Have you ever wondered if God hears every single prayer? The Quran gives a powerful answer: “And He gave you from all you asked of Him” (Surah Ibrahim, 14:34). Notice the word “all,” not “some.” This is a promise that no prayer is ever wasted. The only thing standing between you and your deepest wishes is the act of asking.

Sometimes, Allah answers in ways that defy all logic, leaving us in awe. This is exactly what happened to the Prophet Zakariyya (Zechariah). When Allah gave him the news of a son, his response was pure astonishment: “My Lord, how will I have a boy when my wife has been barren and I have reached extreme old age?” (Surah Maryam, 19:8).

His situation seemed impossible, yet Allah’s reply was simple and profound: “Your Lord says, ‘It is easy for Me.’”

The story of Zakariyya and his encounter with Maryam (Mary) holds a beautiful secret to unlocking these kinds of miraculous answers in our own lives. Let’s explore how.

The Power of Sincere, Desperate Prayer

Before we dive into their story, it’s important to remember that Allah loves to be asked. He is especially close to the one who is truly desperate. The Quran says Allah is the one “who responds to the desperate one when he calls upon Him and removes the evil” (Surah An-Naml, 27:62).

When you feel surrounded by hardship and turn to Him with a heart completely focused and sincere, that is one of the most powerful forms of prayer. You don’t have to be perfect; you just have to be sincere. In fact, Allah reminds us that our connection to Him through prayer is what gives us value in His sight: “Say, ‘What would my Lord care for you if not for your supplication?’” (Surah Al-Furqan, 25:77).

The Turning Point: What Zakariyya Saw in Maryam’s Room

The secret begins with Maryam. She was a young woman so devoted to Allah that she had her own special prayer room, or Mihrab. Zakariyya, her guardian, was responsible for her, but he started noticing something miraculous.

“Every time Zakariyya entered upon her in the Mihrab, he found her with provision.” (Surah Aal ‘Imran, 3:37).

This wasn’t ordinary food. It was out-of-season fruits and special provisions that had no logical source. When he asked her where it came from, her answer changed everything for him. She said simply: “It is from Allah. Indeed, Allah provides for whom He wills without account.”

At that moment, Zakariyya connected the dots. He realized two things:

Maryam’s devotion in her prayer room was the cause of these miracles. The God who could provide for her without means could certainly answer his own “impossible” prayer.

This realization sparked a new kind of hope in his heart. For years, he had prayed for a child, but now, inspired by Maryam’s miracle, he was ready to ask for his own.

How to Pray for a Miracle: Zakariyya’s Three-Step Supplication

With his newfound certainty, Zakariyya made a prayer that was not only heartfelt but also beautifully structured. He didn’t just ask for a child; he asked for more, teaching us how to make a powerful Dua.

Ask for Goodness, Not Just the Goal: He didn’t just say, “Give me a son.” He prayed, “My Lord, grant me from Yourself a good offspring.” He asked for a child who would be righteous and a source of blessings. Lesson: When you pray, ask for the best possible outcome. Don’t just ask for a job; ask for a blessed job that brings you peace. Show Your Trust and Be Specific: He laid out his situation to Allah—his old age, his wife’s barrenness—and then asked with complete trust, “…so give me from Yourself an heir… And make him, my Lord, pleasing [to You].” He was specific about his desire for a righteous heir who would carry on his legacy. Lesson: Be open and honest with Allah about your vulnerability, and then ask with high hopes, trusting that He can grant you the best. Pray with Humility and Sincerity: Zakariyya made his most personal and heartfelt prayers in private. He called out to his Lord “a private supplication” (Surah Maryam, 19:3). This shows his complete sincerity, away from the eyes of others. Lesson: While praying in public is good, the prayers made in the quiet of your own space, with a truly attentive heart, hold a special power.

The Immediate Answer and The Ultimate Secret

The response came swiftly. While he was standing in prayer in his own Mihrab, the angels delivered the news: he would have a son named Yahya (John), a boy who would be a noble leader, a prophet, and one of the righteous.

Allah tells us exactly why this family was so blessed: “Indeed, they used to hasten to good deeds and supplicate to Us in hope and fear, and they were to Us humbly submissive.” (Surah Al-Anbiya, 21:90).

Here lies the ultimate secret:

They rushed to do good.

They prayed with a mix of hope (for Allah’s mercy) and fear (of His displeasure).

They were deeply humble before God.

If we truly want our prayers answered, especially the ones that feel impossible, the path is clear. It’s not just about the words we say, but about the life we lead. It’s about turning to Allah with a sincere heart, having high hopes in His power, and striving to be among those who rush towards goodness.

This is the path of Taqwa (God-consciousness). When you live a life of Taqwa, Allah promises to open doors you never imagined: “And if only the people… had believed and had Taqwa, We would have opened upon them blessings from the heaven and the earth.” (Surah Al-A’raf, 7:96).

Prepare your heart, ask for the impossible, and get ready to gather the blessings.

By Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Khalidi