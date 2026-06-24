As the sacred month of Allah, Muharram, marks the beginning of the Hijri new year, Muslims around the world prepare for the Day of Ashura and its immense virtues. The purified prophetic Sunnah has vividly illustrated the spiritual status of this blessed day. In this comprehensive guide by Sayyid Ahmad Ahmad Sahloul, we explore the virtues of the Day of Ashura, the historical events associated with it, and how fasting Ashura serves as a profound opportunity for the expiation of sins.

What Are the Virtues of the Day of Ashura?

Allah has endowed the tenth day of Muharram with unique blessings. According to authentic prophetic traditions and historical narrations collected by Islamic scholars, its primary virtues include:

1. The Day Allah Forgave Prophet Adam

On the authority of Ibn Abbas (may Allah be pleased with them both), he said regarding Ashura: “It is the day on which repentance was accepted from Adam” ([1]).

2. Prophet Adam’s Descent to Earth

The early scholar Qatadah stated: “We used to discuss that the day on which Adam’s repentance was accepted was the Day of Ashura, and the day he descended to Earth was also the Day of Ashura” ([2]).

3. The Day Noah’s Ark Rested on Mount Judi

According to historical accounts narrated by Qatadah: “Noah boarded the ark in Rajab when ten days remained, and he disembarked from the ark on the Day of Ashura” ([3]).

4. A Historical Day of Repentance and Forgiveness

On the authority of Al-Aswad bin Yazid, he said: I asked Ubayd bin Umayr about fasting on Ashura, and he replied: “Muharram is the month of Allah, and in it lies the Day of Ashura. A people once committed a grave sin on this day, so they repented, and it came to be known as the Day of Repentance. Therefore, let it not pass you by except that you fast it” ([4]).

Furthermore, Wahb narrated that Allah Almighty revealed to Moses: “Command your people to repent to Me during the first ten days of Muharram, and when the tenth day comes, let them come out to Me so that I may forgive them” ([5]). It is also traditionally recognized as the day Allah accepted the repentance of Prophet Jonah’s (Yunus) people, and the historical date marking the births of Prophets Abraham and Jesus.

5. One of the Sanctified Days of Allah

On the authority of Abdullah bin Umar, the people of the Pre-Islamic Era (Jahiliyyah) used to fast on the Day of Ashura. The Messenger of Allah ($ ﷺ $) and the Muslims fasted it before the month of Ramadan was made obligatory. When Ramadan became the mandatory fast, the Messenger of Allah said:

“Ashura is one of the days of Allah; whoever wishes may fast it, and whoever wishes may leave it.”

Consequently, Abdullah bin Umar would not fast it unless it naturally coincided with his regular voluntary fasting schedule ([6]).

Key Historical Events of Ashura in Islam

6. The Salvation of Moses and the Drowning of Pharaoh

On the authority of Ibn Abbas, when the Messenger of Allah ($ ﷺ $) migrated to Medina, he found the Jewish community fasting on the Day of Ashura. The Prophet asked them: “What is this day that you are fasting?” They replied: “This is a great day on which Allah saved Moses and his people, and drowned Pharaoh and his army. So Moses fasted it out of gratitude, and we fast it too.” The Messenger of Allah replied:

“We have more right and are closer to Moses than you.” So the Messenger of Allah fasted it and commanded the Muslims to fast ([7]).

In another narration on the authority of Ali bin Abi Talib, a man asked him: “Which month do you command me to fast after the month of Ramadan?” Ali replied: “I have not heard anyone ask about this except for one man whom I heard asking the Messenger of Allah while I was sitting with him. The Prophet replied:

‘If you are to fast after the month of Ramadan, then fast Muharram, for it is the month of Allah. In it, there is a day on which Allah accepted the repentance of a people, and He will accept the repentance of other peoples in it'” ([8]).

7. The Annual Covering of the Kaaba in Jahiliyyah

On the authority of Aisha, she said: “They used to fast on Ashura before Ramadan was made obligatory, and it was a day on which the Kaaba was covered…” ([9]).

Historical Insight: This tradition proves that the Kaaba used to be draped annually on the Day of Ashura during the pre-Islamic era. Abu Ja’far al-Baqir noted that this practice continued for a time into early Islam before the date was permanently changed to the Day of Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha) during the Hajj season ([10]).

Prophetic Rewards: Fasting Ashura and Giving Charity

8. The Prophet’s Eagerness to Attain Its Reward

On the authority of Ubayd Allah bin Abi Yazid, he heard Ibn Abbas being asked about the rewards of fasting Ashura. He replied:

“I do not know of the Messenger of Allah fasting any day seeking its virtue over other days except this day, nor any month except this month (meaning Ramadan)” ([11]).

Scholars note that Ibn Abbas mentioned Ashura alongside Ramadan—despite one being voluntary and the other obligatory—because they both yield unmatched rewards in the sight of Allah ([12]).

9. Fasting Ashura Expiates the Sins of a Full Year

On the authority of Abu Qatadah, in a lengthy Hadith detailing the spiritual rewards of voluntary fasting, the Prophet ($ صلى\ الله\ عليه\ وسلم $) stated:

“…And fasting the Day of Ashura, I anticipate that Allah will expiate the sins of the year that preceded it” ([13]).

Theological Wisdom: Islamic scholars like Ibn Hajar have noted the wisdom behind why the Day of Arafah expiates two years of sins while Ashura expiates one: Ashura is historically linked to the salvation of Moses, whereas Arafah belongs uniquely to the station of Prophet Muhammad ($ ﷺ $), showcasing the superior blessings of the final message ([14]).

10. Giving Charity on Ashura

On the authority of Abdullah bin Amr bin Al-Aas, he said:

“Whoever fasts Ashura, it is as if he fasted the entire year, and whoever gives charity on it, it is like giving charity for a whole year” ([15]).

Conclusion

The Day of Ashura is far more than a historical date in Islamic history. As documented in this study, it remains a vital annual spiritual milestone for repentance, self-reflection, and seeking divine forgiveness. By reviving the Sunnah of fasting on this day and coupling it with charity, a Muslim can expiate past mistakes and begin the Islamic New Year on a path of spiritual renewal.

By: Sayyid Ahmad Ahmad Sahloul