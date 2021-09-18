Sunnah (Optional) Prayers

islamonline_en
Muslim man praying

The word “sunnah” generally means the example or practice of the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him). When we talk about sunnah Prayers, we mean those ritual Prayers (salah) that the Prophet prayed in addition to the fard (obligatory) Prayers. They are optional, but it is highly recommended to perform these Prayers. Following the example of the Prophet brings its own reward, and further, if one has any missing fard Prayers on Judgment Day, the missing Prayers will be made up with the sunnah Prayers that were performed.

The sunnah mu’akkadah (confirmed sunnah) are those optional Prayers that the Prophet always performed. There are other optional Prayers that he performed less regularly, such as the one before `Asr. This accounts for the variance in the number of rak`ahs before certain Prayers.

Fajr (Subh) (Dawn Prayer): Two rak`ahs of sunnah before the fard Prayers.

Zhuhr ( Noon Prayer): Either two or four rak`ahs of sunnah before the fard Prayers. Then two more rak`ahs of sunnah after the fard.

`Asr (Afternoon Prayer): Either two or four rak`ahs of sunnah before the fard Prayers. Note that it is forbidden to perform sunnah Prayers after `Asr until sunset.

Maghrib (Sunset Prayer): Two rak`ahs of sunnah after the fard Prayers.

`Isha’ (Night Prayer): Two rak`ahs of sunnah after the fard Prayers.

Witr: One or three rak`ahs, or any odd number up to thirteen rak`ahs. Witr Prayer can be performed immediately after the sunnah Prayer following `Isha’, or it can be performed just before sleeping, or after Tahajjud (optional Late Night Prayer).

If one performs just three rak`ahs of Witr, one may perform it like Maghrib Prayer (perform two rak`ahs, say the Tashahhud, then perform one rak`ah), or one may perform two rak`ahs and close with the Tasleem, then perform one final rak`ah.

If one performs more than three rak`ahs of Witr, one performs them in units of two rak`ahs each and the last three rak`ahs can be offered like Maghrib, or the last rak`ah alone is also possible.

Summary of the Prayers

Name of PrayerRak`ahsof Sunnah beforeRak`ahsof fard PrayerFard silent or aloudRak`ahs of Sunnah after
Fajr (Dawn)TwoTwoAloudNone
Zhuhr (Noon )Two or fourFourSilenttwo
`Asr (Afternoon)Zero or twoFourSilentNone
MaghribTwoThreeFirst two aloud; third silentTwo
`Isha’Zero or twoFourFirst two aloud; last two silentTwo, followed by an odd number of Witr

The Qunoot (Supplication) in Witr

It is a sunnah of the Prophet to make a du`aa’ (supplication) in the last rak`ah of Witr. This supplication is called qunoot. The qunoot may be uttered aloud before

ruku` (bowing), or after the ruku` while standing before prostrating. The following du`aa can be offered as qunoot, or other supplications may be said. The English translation of the du`aa is followed by the Arabic original and its transliteration.

O Allah, guide me along with those whom You have guided, pardon me along with those whom You have pardoned, be an ally to me along with those whom You are an ally to and bless for me that which You have bestowed. Protect me from the evil You have decreed, for verily You decree and none can decree over You. For surety, he whom You show allegiance to is never abased and he whom You take as an enemy is never honored and mighty. O our Lord, Blessed and Exalted are You.*

اللَّهُمَّ اهْدِنِي فِيمَنْ هَدَيْتَ وَعَافِنِي فِيمَنْ عَافَيْتَ وَتَوَلَّنِي فِيمَنْ تَوَلَّيْتَ، وَبَارِكْ لٍي فِيمَا أَعْطَيْتَ، وَقِنِي شَرَّ مَا قَضَيْتَ، فَإِنَّكَ تٌَْقْضِي وَلاَ يُقْضَى عَلَيْكَ، إِنَّهُ لاَ يَذِلُّ مَنْ وَالَيْتَ، وَلاَ يَعِزُّ مَنْ عَادَيْتَ، تَبَارَكْتَ رَبَّنَا وَتَعَالَيْتَ.

Allaahumma ihdinee feeman hadayta wa `aafinee feeman `aafayta wa tawallanee feeman tawallayta, wa baarik lee feemaa a`tayta, waqinee sharra maa qadayta, fa’innaka taqdee wa laa yuqdaa `alayka, innahu laa yadhillu man walayta, wa laa ya`izu man `adayta, tabaarakta rabbanaa wa ta`aalayta.

By Ælfwine Mischler*

Fortification of the Muslim through Remembrance and Supplication from the Qur’aan and the Sunnah, compiled andreferenced by Sa`eed ibn `Ali ibn Wahf Al-Qahtaani, adapted from a translation by Ismael Ibraheem. Jeddah: Dar Al-Khair.
صورة رمزية للكاتب - اسلام اون لاين

islamonline_en

Has142 Post
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
A day in life of the Prophet (may the peace and blessing of Allah be upon him) in the month of Ramadan
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
Lessons on the patience of female companions around the Messenger
More by author

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Sheria'h
Ramadan and the Lunar Calendar
Sheria'h
Claims about Examining the Tradition of the Prophet through the lens of Quran
Sheria'h
Qualifications of the Companions and the preservation of the Sunnah
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
The status of the Prophet (Pbuh) in the Holy Qur’an
Muhammad's Mercy to Mankind
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
Recent Articles
The growth of Muslim community in Namibia
Islam in Namibia…Making an Impact
Mosques towers in Turkey
The Adhan in Turkey
Ramadan tradition in Muslim world
Ramadan and the Lunar Calendar
Money kept in suitcase
Treasury Bonds
learn and read the Holy Quran
Swedish Woman Submits to Allah
the roof design of a catholic church
Canadian Catholic Discovers Islam
The name of The Prophet Muhmmad design
The Prophet’s Marriage to `A’ishah
Recommended
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
The Description of the Prophet (Pbuh) by the companions
ابتسامة الرسول
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
The prophetic approach to strengthening self-confidence
أفعال الرسول محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم
Types of actions of the Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace
العلم والمعرفة
Approach of the Prophet in the care of science and knowledge
استغفار
The Prophet’s seeking for forgiveness
بناء الرسول للجانب الاقتصادي
Shaping the Economy of Madinah by the Prophet (Pbuh)
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
Muhammad (PBUH), the Human Messenger
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
O Prophet, Why should you forbid (yourself) what God has made lawful for you, in order to please your wives?
Top Reading
1
Why Did Muhammad Have So Many Wives?
2
Was Muhammad a Magician? 
3
Hijrah: A Celebration of Light
4
The Sunnah: A Source of Civilization
5
The Meanings of the Life of Muhammad
6
A Mercy to the Worlds
7
Prophethood: Its Nature and Necessity
8
Common Grounds Between Moses and Muhammad
9
What is the Sunnah
10
An Indian Family’s Journey to Islam