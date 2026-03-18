The significance of Eid in Islam serves as a profound gateway to understanding the depth and tolerance of Sharia. Unlike secular holidays, the Islamic Eid is a sanctified rite of faith that intentionally links human joy to the completion of major acts of worship, such as Fasting and Hajj. This article navigates the linguistic and legal dimensions of Eid, reviewing evidence from the purified Sunnah and the insights of senior jurists to clarify the noble goals for which these days were legislated.

1. Understanding the Significance of Eid in Islam Through its Meaning

Linguistically, the word Eid (عيد) in Arabic is derived from the root ‘awd (عود), which signifies “to return” or “to repeat.” Scholars have noted that it is named as such because it returns every year with a renewed happiness.

More deeply, some scholars suggest the name reflects the return of Divine Grace upon the believers after they have completed a major pillar of Islam. Just as a desert caravan (qafila) is optimistically named for its safe arrival (quful), the believer views Eid as a guaranteed return to a state of spiritual purity and communal harmony. It is a recurring station of mercy that reminds the Ummah of its collective bond under the Creator.

2. Establishing a Unique Identity for the Ummah

One of the primary objectives of Eid is to forge a distinct identity for Muslims, distinguishing their culture from that of other civilizations. This is rooted in a pivotal historical moment in Medina.

According to Anas (may Allah be pleased with him), when the Messenger of Allah ﷺ arrived in Medina, he found the people celebrating two specific days of festivities from the Jahiliyyah (pre-Islamic) era.

The Prophet ﷺ asked, “What are these two days?” The people replied, “We used to play and celebrate in them during the era of ignorance.” The Messenger of Allah ﷺ then declared: “Allah has substituted them for you with something better than them: the Day of Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha) and the Day of Fitr (Eid al-Fitr).”

This “substitution” is a significant legal concept. It implies that Islam does not merely cancel old traditions but replaces them with superior, God-centric alternatives. Some classical jurists, such as the Hanafi scholar Abu Hafs al-Basti, emphasized this distinction so strongly that they warned against imitating the religious festivals of non-believers, as doing so could dilute the unique spiritual character of the Muslim heart.

3. Spreading Joy as an Act of Worship

Islam recognizes that the human soul requires recreation (Tanfih) and rest. The Eids are designed to provide a “psychological reset” after long periods of intense devotion.

The Prophet ﷺ famously said: “The fasting person has two joys: one when he breaks his fast, and one when he meets his Lord.” Scholars like Ibn al-Arabi and Ibn Hajar al-Asqalani explain that the joy at the time of Iftar (breaking the fast) is a natural, physical delight in Allah’s provisions. However, the joy of Eid is also a spiritual celebration of Tawfiq—the success granted by Allah to complete the worship.

As the scholar Al-San’ani noted, providing extra for one’s family and allowing the body to rest from the “rigors of worship” is not just permitted; it is legislated. Manifesting joy on these days is a Mandub (recommended) act that demonstrates the beauty and balance of the Islamic faith to the world.

4. Gratitude: The Core of the Celebration

At its heart, Eid is an act of Shukr (gratitude) to the “Mun’im” (The Bestower of Blessings).

Eid al-Fitr is the “prize” for completing the fast of Ramadan.

is the “prize” for completing the fast of Ramadan. Eid al-Adha is the celebration of the completion of the Hajj and the remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice.

The Quran explicitly links the end of Ramadan to the act of Takbir (magnifying Allah) and gratitude:

“…and [wants] for you to complete the period and to glorify Allah for that [to] which He has guided you; and perhaps you will be grateful” (Al-Baqarah: 185).

This teaches us that our greatest moments of fun should always be rooted in our greatest moments of faith.

5. Guidelines for Permissible Leisure (Al-Lahw al-Mubah)

While Eid is a time of joy, it is not a time of lawlessness. Sharia provides a balanced framework for entertainment. This is best illustrated by the Hadith of Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her), who watched the Abyssinians playing with spears in the Prophet’s Mosque while the Prophet ﷺ shielded her with his cloak.

The Ruling on Music and Chanting

Aisha narrated that two young girls were singing folk songs in her home when her father, Abu Bakr (RA), entered and rebuked them. The Prophet ﷺ intervened, saying: “Leave them, O Abu Bakr, for every people has a festival, and this is our Eid.”

Jurists like Al-Qadi Iyad and Al-Qurtubi clarify that this was not the provocative, professional singing found in modern pop culture. Rather, it was:

Innocent Chanting: Poetry about courage, history, and tribal pride.

Poetry about courage, history, and tribal pride. The Use of the Duff: The use of the tambourine is specifically permitted for Eids and weddings to announce the joy.

The use of the tambourine is specifically permitted for Eids and weddings to announce the joy. A Lesson in Mercy: The Prophet’s ﷺ willingness to let the girls sing and his patience while Aisha watched the play shows his refined character and his desire to make the religion “easy” for the youth.

6. Social Engineering and Family Ties

Finally, Eid serves as a “Social Reset” for the community. It is a time when the “horizontal” ties between people are mended.

Reconciliation: It is considered contrary to the Spirit of Eid to remain in a state of conflict with a brother or sister.

It is considered contrary to the Spirit of Eid to remain in a state of conflict with a brother or sister. Honoring Parents: Eid is the peak time for Birr al-Walidayn (honoring parents) and visiting the elderly.

Eid is the peak time for Birr al-Walidayn (honoring parents) and visiting the elderly. Charity: Through Zakat al-Fitr and the distribution of Udhiya (Sacrifice) meat, Islam ensures that the poor are not left behind in the celebration.

In conclusion, Eid in Islam is a masterpiece of Divine legislation—a day where the physical and spiritual, the individual and the community, and the human and the Divine all meet in a beautiful symphony of joy and gratitude.

By Al-Sayyid Ahmed Ahmed Sahloul