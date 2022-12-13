Psychological wellbeing through Surah Fatiha

Through this picture, everyone can understand and feel the healthy mental state of this cub for having a strong background. His sense of belonging and security make him feel more protective, confident and happy.

In the same way, Allah Subhan Tallah calls us 5 times a day by saying: حي على الفلاح ., Rush towards success or happiness. Then, we directly talk with our Lord by reciting Surah Fatiha in every Rakat of our prayer.

…. The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) declare that Allah the Exalted had said: I have divided the prayer into two halves between Me and My servant, and My servant will receive what he asks.

When the servant says: الْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ,

Allah the Most High says: My servant has praised Me.

And when he (the servant) says: الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ,

Allah the Most High says: My servant has lauded Me.

And when he (the servant) says: مَالِكِ يَوْمِ الدِّينِ,

He remarks: My servant has glorified Me. and sometimes He would say: My servant entrusted (his affairs) to Me.

And when he (the worshipper) says: إِيَّاكَ نَعْبُدُ وَإِيَّاكَ نَسْتَعِينُ

He (Allah) says: This is between Me and My servant, and My servant will receive what he asks for.

Then, when he (the worshipper) says: اهْدِنَا الصِّرَاطَ الْمُسْتَقِيمَ * صِرَاطَ الَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ غَيْرِ الْمَغْضُوبِ عَلَيْهِمْ وَلاَ الضَّالِّينَ‏,

He (Allah) says: This is for My servant, and My servant will receive what he asks for….

(Sahih Muslim: 395a).

This daily conversation with your true Well Wisher makes you friendly with him and develops a sense of belonging ad security with the one, who has power over all. As a result, we also develop the feeling of confidence, support, safety and freedom that separate us from fears and anxieties, especially the feeling that we are not alone and there is someone who can satisfy our needs now and in the future. So, we also get morally and emotionally strong and become more resilient to better and effectively cope with the difficult times by keeping الصِّرَاطَ الْمُسْتَقِيمَ in our life. Holding الصِّرَاطَ الْمُسْتَقِيمَ is itself a key to have positive, happy and content mental state, as it also encourages the feelings of being useful and relevant to society and offers the sense that our output is valued and worthwhile.

We just need to think that how much we are serious to develop our psychological well being by talking to Allah Subhan Tallah through the recitation of Surah Fatiha in our prayers?

By Kiran Hussain