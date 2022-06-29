Hajj 1443
Hajj 1443

Months of the Islamic Calendar: Their Meanings

full moon night

Indeed, there are many causes behind naming months of the Islamic calendar as such. In what follows we will try to shed some light on some of those causes:

1. Muharram: is named so because the Arabs used to prohibit fighting during it.

2. Safar: is named so because the Arabs used to leave their homes during that month as they used to set out to fight their enemies. It is also said that they used to leave their homes to escape summer heat.

3. Rabi` al-Awwal: is named so because it usually coincides with the spring time.

4. Rabi` al-Akhar: is named so because it usually coincides with the winter time.

5. Jumada al-‘Ula: The Arabs named it so because water gets frozen at winter time, and that coincides with the time of Jumada al-‘Ula.

6. Jumada al-‘Ukhra: is named so because it coincides with winter time.

7. Rajab: is derived from the Arabic word ‘rajaba’ which means to ‘sanctify’ something. The Arabs used to sanctify the month of Rajab by putting a halt to fighting during that month.

8. Sha`ban: The Arabic word Sha`ban is derived from the word ‘tash`aba’, which means to go in different directions. It is said that Sha`ban takes such a name because the Arabs used to go in different directions fighting their enemies.

9. Ramadan: The word Ramadan is derived from ‘Ar-ramda’ which refers to extreme heat. Ramadan time used to coincide with that extreme climate of heat in the Arab Peninsula, and that is why it is called Ramadan.

10. Shawwal: The name Shawwal is derived from the Arabic word ‘tashawwala’, which refers to the scarcity in she-camels’ milk.

11. Dhu-al-Qi`dah: refers to Arabs decline to go out fighting their enemies as the early Arabs used to call it a sacred month.

12. Dhu-al-Hijjah: is named so because the Arabs used to perform Hajj during that month.

# Hijri islamic calendar

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

Related Topics
Tents in Minna, Hajj
Abu Bakr Leads the First Hajj Journey in 9 A.H

In the ninth year after Hijrah, following the Prophet’s return from the battle of Tabuk, he appointed Abu Bakr a number of Muslims to Hajj

A Pilgrim at Miqat
Ihram and Talbiyah from the Miqat

When a pilgrim reaches the Miqat and embarks on uttering Talbiyah, he feels himself answering the call of the Almighty and fulfilling His obligation. There is a mixed feeling of hope and fear in his heart. There is also a feeling of utter surrender and dependence on Allah. Sufyan Ibn `Uyaynah said: “Ali Ibn Al-Husain,

Lantern, symbol Ramadan
Taqwa in Ramadan

The purpose of fasting is not to make us hungry and thirsty, or to deprive us some of our comfort but its purpose is to learn taqwa

Eid prayer in gathering
The Spirit of `Eid Al-Fitr

Worship sets aright our relations with our Creator, with our own selves, with our families and with others.

Green Dome Close up- Madinah
Mary, Jesus, Abraham, and Muhammad: A Shared Legacy

The article reflects the unique legacy of Ibrahim and his sons, Mary and her son Jesus, and the legacy of Muhammad (Pbuh).

Do Not Crush the Joy of `Eid
Do Not Crush the Joy of `Eid

In Eid, Muslims gather together, sensing the deep belonging to this Ummah and this religion.

Top Reading
1
Chanting Labbaik… What a Pleasure!
2
The Concept of Animal Sacrifice in Islam
3
Restrictions of Ihram
4
About Hajj and `Umrah
5
Hajj: Getting Ready
6
So That Our Hajj May Be Accepted
7
Muslim and Non-Muslim Relations Reflections on Some Qur’anic Texts
8
What is an accepted Hajj?
9
The Call of Ibrahim
10
What are good deeds?
Recommended
The Rebirth of My Soul
The Rebirth of My Soul
Women and Hajj
Women and Hajj
Hajj Fatwas
Hajj Fatwas
Prayers and Healing
Prayers and Healing
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
What Should Be Done With the Sacrifice?
Conditions of Udhiyah
Conditions of Udhiyah
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Ihsan: Goodness and Perfection
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
Zakat (Charity) and Sadaqah
Smiling Is Charity
Smiling Is Charity
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets
The smile of the Prophet (Pbuh).. facts and secrets