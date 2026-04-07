The concept of faith and security in Islam serves as a divine light in the hearts of believers and a great blessing by which human life is sustained. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and peace and blessings be upon our Master Muhammad ﷺ, who brought the message of mercy and tranquility to all the worlds.

Amidst the ongoing wars we live through today, I have noticed excessive fear and anxiety reaching the level of panic among some people. This has led to a deterioration in their mental health and physical immunity. Therefore, I chose this topic to help calm the hearts of the fearful, focusing on why we feel anxiety and how to find balance.

Is Fear a Natural Human Instinct in Islam?

Fear is a natural feeling that Allah placed within the human soul to protect us from danger. Having fear is not a sign of weak faith; it is part of human nature.

Fear in the Lives of the Prophets

The Quran acknowledges fear even among the most righteous. Regarding Prophet Moses (peace be upon him):

“So he left it, fearful and on the watch”(Al-Qasas: 21).

“And Moses sensed a fear within himself” (Taha: 67).

If the Prophets experienced fear, it proves that it is an innate human trait. Wars and the resulting psychological trials are a divine test to purify souls. As Allah says:

And We will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient” (Al-Baqarah: 155).

Natural Fear vs. Blameworthy Fear

To maintain psychological health in Islam, we must distinguish between two types of fear:

Natural Fear: Fear of war, disease, or physical harm. This is instinctive, and a person is not blamed for it. Blameworthy Fear: This is fear that transforms into: Despair of Allah’s mercy: Which can lead to spiritual crisis.

Which can lead to spiritual crisis. Weakness in Tawakkul: A lack of reliance on the Creator.

A lack of reliance on the Creator. Paralysis of Life: When anxiety prevents you from fulfilling your duties to your family or society.

Where to Find Security: The Quranic Solution

How do we expel fear through faith? Allah provides the ultimate remedy:

“Those who have believed and whose hearts are assured by the remembrance of Allah. Unquestionably, by the remembrance of Allah hearts are assured” (Ar-Ra’d: 28).

In the Quranic concept, security is not just the absence of war; it is a state of internal peace and trust in Allah while taking practical steps for safety.

1. Strengthening Faith in Divine Decree (Al-Qada’ wal-Qadar)

Believing that everything happens by Allah’s knowledge is the greatest source of psychological security.

The Wisdom of Trials

A believer knows that Allah is Wise and Merciful. The Prophet ﷺ said: “How wonderful is the affair of the believer… If something good happens to him, he is grateful… If something bad happens to him, he is patient and that is good for him” (Sahih Muslim).

The Fixed Term (Ajal)

Islam teaches that life and death are in Allah’s hands. No one dies a moment before their time. Consider the tragic story of the young Kuwaiti girl during conflict; despite there being millions of people, a single fragment was decreed to reach her room at her specific time. The Quran confirms:

“If you had been in your houses, those for whom death was decreed would have gone forth to their deathbeds” (Al-Imran: 154).

This certainty frees the heart from the prison of “what ifs.”

2. Practical Worship to Combat Anxiety

During times of crisis, spiritual rituals serve as a psychological anchor. This is especially true when trials coincide with Ramadan, a month designed to build resilience.

Fasting and Prayer: Training the soul in patience and discipline.

Training the soul in patience and discipline. Dua and Dhikr: Constant remembrance keeps the heart connected to the Source of Peace.

Constant remembrance keeps the heart connected to the Source of Peace. Sadaqah (Charity): The Prophet ﷺ said: “Charity extinguishes the wrath of the Lord and wards off an evil death” (Tirmidhi). An “evil death” includes dying in a state of heedlessness or sudden tragedy.

3. The Duty of Muslims During Times of Crisis

Islam is a religion of balance, combining Tawakkul (trust) with Asbab (taking action).

Individual Responsibilities:

Follow State Directives: Staying home and following safety guidelines is a religious duty (“Obey Allah, the Messenger, and those in authority”).

Staying home and following safety guidelines is a religious duty (“Obey Allah, the Messenger, and those in authority”). Rational Consumption: Avoid panic-buying. Buy only what you need and leave enough for others.

Avoid panic-buying. Buy only what you need and leave enough for others. Media Ethics: Do not spread rumors or information that could endanger the community.

Societal Responsibilities:

Social Solidarity: Wars weaken societies if selfishness takes over. We must act as “one body,” helping the displaced and providing material and moral support.

Wars weaken societies if selfishness takes over. We must act as “one body,” helping the displaced and providing material and moral support. The Role of Women: As the foundation of the home, Muslim women are vital in raising children with a sense of trust in Allah rather than fear.

4. Post-Crisis: Gratitude and Uprightness

When the hardship is lifted, our relationship with Allah should remain strong. We should avoid being like those mentioned in the Quran:

“And when affliction touches man, he calls upon Us… but when We remove from him his affliction, he continues [in his former ways] as though he had never called upon Us” (Yunus: 12).

Conclusion: Turning Hardship into Ease

Islam teaches us that crises are temporary. With every hardship comes ease. Our duty is to steady our hearts with faith, educate our children on trust in Allah, and be a source of calm for those around us.

May Allah fill our hearts with serenity, protect all lands from conflict, and grant peace to the entire world.

By Hind Al-Hammadi