on Allah’s promise: “I have prepared for My pious servants what no eye has ever seen, no ear has ever heard, and no human heart could ever imagine!” (Sahih Bukhari).

When the heart is convinced of this reality, forsaking a small amount of comfort in this world seems like a small price to pay. Whether it is giving up a comfortable seat, sharing a meal when you are hungry, or helping a friend when you are busy, these acts are the currency of Paradise.

3. Take Small Steps and Be Consistent

Islam provides a broad definition of charity, ensuring that everyone can practice Ithar regardless of their financial status. To build the “muscle” of selflessness, look for daily opportunities:

Helping someone carry their luggage or groceries.

Speaking a kind, uplifting word to someone struggling.

Removing a harmful object from the road.

Checking in on a lonely neighbor or community member.

The Prophet ﷺ said: “The acts most pleasing to Allah are those which are done consistently, even if they are small” (Sahih Muslim). Over time, these consistent acts of micro-charity transform our character until Ithar becomes our natural state of being.

The Societal Impact of a Selfless Heart

Beyond individual spiritual benefits, the practice of Ithar has a profound impact on society. It builds deep bonds of trust and fosters an environment where good is reciprocated. When members of a community prioritize one another, socio-economic barriers are broken down, and isolation is cured. A society built on selflessness is one where the poor are cared for, the lonely are comforted, and the weak are empowered.

In a world that often promotes “looking out for number one,” the Islamic call to Ithar is a revolutionary act of love. As we reflect on our own lives and our ranking on the scale of altruism, let us strive to implement these principles. May we be among those who feed the poor and the orphan for the love of Allah, seeking neither reward nor thanks, but only the Countenance of our Lord (Quran 76:8-9).

By Dr. Irshad Altheimer