Introduction to Extravagance in the Quran

Extravagance in the Holy Quran (الإسراف في القرآن الكريم) is a significant theme that underscores the importance of moderation (الاعتدال) in all aspects of life. Allah the Almighty has prohibited all forms of extravagance, whether it manifests as excessive giving and spending (الإسراف بالمبالغة في العطاء والبذل) or as negligence through stinginess and miserliness (التقصير بالبخل والتقتير). This principle is clearly stated in the Quran:

“And do not extend your provision to [the extent of] excess, indeed, He does not like the extravagant.” [Al-Isra: 29]

From this verse, it is evident that moderation is the cornerstone of a balanced and just life. Exceeding what is required leads to extremism (إفراط وغلو), while falling short results in negligence (تفريط وجفاء). Both extremes are deviations from the path of moderation, which maintains harmony in an individual’s journey and actions in worldly life.

The Quran’s Warnings Against Extravagance

Allah, exalted is His praise, specifically addresses the extravagant (المسرفين) in the Holy Quran while directing the command towards faith (الإيمان), obedience (الطاعة), and moderation in behavior (الاعتدال في السلوك) for everyone. The extravagant are depicted as leaders of disbelief (قادة الكفر), immorality (الفسق والفجور), misguidance (الضلال), and polytheism (الشرك). Their actions lead others astray, causing societal corruption and injustice. These individuals:

Surpass the limits of what is permissible ( تجاوزوا حد المباح )

) Spend wealth on sins ( ينفقون أموالهم في المعاصي )

) Oppress people unjustly ( يظلمون الناس بغير حق )

) Shed blood unlawfully ( يسفكون الدماء التي حرم الله إلا بالحق )

) Spread falsehoods about Allah and His messengers (يكذبون على الله ورسله)

Their extravagant behavior diverts people from the true religion and leads to societal decay.

The Effects of Extravagance on Society

Extravagance serves as a catalyst for social disintegration (التفتت الاجتماعي). When leaders indulge in excessive desires and forbidden pleasures, it undermines societal values by:

Killing the sense of nobility ( الشعور بالنخوة )

) Destroying feelings of honor and jealousy ( الإحساس بالعزة والغيرة )

) Normalizing vices (الرذائل)

In societies led by the extravagant, moral virtues and spiritual values become rare, leading to widespread corruption and the eventual downfall of the community. The Quran narrates the consequences of such behavior:

“So the answer of his people was only that they said, ‘Evict the family of Lot from your city. Indeed, they are people who keep themselves pure.'” [An-Naml: 56]

“And We saved him and his family, except for his wife; she was of those who remained behind. And We rained upon them a rain [of stones]. Then see how was the end of the criminals.” [An-Naml: 57-58]

These verses highlight how extravagant societies face divine retribution, leading to their destruction.

The Relationship Between Extravagance and Social Justice

The Quran establishes a clear and critical relationship between extravagance and social justice (العدل الاجتماعي). Key points include:

Disappearance of Justice: When wealth accumulates in the hands of a few, societal balance is disrupted, leading to extreme wealth and extravagance.

When wealth accumulates in the hands of a few, societal balance is disrupted, leading to extreme wealth and extravagance. Negative Behaviors: Extreme wealth fosters excessive consumption, wastefulness ( التبذير ), moral decay ( التحلل الأخلاقي ), and the oppression of the poor by the rich.

Extreme wealth fosters excessive consumption, wastefulness ( ), moral decay ( ), and the oppression of the poor by the rich. Advocacy for Balance: The Quran promotes a just, moderate, and balanced society (مجتمع عادلة ومتوازنة) as a countermeasure to extravagance, which otherwise leads to societal collapse (هاوية الانهيار).

This emphasis on social justice ensures that wealth and resources are distributed fairly, preventing the rise of extravagant lifestyles that harm the community.

The Danger of Extravagance to Nations

Extravagance poses significant threats to the well-being of nations (خطر الإسراف على الأمم). Its consequences include:

Stagnation in Ancestral Thinking: Societies become resistant to change and cling to outdated beliefs.

Societies become resistant to change and cling to outdated beliefs. Denial of the Afterlife: Moral decay leads to the rejection of spiritual beliefs.

Moral decay leads to the rejection of spiritual beliefs. Numbness of the Senses: Excessive indulgence in sins dulls moral sensitivity.

Excessive indulgence in sins dulls moral sensitivity. Rejection of Reform: Fear of losing power and wealth causes societies to resist calls for change from reformers, messengers, and prophets.

Moreover, extravagant civilizations distort reality (تزييف الواقع) and pervert truths (قلب الحقائق), justifying and encouraging corruption as normal aspects of life.

Conclusion

The Quran’s teachings on extravagance emphasize the importance of moderation and social justice in maintaining a balanced and prosperous society. By avoiding both excess and negligence, individuals and communities can prevent societal decay and ensure the well-being of nations. Embracing these Quranic principles fosters a just, harmonious, and spiritually enriched life.

by Muhammad Amhazoon

https://yaqeeninstitute.org/watch/series/episode-6-neither-extravagant-nor-stingy