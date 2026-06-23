The arrival of Eid is a divine invitation to step into a realm of joy, delight, and spiritual purity. It is a moment of profound transition where the rigors of worship—whether the fasting of Ramadan or the sacrifices of Hajj—blossom into a communal celebration of faith.

To say “Let Us Rejoice at Eid” is to echo a celestial command that transcends our worldly circumstances. In the journey of a believer, joy is not merely a fleeting emotion dependent on the absence of problems; rather, it is a conscious act of worship and a manifestation of gratitude toward the Creator. By embracing the joy of Eid, we do not ignore the trials of the world. Instead, we fortify our souls with the strength required to face them, grounded in the certainty that after every difficulty comes ease.

The Spiritual Mandate for Joy

The mandate for this joy is explicitly stated in the Quran, establishing that rejoicing in the guidance of Islam and the mercy of Allah is superior to any material accumulation.

“Say: In the bounty of Allah and in His mercy therein let them rejoice. It is better than what they hoard.” — Surah Yunus

When we celebrate Eid, we are celebrating the fact that Allah has chosen us for guidance and enabled us to complete the rites of devotion. The celebration of Eid is, therefore, the ultimate expression of Shukr (gratitude). It is a time when hearts must be reconciled and souls must be sincere toward one another, renewing the Islamic fraternity charter—a bond that compels believers to help one another in righteousness and stand firmly against oppression.

Choosing the Sunnah Over Pessimism

Historically, a culture of pessimism has occasionally clouded the festive spirit of the Ummah. The poet Abu At-Taib Al-Mutanabi famously innovated a custom followed by subsequent poets, authoring pessimistic verses lamenting his condition during Eid. This trend of lamentation is often mirrored in our modern discourse, where the painful reality of the Ummah leads some to reject the joy of Eid until total victory is achieved.

While concern for the suffering of fellow Muslims is a sign of true faith, allowing it to extinguish the joy of Eid is a departure from the Prophetic Sunnah. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was the most concerned for his Ummah, yet he strictly upheld the sanctity of Eid as a day of festivity. He encouraged joy, laughter, and permissible play.

Leave them, O Abu Bakr, for every nation has a festival, and this is our festival.” — Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

The Psychological Wisdom of the “Stop”

There is profound psychological wisdom in the “Stop” that Eid provides. Human souls can become exhausted by the continuous weight of righteous struggles. Constant seriousness and perpetual grieving can lead to spiritual burnout.

Allah, in His far-reaching divine wisdom, knows that we need moments of reprieve. Just as He bestowed tranquility and calm upon the believers during the Battle of Uhud, Eid serves as a divine system to provide a “refresh” for the global Ummah today. By changing our mood through joy and recalling childlike innocence, we reshape the soul to be more resilient, renewing our resolution and heightening our aspirations.

Practical Steps for a Meaningful Celebration

To truly rejoice at Eid, we must transform it from a personal feeling into a communal force. This requires actionable steps:

Internal Cleansing: True joy cannot be sensed by a heart overwhelmed by envy or malice. Eid is the perfect catalyst to mend broken ties and dissolve barriers between brothers and sisters.

True joy cannot be sensed by a heart overwhelmed by envy or malice. Eid is the perfect catalyst to mend broken ties and dissolve barriers between brothers and sisters. Fulfilling Social Obligations: Practical celebration involves following the legal concessions (Rukhsahs) Allah has provided. By distributing Zakat al-Fitr or the meat of the Udhiyah, we bridge the gap between the affluent and the destitute, ensuring Eid is a right for the entire community, not just a luxury for the wealthy.

Practical celebration involves following the legal concessions (Rukhsahs) Allah has provided. By distributing Zakat al-Fitr or the meat of the Udhiyah, we bridge the gap between the affluent and the destitute, ensuring Eid is a right for the entire community, not just a luxury for the wealthy. Defying Despair: The current global climate often feels like a coalition of pressures striking the Muslim world. Surrendering to this bitterness hands a victory to those who wish to see the Ummah weakened. Rejoicing is an act of defiance, asserting that our happiness is tied to our Creator.

The current global climate often feels like a coalition of pressures striking the Muslim world. Surrendering to this bitterness hands a victory to those who wish to see the Ummah weakened. Rejoicing is an act of defiance, asserting that our happiness is tied to our Creator. Fostering Hope: Just as the dawn inevitably follows the darkest night, the current trials of the Muslim world are not everlasting. We must look to the brave actions of those striving for justice as glimmers of hope on the horizon.

Conclusion

“Let Us Rejoice at Eid” is a call to return to the essence of our faith. It is a day to celebrate the perfection of our religion, the clarity of our guidance, and the boundlessness of Allah’s mercy.

By choosing joy, we choose faith over fear and hope over despair. We honor the Sunnah of the Messenger (peace be upon him), who smiled even in the face of immense adversity. Let the Takbeerat resound not just in our mosques, but in the very depths of our souls, proclaiming that indeed, Allah is Greater than any sorrow we may face.