This Summary Generated by Fanar AI

Following personal desires and whims in religious practices deviates individuals from the teachings of Allah and His Messenger, leading to rejection of legal allowances, ijtihad based on the Quran and Sunnah, and communal consensus. Such actions stem from making personal desires an idol, resulting in irredeemable consequences; no amount of reminding or presenting proof can convince these individuals. They are warned against in the Quran, where Allah declares those who follow their own desires as misguided and beyond guidance unless led by Him. True faith requires aligning personal desires with revelation, as demonstrated in the hadiths emphasizing submission to the laws of Islam and avoiding falling prey to ones own inclinations. When faced with widespread moral decline, believers are encouraged to prioritize individual piety amidst commanding good and forbidding evil within limits.