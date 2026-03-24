Fasting 6 days of Shawwal is one of the most rewarding Sunnahs a believer can perform after Ramadan has departed. The season of worship never ends; for the sincere believer, completing one act of obedience is simply a stepping stone to the next. As Allah the Almighty says: “So when you have finished [your duties], then stand up [for worship].” (Quran 94:7).

Flowing directly from the obligatory fast, the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ guided his Ummah toward this magnificent opportunity to gain immense rewards. Here is a comprehensive guide to the virtues, spiritual benefits, and essential fiqh rulings of the Shawwal fast.

The Immense Virtues of Fasting 6 Days of Shawwal

The virtue of fasting these six days is established through highly authentic (Sahih) Hadiths. Fasting them is considered a highly recommended Sunnah that brings profound rewards.

1. The Reward of Fasting an Entire Year (Dahr)

The primary virtue is that fasting Ramadan followed by six days of Shawwal is legally and spiritually equivalent to fasting the entire year. If practiced annually, it equates to a lifetime of fasting.

Abu Ayyub narrated that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: “Whoever fasts Ramadan and follows it with six from Shawwal, it is as if they fasted the Dahr (a lifetime/perpetual).” (Narrated by Muslim).

Thawban, the freed slave of the Prophet ﷺ , narrated that the Prophet ﷺ said: “Whoever fasts Ramadan and six days of Shawwal after Eid al-Fitr has completed the year. {Whoever comes [on the Day of Judgment] with a good deed will have ten times the like thereof to his credit}” (Quran 6:160). (Narrated by Ibn Majah and al-Nasa’i).

2. The Divine Arithmetic Explained

The Prophet ﷺ explicitly explained how these few days equal an entire year, based on the divine principle that a good deed is multiplied tenfold.

Thawban narrated in another authentic version: “Fasting Ramadan is equivalent to ten months, and fasting six days is equivalent to two months, so that is the fasting of the year.” By this calculation:

By this calculation: 30 days of Ramadan x 10 = 300 days (10 Islamic months).

x 10 = 300 days (10 Islamic months). 6 days of Shawwal x 10 = 60 days (2 Islamic months).

x 10 = 60 days (2 Islamic months). Total = 360 days (One full Islamic year).

The Spiritual Importance of the Shawwal Fast

Beyond the numerical reward, fasting these six days holds deep spiritual significance for the believer.

Completing the Obligatory Fast

Similar to the Rawatib (voluntary Sunnah prayers performed before and after obligatory prayers), these voluntary fasts serve to complete and rectify any flaws, deficiencies, or shortcomings in our obligatory Ramadan fasts. On the Day of Judgment, our voluntary acts will be used to patch the gaps in our obligatory duties.

A Manifestation of True Gratitude

Fasting immediately after Ramadan is a practical way to thank Allah for the divine assistance (Tawfiq) in successfully completing the holy month. Allah commanded us to show gratitude upon completing the fast: “…and that you must magnify Allah for having guided you, that you may be grateful.” (Quran 2:185). Fasting for His sake immediately following Ramadan is a beautiful form of thanks.

Consistency in Obedience

Continuing to fast after Ramadan is a sign of a true lover of obedience. It was said to the righteous scholar Bishr al-Hafi (may Allah have mercy on him): “There are people who worship and strive diligently only in Ramadan.” He replied: “What bad people are those who only know the right of Allah in the month of Ramadan. Indeed, the righteous person is the one who worships and strives the entire year.”

Essential Rules for Fasting 6 Days of Shawwal (Fiqh)

When planning your voluntary fasts, several common questions arise regarding the method and priorities.

Do the 6 Days Need to be Consecutive?

It is not a condition for the Shawwal fasts to be consecutive. A Muslim may fast them back-to-back immediately after Eid, or scatter them throughout the month of Shawwal. Both methods are entirely permissible.

However, If a person chooses to fast them on Mondays and Thursdays, they can multiply their reward by combining the intention of the Shawwal fast with the Sunnah of fasting on those specific days.

Shawwal Fasting vs. Making Up Missed Ramadan Days (Qada)

A common question arises for those who missed days of Ramadan due to valid excuses (such as sickness, travel, or menstruation): Is it better to make up the obligatory days (Qada) first, or fast the voluntary six days of Shawwal?

Based on the legal principle that obligatory acts take precedence over voluntary ones:

Priority for Obligations: The best and safest course of action is to fast the missed Ramadan days first (Qada), and then fast the six days of Shawwal. The Qada is an obligation, while Shawwal is a Sunnah.

The best and safest course of action is to fast the missed Ramadan days first (Qada), and then fast the six days of Shawwal. The Qada is an obligation, while Shawwal is a Sunnah. Scholarly Insight: Sheikh al-Dardir stated in Al-Sharh al-Kabir: “Rushing to make up what was missed in Ramadan is highly recommended (mandub) because initiating obedience is better, and clearing the conscience regarding obligations is better than voluntary acts.”

Sheikh al-Dardir stated in Al-Sharh al-Kabir: “Rushing to make up what was missed in Ramadan is highly recommended (mandub) because initiating obedience is better, and clearing the conscience regarding obligations is better than voluntary acts.” Permissibility of Delaying Qada: However, since the timeframe to make up missed Ramadan days extends widely (until the next Ramadan), many scholars hold that it is permissible to fast the six days of Shawwal first and delay the Qada.

However, since the timeframe to make up missed Ramadan days extends widely (until the next Ramadan), many scholars hold that it is permissible to fast the six days of Shawwal first and delay the Qada. Combining Intentions: Some jurists permit combining the intention of Qada with the Shawwal fast, provided that the primary, foundational intention is the Qada (the obligation).

A Note on the Maliki School

While voluntary fasting in Shawwal is universally beloved in Islamic jurisprudence, some scholars of the Maliki school expressed a cautious view (Karahah or disliked) under very specific circumstances.

They disliked it specifically for prominent figures whom the public imitates, fearing that the uneducated masses might eventually believe these six days are obligatory. This applies if the fasting is done immediately after Eid, consecutively, publicly, and with the belief that it is an essential continuation of Ramadan. If done discreetly or scattered throughout the month to avoid this confusion, it remains a highly virtuous Sunnah.

Conclusion

Let us not allow the spiritual momentum gained in Ramadan to fade. Rise, just as you rose for the obligatory fast, to embrace this beautiful Sunnah of the Prophet ﷺ, seeking to have your entire year filled with the reward of fasting.