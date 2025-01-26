Introduction to the Social Role of Scholars

One of the crucial issues related to knowledge and scholars, considering that they represent a fundamental pillar in the construction of civilization that cannot be dispensed with, is the matter connected to the social role of scholars, their impact on their surroundings, and their influence on their era and conditions.

Discussing this matter necessitates first understanding the concept of “scholars” as we intend it, and the concept of “social role” that we are addressing.

Defining “Scholars” and “Social Role”

Scholars Defined:

The “scholars” referred to here are all those engaged in knowledge, regardless of the type of knowledge, whether related to religious or worldly matters. This is a broader concept than just religious scholars or jurists and is also broader than the realm of academics; it includes everyone who works with knowledge across various fields and specializations.

Understanding “Social Role”:

The “social role” intended here refers to the influence connected to the movement of society, and the ability to direct it, benefit it, and correct its course. This can be achieved either through moral influence, such as spreading awareness and disseminating beneficial knowledge, or through material influence, such as forming groups for charitable work, civil service, or voluntary work.

Scholars Are Not an Isolated Group

One of the most important foundations of the social role of scholars is the understanding that scholars are not an isolated group in ivory towers, islands, or fanciful towers. They are part of society, addressing society, interacting with its movements, and responding to its changes and challenges.

Our Islamic civilization did not know of such a class of engaged scholars isolated from their environment. In the early periods, knowledge was not a profession that provided an income, causing some to abandon it. Observing the biographies of scholars from these early periods reveals that the most eminent scholars were involved in trade and other professions, adopting titles from their vocations—for example, Imam Abu Hanifa was engaged in trade, and others had titles such as “the tanner,” “the tailor,” “the blacksmith.”

Ibn al-Jawzi’s Insight:

Ibn al-Jawzi, while listing his advice to those he called “the rational,” said:

“He should strive in trade and earning to excel others, and let others not excel him, and let him reach a level that does not prevent him from seeking knowledge.”

(Sayd al-Khater, p. 174)

Ibn al-Jawzi advises the rational person to diligently earn lawful money through trade without letting it distract him from seeking knowledge.

Knowledge Without Isolation:

Thus, knowledge in the correct stance is not a cause for isolation under the pretext of specialization and dedication for two fundamental reasons:

Content of Knowledge:

Knowledge, in its essence, is not something theoretical that interacts far from people’s reality, whether it is religious, social, or even practical knowledge. Purpose of Knowledge:

The purpose of knowledge is to engage with society, aiming to be one of the guides and directors for the movement of civilization and development.

Qur’anic Guidance:

The Holy Qur’an clearly indicates that knowledge is not separated from invitation or “warning” as expressed in the noble verse:

“And the believing men and believing women are allies of one another. They enjoin what is right and forbid what is wrong and establish prayer and give zakah and obey Allah and His Messenger. Those – Allah will have mercy upon them. Indeed, Allah is Exalted in Might and Wise.”

(Surah At-Tawbah: 71)

Al-Baydawi’s Commentary:

Al-Baydawi commented on this verse:

“{And the believing men and believing women are allies of one another}: It is not proper for them to all withdraw, as if to invade or seek knowledge, just as it is not proper for them to all become inactive; it would disrupt the livelihood. {If not that a group from every faction among them should be dispatched}: Imagine sending a few from each large group like a tribe or people of a town. {That they may understand deeply in the religion}: Let them dedicate themselves to understanding it and endure the hardships of acquiring it. {And that they may warn their people when they return to them}: Let their ultimate aim and main purpose from scholarship be guiding and warning the people. And specifically mentioning it in the verse because it is the most important. It indicates that understanding and reminding are part of the collective obligation, and the learner’s purpose should be to be upright and establish, not to be arrogant over people and complacent in the lands.”

(Tafsir al-Baydawi, 3/102)

Social Work: An Open Field

Another foundational aspect of the social role of scholars is that social work is an open field—rich, vast, and immensely expansive. Therefore, social work:

Broader Than Political Work:

Political work is limited to the methods of governance and its equations. While the aim of political work is participation in governance and empowering a certain group or idea, social work aims to elevate society in general and empower every individual. It is primarily an ethical and humanitarian endeavor.

Political work is limited to the methods of governance and its equations. While the aim of political work is participation in governance and empowering a certain group or idea, social work aims to elevate society in general and empower every individual. It is primarily an ethical and humanitarian endeavor. Broader Than the Role of the State:

The role of the state is limited to a set of essential functions and services for individuals and society, and there may not be sufficient resources to cover everything comprehensively. In contrast, social work complements this essential role of the state and its institutions and is more capable of mobilizing voluntary energies, encouraging all members of society to contribute and give.

Community vs. State Work:

Community work does not negate the role of the state, and voluntary work retains many characteristics and features that give it the ability, effectiveness, initiative, and accomplishment—unlike the nature of state institutions, which may be bogged down by bureaucratic procedures or become rigid, slow, and ineffective.

Horizons of the Social Role

If we understand that scholars are not an isolated group from society, and that social work is an open and vast field, we can point to some horizons of this social role for scholars in the following points:

Organizing Various Public Lectures and Seminars:

Aimed at spreading knowledge and broadening its scope, and interacting with social reality in ways that benefit the scholars and researchers themselves, making them more capable of understanding the nature of society and its changes. Participating in Charitable Organizations:

Providing assistance to the needy, supporting vulnerable groups in society—such as orphans and those with special needs—and taking initiative in crises and catastrophes with significant relief efforts. Helping Youth Develop Their Knowledge and Skills:

Such as offering lectures and courses on marital life and family building, or the job market and its requirements. Participating in Community Service Campaigns:

Such as literacy campaigns, cleanliness and tree-planting initiatives, awareness about the dangers of drugs, or advising on how to benefit from technological means while warning about their harms, especially to youth. Engaging with National Issues from an Awareness and Social Perspective:

Ensuring the clarification of their cognitive and historical dimensions and understanding their developments, as in the case of Palestine. Additionally, participating in donation campaigns of money or effort and expertise, such as medical convoys for Palestine or areas affected by earthquakes and floods.

Voluntary Social Role:

The important thing is for scholars of various specializations to have a voluntary social role stemming from social responsibility, aiming to serve society, and seeking reward from Allah Almighty.

Inspirational Hadiths for Social Work

Perhaps we conclude with these two noble hadiths that open up horizons for voluntary work, as required by society as a whole, in addition to scholars.

On the Authority of Abu Dharr:

Abu Dharr reported that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

“Your smiling at the face of your brother is charity, and your enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong is charity, and guiding a person in the land of error is charity, and your eyesight for a person with poor vision is charity, and removing a stone, a thorn, or a bone from the path is charity, and emptying your vessel into the vessel of your brother is charity.”

(Narrated by At-Tirmidhi in Sunan, authenticated by Al-Albani).

On the Authority of Abu Hurairah:

Abu Hurairah reported that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said:

“Indeed, what will be added to a believer from his deeds and good actions after his death will include: knowledge he taught and disseminated, a righteous child he left behind, a Qur’an he bequeathed, a mosque he built, a house he built for a wayfarer, a river he dug, or charity he gave from his wealth while he was healthy and alive. These will be added to him after his death.”

(Narrated by Ibn Majah and Al-Bayhaqi, and authenticated by Al-Albani).

These two hadiths open up avenues for social work that benefits both the individual and others, continuing even after the person’s death. The examples mentioned serve as models that indicate their counterparts emerging with every society and era.

Impact of Scholars:

Undoubtedly, as much as a person has capabilities and energies, like scholars, the scope of social work before them becomes more expansive and has a greater impact.