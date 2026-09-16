If you are experiencing a state of spiritual languor in worship or a slump in your daily worship (Futur al-Ibadah), know that what you are complaining about is not a problem unique to you alone. It is a state that almost everyone inevitably passes through—not just in our present day, but one that was first experienced and treated by the Companions of the Prophet (peace be upon him).

Before reflecting on the treatment for spiritual languor, it is essential to examine its definition, root causes, and overall effects.

What is Spiritual Languor (Futur)?

Linguistic & Terminological Definitions

Linguistic Meaning: Futur literally means settling after intensity, or softening after firmness.

Futur literally means settling after intensity, or softening after firmness. Terminological Meaning: It is a spiritual ailment that can affect people. At its lowest degree, it manifests as laziness, laxity, and sluggishness; at its highest, it results in complete cessation or inactivity following continuous effort and energetic movement.

Allah Almighty describes the constant devotion of the angels in the Quran:

“To Him belong whoever is in the heavens and the earth. And those who are near Him are not too proud to worship Him, nor do they tire. They exalt Him night and day and do not slacken.” — Surah Al-Anbiya (21:19-20)

This means the angels are in constant worship, declaring Allah free from any unbefitting attribute, praying, and remembering Allah day and night without weakening or growing weary.

Key Manifestations of Spiritual Slumps

From the previous definition, it is clear that spiritual languor manifests in several key ways:

Abandoning an act of worship after performing it consistently. Failing to perform the worship in the required manner or with proper devotion (Khushu’). Performing the act reluctantly, making it feel more like a forced obligation than a voluntary choice.

5 Major Causes Leading to Futur al-Ibadah

There are numerous causes for a spiritual slump, with the most notable being:

1. Falling into Sins, Especially Minor Ones

While avoiding major transgressions is vital, ignoring minor sins accumulates spiritual rust on the heart.

Quranic Context: “And whatever strike you of disaster—it is for what your hands have earned; but He pardons much.” (Surah Ash-Shura, 42:30)

“And whatever strike you of disaster—it is for what your hands have earned; but He pardons much.” (Surah Ash-Shura, 42:30) Hadith: The Prophet ( ﷺ ) said: “Beware of minor sins, for they accumulate on a person until they destroy him.” (Narrated by Ahmad)

A person may rejoice in avoiding major sins—and rightly so—yet fail to take caution regarding minor sins. Over time, these lead to spiritual apathy and negligence in acts of obedience, which can eventually lead to committing major sins.

2. Extremism and Over-Exertion in Religion

Attempting too much too fast often leads to burnout.

Hadith: The Prophet ( ﷺ ) said: “Beware of extremism in religion, for those before you were destroyed only by extremism in religion.” (Narrated by Ahmad)

Extremism occurs by over-exerting oneself in acts of worship without giving the body sufficient rest. This yields an adverse effect, failing to achieve its intended purpose and leaving the soul in a state of laziness and apathy.

3. Excess in Permissible Matters (Mubahat)

This is the inverse of the previous cause, yet it yields the same result. Excess in permissible enjoyments (eating, sleeping, entertainment) accustoms the soul to comfort, laziness, and lethargy, leading to the abandonment of worship or performing it defectively. The soul grows attached to these permissible pleasures, making acts of worship feel heavy and tedious.

Quranic Context: “O children of Adam, take your adornment at every masjid, and eat and drink, but be not excessive. Indeed, He likes not those who commit excess.” (Surah Al-A’raf, 7:31)

4. Accompanying Transgressors or Those Excessive in Permissibles

Surrounding oneself with individuals indifferent to spiritual growth gradually weakens personal standards.

Hadith: The Prophet ( ﷺ ) said: “A person is upon the religion of his close friend, so let one of you look at whom he befriends.” (Narrated by At-Tirmidhi)

If you accompany a person who commits sins, you will either fall into sin with them or see them committing it without forbidding it—both of which weaken faith and lead to spiritual apathy.

5. Seldom Remembering Death and the Hereafter

Losing sight of the temporary nature of worldly life creates spiritual heedlessness (Ghaflah), weakening motivation.

