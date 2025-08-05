Speaking of the love for the Prophet, may God’s blessings and peace be upon him (PBUH), is a source of immense joy. The tongue is refreshed by mentioning him and sending prayers upon him, the ears are delighted to hear his life story (Seerah), guidance, and sayings (Hadith), the mind submits to the wisdom and tradition (Sunnah) he brought, and the body and soul benefit from aligning with his guidance, actions, and character.

Understanding the Depths of Love for the Prophet

Love, as the great scholar Ibn al-Qayyim described, is an internal feeling that is difficult to define with words. It manifests in various forms:

Innate Love: This is the natural love for things that bring sensory pleasure, like beautiful sights, delicious food, and pleasant drinks.

Intellectual Love: This is a deeper, moral love for noble qualities, virtuous character, and honorable actions.

Love of Gratitude: This love stems from appreciation for someone who has shown you kindness or done you a favor, and it is expressed through praise and thankfulness.

The renowned scholar Al-Nawawi beautifully explained that all these forms of love are perfectly embodied in the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He possessed unparalleled physical and inner beauty, complete majesty, and countless virtues. His greatest kindness was guiding all of humanity, and especially Muslims, to the straight path, ensuring lasting blessings and salvation from Hellfire. Whether you consider his appearance, his character, or his immense contribution to humanity, you will find perfection.

This is why love for the Prophet (PBUH) is so profound and encompasses all forms of affection. It is a love that should fill our hearts and minds at every moment. Our connection to the Messenger of God (PBUH) is multifaceted:

An Intellectual Connection: We learn about his life, his sayings, his guidance, and his traditions. We study what is obligatory and what is recommended in his Sunnah. A Heartfelt Connection: This is a passionate, overflowing love and a powerful emotional attachment to the Prophet (PBUH) for all that he represents. A Physical Connection: This is the translation of love into action by following his Sunnah.

True love for the Prophet is not just about following rules, nor is it merely an emotional feeling. It is a complete connection that involves the mind, the heart, and our actions, creating a sincere, genuine, and practical love that fulfills our duty to him.

The Obligation of Loving the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Loving the Messenger of God (PBUH) is an absolute obligation for every Muslim. The evidence for this is abundant in the Quran and the Hadith.

Evidence from the Quran

Allah (SWT) says in the Quran:

“Say, [O Muhammad], ‘If your fathers, your sons, your brothers, your wives, your kindred, the wealth that you have acquired, the commerce in which you fear a decline, and the dwellings in which you delight are more beloved to you than Allah and His Messenger and jihad in His cause, then wait until Allah brings about His command. And Allah does not guide the defiantly disobedient people.'” (Quran, At-Tawbah: 24)

The esteemed scholar Qadi Iyad commented on this verse, saying it is a powerful exhortation and a clear proof of the necessity of loving the Prophet (PBUH). Allah warns those who prioritize worldly attachments over their love for Him and His Messenger, and He describes them as misguided.

Another powerful verse states:

“The Prophet is more worthy of the believers than themselves, and his wives are [in the position of] their mothers…” (Quran, Al-Ahzab: 6)

Ibn al-Qayyim explained that this verse signifies two key points:

The Prophet (PBUH) must be more beloved to a believer than their own self. This priority is the foundation of faith and requires complete obedience, submission, and contentment with his teachings. A believer does not have ultimate authority over themselves; that authority belongs to the Messenger of God (PBUH). His guidance, as revealed by Allah, takes precedence over one’s own desires.

Furthermore, Allah says:

“Say, [O Muhammad], ‘If you should love Allah, then follow me, [so] Allah will love you…'” (Quran, Al-Imran: 31)

This verse clearly shows that following and loving the Prophet (PBUH) is the path to earning Allah’s love.

Evidence from the Hadith

The sayings of the Prophet (PBUH) are explicit about the obligation of this love.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “None of you will have faith until I am more beloved to him than his father, his son, and all the people.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

In a famous story, Umar ibn al-Khattab (may Allah be pleased with him) said to the Prophet (PBUH), “O Messenger of God, you are more beloved to me than everything except my own self.” The Prophet (PBUH) replied, “No, by the One in Whose hand is my soul, until I am more beloved to you than your own self.” Umar then declared, “Then now, by God, you are more beloved to me than my own self.” The Prophet (P…

) responded, “Now, O Umar.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari)

This illustrates the transition from natural self-love to a faith-based love that prioritizes the Prophet (PBUH) above all else. Scholars have divided the love for the Prophet (PBUH) into two levels:

Obligatory Love: This is the love that necessitates belief in his prophethood and the acceptance of his teachings with contentment and submission.

