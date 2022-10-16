A balanced diet…Your way to a better health

A balanced diet…Your way to a better health

There is no fixed daily diet in a balanced diet that provides all the important elements for the body. This is due to the fact, the balanced diet is not a single system. It only required us to know what the important things for our body are, and try to meet them daily. The important elements we need to include in our diet are protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and various minerals.

Protein is of two types: animal protein, which is found in meat of all kinds, and vegetable protein such as that found in beans, and soybeans. Carbohydrates are available in rice, pasta, bread, and more. Fats are found in conjunction with meat or found in ghee and oils, and vitamins are found in abundance in vegetables and fruits of all kinds.

The minerals that the body needs are many, including:

-Iron: available in molasses, dates, liver, eggplants, spinach, and others.

Calcium: can be achieved in yogurt, and all dairy products such as cheese and drained yogurt.

Magnesium and phosphorus: Available in seafood such as fish and shrimp.

These things are all needed by the body daily, and we have to take them in a balanced manner.

As for foods that are beneficial to bones, of course they are all foods that have abundance of calcium. These foods coupled with phosphors are very important for bones.

# Balanced Diet # Health # Sport

All articles published not necessarily the official points of view held by islamonline