Hadith: The Prophet ( ﷺ ) said: “I had forbidden you to visit graves, but visit them, for in them is a lesson.” (Narrated by Ahmad). In another narration: “Visit graves, for they induce asceticism in this world and remind of the Hereafter.” (Narrated by At-Tirmidhi)

Remembering death and the Hereafter keeps a person spiritually alive and closely connected to Allah, instilling certainty that regardless of how long life lasts, one will meet Allah Almighty. Forgetting death leads to forgetting life’s purpose, bringing about languor and laziness.

The Long-Term Effects of Spiritual Languor

Spiritual slump alters a person’s state:

Shifts an individual from activity and persistence to lethargy and laziness.

Weakens an otherwise strong connection with Allah.

Flips the scale by which a person measures their actions, causing bad deeds to gradually outweigh good ones.

Comprehensive Remedies to Restore Spiritual Momentum

The primary remedy is countering the underlying causes: acting contrary to each cause mentioned above serves as a direct step toward recovery. Alongside this, apply these practical strategies:

1. Charge the Soul Before Every Act of Worship

Before initiating an act of worship, take time to recharge your mind toward it. Taking prayer (Salah) as an example, recall—or write down and read—the verses and Hadiths regarding its virtues, rewards, and the merit of devotion (Khushu’):

Verses on Prayer:

“And establish prayer and give Zakat and bow with those who bow.” (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:43)

“And seek help through patience and prayer, and indeed, it is difficult except for the humbly submissive.” (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:45)

“Maintain with care the prayers and [in particular] the middle prayer and stand before Allah, devoutly obedient.” (Surah Al-Baqarah, 2:238)

“Indeed, prayer has been decreed upon the believers a decree of specified times.” (Surah An-Nisa, 4:103)

“Indeed, prayer prohibits immorality and wrongdoing, and the remembrance of Allah is greater. And Allah knows that which you do.” (Surah Al-Ankabut, 29:45)

Hadiths on Prayer:

The Prophet ( ﷺ ) said: “Consider if there were a river at the door of one of you in which he bathes five times a day, would any dirt remain on him?” They replied, “No dirt would remain on him.” He said: “That is the example of the five daily prayers, through which Allah erases sins.” (Narrated by Muslim)

) said: “Consider if there were a river at the door of one of you in which he bathes five times a day, would any dirt remain on him?” They replied, “No dirt would remain on him.” He said: “That is the example of the five daily prayers, through which Allah erases sins.” (Narrated by Muslim) The Prophet ( ﷺ ) said: “The five daily prayers and Friday prayer to the next Friday prayer are an expiation for what is between them, as long as major sins are avoided.” (Narrated by Muslim)

) said: “The five daily prayers and Friday prayer to the next Friday prayer are an expiation for what is between them, as long as major sins are avoided.” (Narrated by Muslim) The Prophet ( ﷺ ) said: “The prayer in congregation is twenty-seven degrees superior to the prayer offered individually.” (Agreed upon)

Gathering and reading these texts before every prayer renews the spiritual meaning of worship, preventing it from turning into a mindless habit. Apply this same method to fasting, remembrance (Dhikr), and other acts.

2. Formulate Multiple Intentions (Niyyah)

Before beginning any act of worship, ask yourself: Why am I doing this? Grab a pen and paper and write down your intentions. Reflecting on multiple intentions helps uncover hidden spiritual rewards you may have previously overlooked, enhancing your appreciation for the act and boosting your faith and enthusiasm.

3. Read Books That Soften the Heart (Raqa’iq)

Engage with books focused on faith and the Hereafter, such as “Faith First: How Do We Begin With It?” by Dr. Majdi Al-Hilali. It provides a clear blueprint for faith, how to nurture it, and practical ways to apply it. Always pair reading with active implementation.

4. Increase Seeking Forgiveness and Remembrance (Dhikr)

Acts of the tongue require no dedicated time slot, yet they purify the heart from sins. Practice Istighfar (seeking forgiveness) and Tasbeeh (glorifying Allah) abundantly during commutes, daily routines, or before sleep.

By Reda Abdullah