Recommended Love: This involves a deeper study of his life, a commitment to following his Sunnah, and an effort to emulate his words and actions to the best of one's ability.

Why Should We Love the Messenger of God (PBUH)?

Let us stir our hearts and reflect on the reasons for this profound love, so we may plant it deeply within ourselves.

Because He is the Beloved of Allah: We love him because he is the beloved of Allah. Whoever loves Allah loves those whom Allah loves, and the most beloved of creation to Allah is His Messenger (PBUH). His Immense Compassion and Mercy: We are naturally drawn to those who are kind and compassionate towards us. The Prophet (PBUH) is the most merciful and compassionate guide for his Ummah (community). Allah says in the Quran: “There has certainly come to you a Messenger from among yourselves. Grievous to him is what you suffer; [he is] concerned over you and to the believers is kind and merciful.” (Quran, At-Tawbah: 128) His Perfect Character and Noble Qualities: The Prophet (PBUH) embodied the most perfect character. Allah Himself praised him in the Quran, saying: “And indeed, you are of a great moral character.” (Quran, Al-Qalam: 4). His companions were drawn to him because of his beautiful conduct, his perfect mercy, and his kind words.

Manifestations of Love for the Prophet (PBUH)

True love is demonstrated through actions. Here are some of the key signs and manifestations of love for the Prophet (PBUH):

Following His Sunnah: The most crucial sign of love is to follow his teachings and traditions. Ibn Rajab said that true love for Allah and His Messenger requires one to love what they love, hate what they hate, and act accordingly.

Frequent Remembrance and Sending Prayers (Salawat): Whoever loves someone mentions them often. We should adorn our gatherings with remembrance of the Prophet's life, his character, and his teachings. Sending prayers upon him is a direct command from Allah. (Quran, Al-Ahzab: 56)

Yearning to See Him: A true lover longs to see their beloved. The Prophet (PBUH) said, "Among the most intense of my nation in love for me are people who will come after me, one of whom would wish to have seen me at the expense of his family and his wealth." (Narrated by Muslim)

Loving the Quran: The Quran was revealed to the Prophet (PBUH) and is his eternal miracle. Loving him means loving the book he brought to us.

How to Cultivate Love for the Prophet (PBUH)

Here are practical steps to increase our love for the Messenger of God (PBUH):

Strengthen Your Love for Allah: The love for the Prophet (PBUH) is a branch of the love for Allah. Read His Biography (Seerah): Study his life and teach it to your children. The early Muslims considered this as important as learning the Quran. Remember the Rewards of Loving Him: Reflect on the immense blessings in this life and the hereafter for loving the Prophet (PBUH). Love His Companions: Honor and learn about the lives of the Sahaba who sacrificed everything for him. Venerate His Sunnah: When you hear a Hadith, listen with respect and a desire to implement it. Respect Those Who Uphold the Sunnah: Love and respect scholars and individuals who adhere to and teach the Sunnah. Defend His Sunnah: Stand up for the authenticity and importance of his teachings.

The Fruits of This Love

In this world, loving the Prophet (PBUH) makes acts of worship easier and brings joy to the soul. In the hereafter, it is a means of salvation and of being with the Prophet (PBUH), as he said, “A person will be with those he loves.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim)

Avoiding Extremes: Between Exaggeration and Neglect

It is crucial to maintain a balanced love for the Prophet (PBUH), avoiding both exaggeration and neglect.

The Danger of Exaggeration (Ghuluw)

Some people, out of misguided love, fall into exaggeration by:

Attributing Divine Qualities to Him: It is forbidden to give the Prophet (PBUH) attributes that belong only to Allah. He himself warned against this.

Innovating in Religion: Some introduce practices and celebrations that are not part of his Sunnah, claiming it is out of love for him. True love is in following, not innovating.

Spreading Weak or Fabricated Hadith: Attributing sayings to the Prophet (PBUH) that are not authentic is a great disservice to him.

The Danger of Neglect (Jafa’)

On the other hand, some people neglect the rights of the Prophet (PBUH) by:

Abandoning His Sunnah: Rejecting authentic Hadith because they don’t align with one’s own reasoning is a grave danger to one’s faith.

Lacking Respect: Not showing proper reverence when he is mentioned is a sign of a weak connection.

Not Sending Prayers Upon Him: This is a sign of heedlessness and ingratitude.

Disrespecting His Companions or Family: One cannot claim to love the Prophet (PBUH) while disrespecting those who were closest to him.

We ask Allah to fill our hearts with a sincere and balanced love for His Messenger, a love that is greater than our love for ourselves, a love that brings us peace, and a love that helps us draw closer to Him.